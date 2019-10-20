Top 10 things to do in Taormina - Sicily's tastiest tourist town

Concert venues don't come much more dramatic than the Greek theatre in Taormina, but with summer temperatures in the high 30s, it's best to get there early morning when you can shake the crowds. While audiences once sat in seats carved from the hillside cheering for gladiators, now it's mainly reserved for music performances. Remnants of the previous night's John Legend concert were still evident when we arrived, but it didn't take from the third-century horse-shoe-shaped, open-air theatre suspended between sea and sky. The place once made Goethe swoon and you can see why: ancient stone columns jut dramatically from behind the stage, framing Mount Etna and the Ionian Sea, a gaze shared by millions across the centuries. teatrogrecotaormina.com

2. Kick back in Castelmola

Castelmola, Sicily. Photo: Orla Neligan

Among the 19 villages designated Italy's most beautiful towns is Castelmola, a small hilltop oasis overlooking Taormina that can be reached in 15 minutes by bus (€3). The 'castle' is somewhat underwhelming (more of a hill with a ruin), but the small medieval town is charming. In the tiny square is Bar Turrisi, famed for its almond wine... and its penis-themed décor. If you can't digest the phallic surrounds (I'm told it's a nod to Greek symbols of fertility, fortune and freedom), turn your attention to the delicious pizzas and stunning views of Etna from the terrace. visitsicily.info/en/castelmola

3. Hit the beach

#MagicMonday: Isola Bella,Taormina, Sicily. Photo: Deposit

Taormina's lofty position means a steep stroll to the beach (or a 10-minute cable car ride; €3). The prettiest beach is Isola Bella, although slightly misleading since there's no sand in sight. Instead, the rocky stretch means you'll need to pack some jelly shoes and a snorkel (you can buy cheap sets from vendors near the beach) if you want to explore the nearly tropical waters that are teeming with sea life. Nearby Giardini Naxos and Letojanni, while not offering the same snorkelling experience, do have long stretches of sand.

4. Afternoon Delight

Granita

As gelato is to Italy, granita is to Sicily - and, it could be said, Taormina, with the presence of the legendary Bam Bar (43 Via di Giovanni). You'll be stuck in a queue, but it's worth it, and prepare to order seconds (we had thirds) once you taste what's on offer. A concoction of fruit and ice topped with whipped cream, take your pick from a riot of flavours that includes mandarin, peach, kiwi, strawberry, nutella, coffee, almond and pistachio. The whipped cream is optional but it certainly puts the icing on the granita cake, along with the accompanying brioche bun.

5. Panoramic Passeggiata

Sunset in Taormina, Sicily

Join the seasoned Italian passeggiata-ers as they fare un giro (take a turn) or evening stroll through Taormina's cobbled streets. The long-standing Italian tradition is a chance to savour the dawdle of restaurants, cafés, gelaterias and shops that dot the Corso Umberto, which serves as the main artery of the town. Stop at the pretty Piazza IX Aprile - considered Taormina's most elegant living room - for an aperitivo under the adorable rococo church and take in the incredible panoramic views of the bay below.

6. Buon Appetito

Beneath the glitz and dazzle of Taormina there are discreet spots and humble hideaways like the hole-in-the-wall pizzeria Da Cristina (rosticceriadacristina.com) that just happens to serve unforgettable arancino (€3). I went for one, and left with five deep-fried spheres with the perfect balance of oozing creamy rice interior and ragu, aubergine and cheese. The pizza, too, is delicious - but if you're looking for more exalted fare, Osteria Nero D'Avola serves authentic local food in a rooftop setting. Owner Turi Siligato often forages his own produce for dishes like mushroom carpaccio and sea urchin spaghetti, setting the smart osteria apart from a lot of its neighbouring eateries. Expect to pay about €40pp. osterianerodavola.eu

7. Leather, Luxury & Sweet Treats

Mara's in Taormina. Photo: Orla Neligan

It's hard to filter out the tourist tat when at first glance all you see are lemon magnets and godfather aprons, but for every cheap souvenir shop, you'll find half a dozen artisans selling authentic Sicilian goods. The best way to discover them is by strolling the town's tagliatelle of winding alleyways. Start at the Messina Gate and head for Pasticceria Minotauro at No.15 Via G di Giovanni for beautiful, shiny marzipan fruits. You can slip them into a handbag from Mara's next door, which specialises in leather goods. Further up towards the Greek Theatre is ceramic shop Ceramiche Dell'Artigianato Siciliano (manago.it) and on a courtyard just off the Corso Umberto, Musumeci boutique sells a mix of luxury labels from Ralph Lauren to Valentino.

8. Cocktail Hour

Yes, the cocktails are overpriced (€25) and its terrace is awash with holiday high-rollers, but the views alone are worth a splurge on the terrace of the Belmond Grand Hotel Timeo. From here, you can see the bay and the smoky crest of Etna, and it's a two-minute walk to the Villa Comunale gardens below, which share the same wonderful views but in a quieter setting surrounded by blooming roses, bougainvillea and cacti. belmond.com

9. Day-Trippers

Spot the visitors! Mount Etna, Sicily

There's no getting away from the snow-capped silhouette of Mount Etna, the volcano which looms over the town. So why not get up close and personal? Plenty of tours cover its wide and varied topography, from lunar deserts of black lava to lush vineyards and its smoking crater. You can hike or take a 4WD, but the best and easiest way to navigate the volcano is by combining an ascent by cable car with a 4X4 drive and a guided walk. Expect to pay from €59pp for a half-day tour including hotel pick-up and lunch. go-etna.com

10. Sleep

Sicilian summers are hot, but hotel pools are harder to come by than you think in Taormina. Villa Glicine (villaglicine.com.it) at the top of the town is a budget option with a small pool and 10 self-catering apartments starting from €100 per night. More upmarket is the stylish Villa Carlotta, built into the cliff-face. It's 10 minutes from the town with unrivalled views from the pool and terrace, from €250 per night (hotelvillacarlottataormina.com).

Get there...

Ryanair (ryanair.com) flies from Dublin and Cork to Catania, while Aer Lingus (aerlingus.com) flies from Dublin. All are summer (April-November) services. Trains, buses and cars take about an hour to Taormina.

If you like this...

Two hours south of Taormina, Siracusa is a heavy on Sicilian atmosphere and (relatively) light on tourists. Its old town, Ortygia, rivals Dubrovnik for drama.

