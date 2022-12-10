The fantastic flavours of Istanbul - a tour of the local hotspots and Michelin recommendations

‘Baklava is empire food. Palace food,” Murat Güllü explains as we watch an army of bakers meticulously rolling sheets of paper-thin pastry on cool marble tables.

“It’s never been street food, as it’s too labour intensive. Baklava making is a profession here, and it takes six to seven years to become a master. These guys won’t ever make any other food or patisserie.”

‘These guys’ are some of the 70 bakers working at Karaköy Güllüoğlu, in the world’s first baklava factory, set in Karaköy, one of Istanbul’s oldest neighbourhoods.

The traditional Turkish pastry may seem ubiquitous here, but it was Güllü’s family that first brought the regional delicacy to Istanbul in 1949, his great-great grandfather having perfected the family recipe in south-east Turkey over 100 years earlier. “Baklava was hugely popular there, but when my grandfather, Mustafa, decided to open the first baklava shop outside of Gaziantep, the people of Istanbul weren’t familiar with it. In the beginning, he offered free baklava to the locals.”

The gamble paid off with Karaköy Güllüoğlu now synonymous with the very best baklava in the city, producing two tonnes of the sweet delicacy daily. Working in hypnotic unison, the bakers use skinny pearwood rolling pins to stretch the filo dough into paper-thin sheets. Forty sheets are layered with golden ghee — clarified sheep butter — the silken pastry then studded with jewel-like pistachio shards, specially grown in Gaziantep, before being baked and finished with sticky sugar syrup.

Decadent and delicious, it’s little surprise that this traditional 14th-century treat is such a part of Istanbul’s culture today. The Ottomans bequeathed a rich culinary legacy. From baklava to sherbet, a soft drink sweetened with honey and herbs, and dishes like Sultan’s Delight, a rich lamb stew on smoky aubergine, the palace food that sultans enjoyed has very much stood the test of time.

Ordinary citizens weren’t slumming it, either. Their dishes may have used cheaper cuts of meat, but Turkish street food is some of the finest in the world — and so much more than their justifiably legendary kebabs. Breakfast might begin with a molasses-dipped and sesame-crusted simit, a type of golden bagel (sold on many street corners, but best fresh from the fiery ovens at Tarihi Galata Simitçisi) with a Turkish tea. Rice-stuffed mussels or a sandwich of fresh grilled mackerel on fluffy bread are portside favourites for lunch, with lahmacun, a mince-topped flatbread, perfect for eating on the move.

Given the scale of the city and its wealth of historic and architectural riches, snacking on the hoof is key to managing your appetite as you explore.

Sesame flatbread at Alaf

Sesame flatbread at Alaf

All around Istanbul, minarets pierce the skies, sunlight glistens on glossy cupolas and skyscrapers, and relentless traffic snakes past mosques and museums. A narrow strait splitting the European and Asian sides of Turkey, the Bosphorus is the city’s lifeblood and a boat ride offers a bird’s eye view of the place. Mansions lining its banks wear pretty pastel exteriors; all red roofs, decorative windows and ornate wooden carvings. Some have fallen into disrepair, their flaking paint and rotting wood ravaged by salt, sun and water. Others stand proud in pristine condition, private jetties with smart boats moored outside.

To experience the city as a local, take a Sunday morning stroll in Bebek, Istanbul’s coolest neighbourhood. The waterside district, on the European side, attracts families and friends, walkers and joggers, who come to soak up the buzz and enjoy relaxed dining. A good place for a pit-stop is Bebek Kahve, a no-frills cafe by the water’s edge, where mint tea and backgammon are the order of the day.

For something a whole lot blingier, hold out for a terrace table at Lucca, the stylish Bebek bar and restaurant where people-watching is top of the menu. Serving excellent cocktails, prepare to lose count of the supercars parked out front, nimble valets whisking them away to free up spots for the next Ferrari or Porsche. Beloved by footballers and influencers, this is where the city’s elite come to see and be seen, and it makes for a very entertaining afternoon.

This shiny and new side of Istanbul is just one snapshot of a city that almost 16 million call home. A metropolis straddling two continents, the countless restaurants, cafes and street stalls don’t just sustain the population’s changing tastes, but also serve as a colourful culinary chronicle of the many that made Constantinople, and subsequently Istanbul, their home. Where once merchants and migrants were drawn to the banks of the Bosphorus, a new breed of culinary pilgrims now make their way here, especially since the Michelin Guide recently bestowed its first constellation of stars on the city’s best restaurants. As the 38th international destination recognised by the Michelin Guide, 53 restaurants have been recommended, with five of these receiving stars.

Chef Zeynep Pınar Taşdemir was the only female to receive a Michelin star. Serving pared-back, modern Turkish cuisine at Araka, in the leafy suburb of Yeniköy, her dishes offer an exciting window on the future of Turkish food. Lunch at Alaf, awarded a Bib Gourmand by Michelin, reveals intriguing Kurdish and Anatolian flavours teased out over wood-fire by chef Deniz Temel.

A city of immigrants, the Michelin Guide also awarded 1924 Istanbul with a Bib Gourmand for its Eastern European classics, including borscht, beef stroganoff and infused vodkas. Founded almost a 100 years ago by Russians fleeing the Bolshevik revolution, 1924 has hosted everyone from Agatha Christie to Turkey’s first president in 1923, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. A table is perpetually reserved for him, and as I dine here I can’t help but think the founder of modern Turkey would be very pleased.

Don’t miss

The iconic Raffles has an outpost in Istanbul. It’s part of the Zorlu Centre — browse the swanky shopping mall before enjoying Bosphorus views, the hotel’s art collection, and Turkish-Japanese fusion food and cocktails at Isokoyo.

Get there

Turkish Airlines flies twice daily to Istanbul from Dublin. The flights take around 4.5 hours. turkishairlines.com

Find the Michelin Guide to Istanbul on guide.michelin.com

Stay

For a luxury stay, B&B in a deluxe room in Raffles Istanbul starts from €850. rafflesistanbul.com​

NB: Jillian Bolger was a guest of Go Türkiye (goturkiye.com) and Raffles Istanbul.