Venice without the summer crowds is fit for feasting

The first time I visited Venice, I arrived on the overnight sleeper train from Paris – which wasn’t as romantic as it sounds as we shared our six-berth cabin with four strangers. My then-boyfriend and I checked into a crumbling palazzo so damp as to be wholly lacking in charm.

I have a clear memory of a very long walk to dinner in the driving rain, navigating by paper map in the dark, to a restaurant said to serve the best polenta in the city. I didn’t know what polenta was, but I wasn’t going to admit that. You can imagine the disappointment when we finally made it to the restaurant and the food arrived.

When I returned on a work trip to the Venice Film Festival a few years later it was a different experience. Staying in the sublime Grand Hotel des Bains on the Lido – now, sadly, closed – where Thomas Mann set Death in Venice, we got around on Rivas, drank Bellinis in Harry’s Bar, ate in fancy restaurants, and attended screenings in the historic Palazzo del Cinema. That was much more fun.

Read More

The last time I visited was more than a decade ago, when the level of tourism – with more than 20 million visitors a year pre-pandemic – was, along with rising sea levels, already becoming a problem; it put me off going back. Until last month, that is, when the chance to escape for a few days with the family was irresistible. I downloaded Jan Morris’s Venice – the best book ever written on the city and a brilliant introduction – to get me in the mood.

Expand Close A couple take a coffee in a bar next to the Rialto bridge. Photo: Andrea Pattaro / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A couple take a coffee in a bar next to the Rialto bridge. Photo: Andrea Pattaro

The Venetians had their city to themselves during the first wave of Covid and, while there is always a tussle between liveability for locals and the income generated by tourism, the benefits of reduced visitor numbers surely influenced the decision in July last year to declare the city’s lagoon and historic waterways a national monument, from which cruise ships are banned.

When normal travel resumes, even without the hulking boats on the Giudecca Canal, the tourists will surely return. But for now the city is a joy as you don’t have to push through crowds of day-trippers or trip over wheelie bags as you attempt to cross the tiny bridges. The queues for the main tourist attractions are manageable, you can pitch up at Caffè Florian in St Mark’s Square and be seated straightaway, and with a modicum of forward planning you can nab a table in the best restaurants.

You won’t get in anywhere, though, without your European Covid Cert and photo ID – these are checked everywhere – and there is 100pc compliance with mask-wearing, including by children, in shops, restaurants and on vaporettos.

First things first, though, Venice is not a city that’s kind to anyone with mobility issues, which includes small children in buggies. Bring your most comfortable walking shoes; you’ll easily clock up 20,000 steps a day, which should make you feel better about the amount of food you’re going to eat while you’re there.

Venice is divided into six neighbourhoods, or sestieri. We stayed in Cannaregio to the north, handy for the bus and train stations and – just as importantly – for the Vino Vero (vinovero.wine) natural wine bar, with canalside tables, where most days we stopped for cicchetti and a few glasses... and the occasional scoop from Bacaro del Gelato (bacarodelgelato.com) next door.

From the windows of our apartment we watched boats transport everything from fruit and vegetables to washing machines and building materials. There was even a boat with an entire cargo of Aperol, the alcohol on which the city seems to run. (Personally, I can’t stand the stuff, but it’s ubiquitous, and the spritzes are keenly priced – often only €3. One of the reasons I so liked Vino Vero was the forceful ‘NO SPRITZ’ sign written on its window.)

Most days one of us went down to one of the pastry shops along Strada Nova for breakfast, but a longer walk to Dal Nono Colussi in Dorsoduro (dalnonocolussi.com) was rewarded with outstanding beer and yeast doughnuts with vanilla cream. Pasticceria Tonolo (pasticceria-tonolo-venezia.business.site), the most famous in the city and also located in Dorsoduro, has a mind-boggling selection; we found some that were pretty boozy for breakfast.

Expand Close Katy McGuiness and Felim Dunne in Venice / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Katy McGuiness and Felim Dunne in Venice

We had ticked the big tourist attractions such as St Mark’s Basilica and the pink Doge’s Palace off our list on previous visits, and weren’t too bothered about shopping, so we focused on food, interspersed with snippets of culture.

You’ll find yourself crossing the Rialto Bridge at least once a day anyway – be sure to take the obligatory selfie against the backdrop of the Grand Canal – so visit the fish market while you’re in the vicinity. The displays are phenomenal and explain why the city’s restaurants are so proud of the fish and seafood from the lagoon which are the cornerstone of good eating here, with much of it eaten raw.

