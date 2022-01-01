Travel the Basque Country – from brilliant beaches to ‘The Bilbao Effect’ and bar counters crammed with pintxos

What is the best wine?

It’s a question winemakers in Spain’s Rioja region get asked a lot. And Carlos Sampedro Yanguela, who is giving us a tour of his family cellars beneath the streets of Laguardia, has the answer: “The best wine is the wine you like the most.”

Before this trip to the Basque Country, I thought La Guardia was just an airport in Queens. But this walled town, hiding away a hive of medieval calados, sits among a vibrant web of vineyards.

I arrive in late autumn, when the region’s grapes, mostly Tempranillo, have been harvested and vine leaves are waxing gold, orange and red. Wineries are everywhere, from the rippling, Santiago Calatrava-designed Bodegas Ysios to the dramatic, concrete bunker stepping down the landscape over several storeys at Bodegas Baigorri. But Bodegas Carlos San Pedro is different.

I wanted to get under the skin of the Basque Country, and here, I literally get my wish. Various vintages of Rioja — Crianza, Reserva, Gran Reserva — are measured out in a cave full of dusty barrels. Carlos’s family has been making wine for over 500 years, and there’s a little bit of theatre, and another layer of knowledge, with each sip.

The Basque Country is no bigger than Co Cork, yet this beautiful, layered, independent-spirited region seems to exert an outsized hold on our imagination. Nudging the French border on Spain’s Cantabrian coast, it is home to curvy beaches and Atlantic surf, to forests draped in mist, wild mountains, bluffs and the Camino del Norte. Here, you will find Gernika, whose 1937 bombing inspired Picasso’s Guernica. You can swim in the bay that Jake Barnes did in Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises, drink Rioja and local cider for about a third of the price we pay in Ireland, graze yourself silly on pintxos, and dive into Europe’s best small-city double bill: Bilbao and San Sebastián.

Most visitors don’t go beyond those cities. But travelling off-season, I wanted to dig a little deeper, venturing inland to the lesser-known towns, trails and vineyards. I took a small group press tour by bus, but you can also find driving-route suggestions on thebasqueroute.eus/en. With less than 200km from north to south, it’s easily done.

But first things first. “This wasn’t always a postcard city,” guide Ana Rodríguez says, taking us inside the shimmering, titanium scales of the Guggenheim Bilbao.

Before the Frank Gehry-designed building opened in 1997, Bilbao was a city in decay, struggling with political violence and economic decline. “The river looked like chocolate,” Ana says, evoking the polluted, industrial landscape on which the museum was built. A partnership between New York’s Guggenheim and local governments here resulted in an extraordinary “If you build it...” moment. Visitors came. And a massive cultural regeneration came with them.

Outside, Jeff Koons’ 12.4m Puppy is carpeted in flowers; his brightly coloured, stainless steel Tulips reflecting a serendipitous rainbow over La Salve Bridge. Inside, 19 galleries display a mind-blowing array of art, from Richard Serra’s giant waves of steel calling back to Bilbao’s industrial heritage to a welcome dose of perspective in its Women in Abstraction show (“This painting is so good, you’d never know it was done by a woman,” as painter Hans Hofmann once said of a work by Lee Krasner).

It’s a breathtaking blend of art and architecture, but “the Bilbao Effect” goes way beyond a single building. The city’s cultural and design reboot is in evidence everywhere, from its Fosteritos (the bug-like metro entrances designed by Norman Foster) to Philippe Starck’s reimagination of the old wine warehouse La Alhondiga, and Zaha Hadid’s masterplan for the artificial island of Zorrozaurre. It’s a super counterpoint to the Belle Époque buildings and winding streets of the Casco Viejo, with its tapas bars and Mercado de la Ribera — the bustling covered market selling pintxos from €2 a pop.

From here, we travel in a rough triangle, venturing south to Vitoria-Gasteiz and Rioja, before returning to San Sebastián. There’s a real four-seasons feel to the journey — thumping rain one moment; crisp and blue-skied the next. At one point, the vineyards make me think of Tuscany. Then the rain-soaked greenery, farms and autumn mulch remind me of home.

In Vitoria-Gasteiz, we explore the almond-shaped Old Town, before taking one of the most hair-raising cathedral tours of my life at Santa María de Vitoria. It dates from the late 13th century and a restoration has been ongoing here for two decades, in an attempt to stabilise the building while correcting mistakes and interventions of the past.

“Everywhere you look, you’ll see something wrong,” our guide says, leading us on a tour from crypts to bell towers, including dizzying walks along a narrow parapet and uneven triforium (a gallery circling the interior above the arches). She points out cracks and errors along the way and, mid-triforium, shares a story of stones falling during a 1990s wedding. Eek!

