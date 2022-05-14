| 9.8°C Dublin

The GastroGays guide to Turin: Italy’s Eurovision city is a must for food lovers

This year’s Eurovision host city boasts a royal lineage and classic Piedmontese flavours

The Royal Armoury wing at Turin's Royal Palace. Picture: Patrick Hanlon Expand
Pasta Expand
The rooftop of Fiat's Lingotto building. Picture: Russell Alford Expand
The Tea. Picture: Russell Alford Expand
Berberè pizzeria. Picture: Russell Alford Expand
Caffè Torino Expand
Caffè Mulassano Expand
Caffè Elena Expand

The Royal Armoury wing at Turin's Royal Palace. Picture: Patrick Hanlon

Russell Alford and Patrick Hanlon

Eyes, ears and screens will be tuned to Turin this weekend as the city dazzles in opulent Italian style as a first-time host of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The annual spectacle of song, dance and cultural expression (never political expression… much) darts from city to city annually and, this year, the wind machine blows it back to Italy for the first time in more than 30 years. To host, the Italians chose their first capital, Turin. We made our way to Torino on an advance visit, and we’re back here again this week, so if glimpses of the city during the broadcast tempt future travels, here’s where to explore in a royal city at the foot of the Alps.