There are excellent paninis on schiacciate (flatbread) to be found at L’ Bacaro de’ Bischeri just beside the bridge, the Venezia 1600 featuring prosciutto crudo, baccalà, rucola and cipolle caramellate will set you up for the day for €7.

Other good pit stops in the area are Rosticceria Gislon for mozzarella in carrozza with anchovies or ham (there never seems to be a lull here, so be prepared to queue), and fritto di pesce at Acqua & Mais (acquaemais.com), where you’ll find little chunks of deep-fried polenta in with the fish.

The Peggy Guggenheim Collection – in the Palazzo Venier dei Leoni in Dorsoduro, where she lived from 1949 to 1979 – is a perfectly judged small, permanent exhibition featuring pieces by Calder, Picasso, Kandinsky, Mondrian and Giacometti.

Expand Close Peggy Guggenheim Collection. Photo by Mattio De Fina / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Peggy Guggenheim Collection. Photo by Mattio De Fina

Mario Peliti’s Venice Urban Photo Project, Hypervenezia, which was at the Palazzo Grassi, documents the city’s streets and buildings, all without people, in unsentimental fashion.

Even after just a few days wandering Venice’s narrow streets and passageways, you will find yourself recognising many of its churches and campos.

The tourist shops of Venice are full of masks and glassware, but if you’re in the market for serious

glass rather than gee-gaws that may or may not be made in China, you’ll want to visit Murano.

You get there via the vaporetto which takes you past the cemetery island of San Michele, where Venice buries its dead. On Murano, at the famous Signoretti showrooms, you can spend upwards of €50k on a chandelier, should you be so inclined.

Stanley Tucci, now everyone’s favourite Italian-American, had been in Venice filming the second series of Searching for Italy in the weeks before we visited, and we planned much of our eating to follow in his culinary footsteps. If it’s good enough for Stanley, we thought, it’s good enough for us.

Expand Close Vino Vero / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vino Vero

The walls of Antiche Carampane (antichecarampane.com), are covered with photos of celebrity diners, but don’t let that put you off. The carpaccio of raw wild fish is outstanding, as is the grilled octopus with smoked burrata and the cuttlefish with soft polenta. (Yes, I came around to polenta a number of years ago.) The gianduiotto chocolate hazelnut dessert with whipped cream is pure joy.

At the tiny 20-seater Osteria alle Testiere (osterialletestiere.it) in Castello, the owner Luca looks so like Tucci they could be twins, and the crudo practically wriggles on the plate. We ate great pizzas at Acqua Pazza in Campo Sant’Angelo (veniceacquapazza.com) and the most delicious moeche – tiny soft-shell crabs – at Al Covo (ristorantealcovo.com), where the staff are amongst the nicest anywhere in the city, and the organic vegetables come from the restaurant’s own gardens in Sant’Erasmo.

These quiet winter months are an ideal opportunity either to visit Venice for the first time or to get to know it without the crowds, so long as you arrive prepared to do a lot of walking and eating.

Expand Close Customers order their cicchetti and wine at 'Ai Osti' bocar. Photo: Marco Secchi / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Customers order their cicchetti and wine at 'Ai Osti' bocar. Photo: Marco Secchi

Top-notch cicchetti

The Venetian version of tapas, cicchetti are tasty little morsels on top of a slice of bread. Toppings range from variations on the theme of cod – baccala – to lardo and octopus, mushrooms and ricotta. Each one only costs a euro or two, so you can afford to experiment.

Good places to eat cicchetti include:

Cantina do Mori, San Polo; +39 041 522 5401. The most ancient bacaro in Venice, dating back to 1462, has a great selection of wines by the glass.

Cantina do Spade, San Polo; +39 041 521 0583; cantinadospade.com. Delicate cicchetti, beautiful fritto misto, plus great pastas.

All’Arco, San Polo; +39 041 520 5666. San Polo -Super-friendly staff, delicious cicchetti, and roast lamb buns.

Cantine del Vino già Schiavi (near Gallerie dell’Accademia), Dorsoduro; +39 041 523 0034; cantinaschiavi.com. Standing only, for both a fine selection of wines and tasty cicchetti.

Getting there

Katy McGuinness flew Ryanair to Treviso, from where a private taxi for six into Piazzale di Roma cost €110. The bus service is cheaper. A private water taxi to Ca d’Oro, five minutes’ walk from Katy’s Airbnb in Cannaregio, cost a further €70. You could make this journey via vaporetto; a 72-hour vaporetto pass costs €40, or €60 for a week.