| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Canary Islands holiday guide – 8 amazing islands, but which is best for you?

They’ve been a beloved sun holiday for generations, and visits are taking off again. But which Canary Island is for you?

Bahía del Salado on La Graciosa Expand
Playa Risco del Paso in Fuerteventura Expand
La Palma Expand
Volcano on La Palma. Photo: Alejandro de Paz Expand
Puerto de la Cruz, Lago Martiánez, Tenerife Expand
Pilot whales off the coast of south Tenerife. Picture: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
Roque de Agando on La Gomera Expand
Tenerife, carnival at santa cruz Expand
La Palma LosTilos Expand
Sendero de la Llanía on El Hierro Expand
Playa del Inglés, Gran Canaria Expand
Gran Canaria Expand
Playa Blanca on Lanzarote Expand
Fuerteventura Expand
Traditional Canarian cuisine Expand
Eating out in Gran Canaria. Photo: HelloCanaryIslands.com Expand
Walking on the dunes at Maspalomas Expand
Vines growing in Lanzarote's volcanic soil... Expand

Close

Bahía del Salado on La Graciosa

Bahía del Salado on La Graciosa

Playa Risco del Paso in Fuerteventura

Playa Risco del Paso in Fuerteventura

La Palma

La Palma

Volcano on La Palma. Photo: Alejandro de Paz

Volcano on La Palma. Photo: Alejandro de Paz

Puerto de la Cruz, Lago Martiánez, Tenerife

Puerto de la Cruz, Lago Martiánez, Tenerife

Pilot whales off the coast of south Tenerife. Picture: Pól Ó Conghaile

Pilot whales off the coast of south Tenerife. Picture: Pól Ó Conghaile

Roque de Agando on La Gomera

Roque de Agando on La Gomera

Tenerife, carnival at santa cruz

Tenerife, carnival at santa cruz

La Palma LosTilos

La Palma LosTilos

Sendero de la Llanía on El Hierro

Sendero de la Llanía on El Hierro

Playa del Inglés, Gran Canaria

Playa del Inglés, Gran Canaria

Gran Canaria

Gran Canaria

Playa Blanca on Lanzarote

Playa Blanca on Lanzarote

Fuerteventura

Fuerteventura

Traditional Canarian cuisine

Traditional Canarian cuisine

Eating out in Gran Canaria. Photo: HelloCanaryIslands.com

Eating out in Gran Canaria. Photo: HelloCanaryIslands.com

Walking on the dunes at Maspalomas

Walking on the dunes at Maspalomas

Vines growing in Lanzarote's volcanic soil...

Vines growing in Lanzarote's volcanic soil...

/

Bahía del Salado on La Graciosa

Pól Ó Conghaile, Emma O’Reilly and Thomas Breathnach

Which is your favourite Canary Island?

The fact that we can ask that question indicates just how much Irish sun-holidaymakers love these Spanish islands. Many of us have been to more than one, which is a remarkable thing to say about a windy archipelago 4.5 hours away, off the African coast.

Most Watched

Privacy