The tour ends with an augmented-reality projection showing how the colouring of Santa María’s stonework shifted as fashions and centuries changed. It’s a brilliant, immersive way to tell the story of a building.

Afterwards, I steady myself with a caña on Plaza de la Virgen Blanca, watching life go by. People pluck gildas (those moreish pintxos pinning olives, peppers and anchovies together) from plates, families mosey around shops, visitors take selfies at the grass “Vitoria-Gasteiz” sign. Amidst it all, a protest quietly assembles. Dozens of people stand still and silent, holding signs calling for ETA political prisoners to be returned home. It’s a strange reminder of the violence that once terrified the region.

Today, thankfully, the signs of Basque pride and heritage are peaceful. Signposts are bilingual. Athletic Bilbao, whose €210m stadium is another landmark, has a tradition of fielding only Basque players. The spirited, independent culture is admired and teased in Spain... along with its accents and pudding-bowl mullets.

I can’t understand the language (or haircuts), but I can absolutely understand food and drink. From Michelin-star restaurants like Arzak and Eneko Atxa to zingy pintxos (named for the cocktail sticks pinning goodies to the bits of bread), this region is mouthwatering. In the coastal village of Getaria, the smell of fish grilled al fresco infuses the streets. I eat salty green Gernika peppers, buttery artichokes, velvety anchovies and sweet shards of jamón. There are traditional dishes like squid in forbidding-looking black ink sauce, local Idiazabal cheese and cod or hake cheeks pil pil. I learn that Ana, our guide, also showed Neven Maguire around for his RTÉ Food Trails. The mix of flash new food, molecular gastronomy and amamas (grandmothers’) recipes is tantalising.

You’ll want to find the best wine, but also cider. Eating bear-sized hunks of steak, cod and cheese washed down with a local cider house’s finest is a tradition as glorious as the brauhauses of Germany, and we join in at Alorrenea Cider House in Astigarraga, near San Sebastián.

“Txotx!” is the call to action. Pronounced “choch”, it’s the shout to take your glass to the taps, though sadly scrums are on hold due to Covid. It’s a big, noisy barn of a place with a buff grillman cooking gargantuan txuleta rib steaks (traditionally, local farmers exchanged cuts for drinks), chatter at bench tables and endless refills of dry, cloudy cider poured from a height into flat-bottomed glasses. The idea is to generate a little froth and quaff quickly — but be warned, the 6pc alcohol level can sneak up on you.

The final stop on our tour is San Sebastián. Here, with sunset softening the boats and balconies of the Old Town, I get a fresh ping of travel energy.

It was here that Queen María Cristina built her Miramar Palace, that Jake Barnes swam, and that generations of locals continue to walk, jog, kayak, sail, swim, hug and kiss on the prom and sands. La Concha, the scallop-shaped beach, is lit up a honey colour in the fading light, and there’s a faint smell of warming chocolate from a nearby churrería. A young couple braces for a dip, an old couple holds hands, and people peer out from posh windows in Belle Époque buildings.

The Old Town is busy, and we order up pintxos and new-season txakoli wine, again poured from several inches and so crisp, it almost tastes like prosecco.

I haven’t found my “best wine” yet, but I’m happy to keep searching.

Three to see

Getaria’s hat trick

Iconic designer Cristóbal Balenciaga is the subject of a stunning museum in his hometown of Getaria. The Elegance of the Hat runs to May 8. cristobalbalenciagamuseoa.com

Chill with Chillida

“He didn’t build sculptures, he built places,” the guide says at Chillida Leku, Eduardo Chillida’s gallery and sculpture park near San Sebastián. museochillidaleku.com/en

Cider house rules

Sagardoetxea is a cider museum giving a rustic introduction to apple-growing, harvesting and cider-making in the Basque Country. sagardoarenlurraldea.eus/en

Get there

Aer Lingus flies from Dublin to Bilbao (aerlingus.com), while Ryanair flies to nearby Santander (ryanair.com). San Sebastián and Bilbao are about 100km apart — allow 90 minutes for bus trips between them.

For more info on what to see and do in the Basque Country, visit tourism.euskadi.eus/en and spain.info

Entry criteria

Find the latest Covid-related entry criteria for Spain at reopen.europa.eu, dfa.ie/travel and travelsafe.spain.info/en.

Arrivals by air must fill out Spain’s Health Control Form at spth.gob.es, which involves uploading your Covid Cert and receiving a QR code. Under “regions”, the Basque Country is listed as País Vasco.

Don’t forget that travellers returning to Ireland must also fill out a Personal Locator Form and show a negative Covid-19 test result taken by professionals (gov.ie).

Pól was a guest of the Basque Country Tourism Board and the Spanish Tourist Office in Dublin.