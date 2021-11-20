| 9.8°C Dublin

The art of travel in off-peak Mallorca

There’s a lot more to this destination than its fly-and-flop resorts, including a surprising artistic legacy 

Alan Hydes, artist in residence at La Residencia Expand
The scenic pool area at La Residencia hotel in Deià, Mallorca Expand
The Serra de Tramuntana mountain range Expand

The scenic pool area at La Residencia hotel in Deià, Mallorca

The Serra de Tramuntana mountain range

Conor Power

“You know... the longer I’m here, the more I realise that the busy resorts on Mallorca are just a very small part of the overall picture,” says Hanna Bornebusch, PR manager at La Residencia hotel.

We’re standing on the fragrant terrace of the hotel’s El Olivo restaurant on a warm September afternoon, with the sumptuous five-star hotel spread over the hillside behind and overlooking the beguiling village of Deià in northern Mallorca.

