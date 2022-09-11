Sweet Madeira – Portuguese island develops a taste for high adventure

You tend to remember precisely where you were when you see your daughter visibly swoon and fall hopelessly in love with a man for the very first time. The following evening, you’re very present as you notice she just happens to have picked out her favourite dress and new shoes, dressing to impress at dinner.

I’ll forgive her – and I only have fondness for this man. Dressed impeccably all in white, he was the hotel manager who came to our daughter’s rescue – like an exotic James Bond – to apply a tiny plaster to the finger she had hurt on a hot iron in our room. In fairness, he seemed smitten too. She was four years old.

Fast-forward a decade and more to 2022, and I’m back in Madeira’s capital, Funchal.

This time, I’ve boarded Ryanair’s inaugural direct flight from Dublin, landing at Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport after three hours and 40 minutes in the air.

With mountains on the right and the Atlantic on the left, it can be a blustery challenge for pilots, but we’re blessed and soon greeted at the terminal by a band of musicians and treated to the first of many ponchas: served hot or cold, this bittersweet drink is made from rum, sugar, lemon juice and honey. As one local warned me all those years ago – one poncha is OK but you’ll be dancing after two, and you’ll be speaking fluent Portuguese after three. Boa sorte!

In 2011, we stayed at the CS Madeira hotel (now called the VidaMar Resort Hotel, madeira.vidamarresorts.com); this time, home is the Meliá Madeira Mare (meliamadeira.com), both excellent and within a 20-minute walk from Funchal’s old town.

So, what has changed in a decade? Is the crowd younger, or are you just older?

In the 1970s and 1980s, Madeira may have been thought of as a mildly stuffy destination, for the more mature traveller. You’ll still see the older groups around hotel foyers; now parts of the island – both Funchal and the outer regions – are benefiting from a quiet effort by tourism chiefs to attract a more adventurous visitor.

It feels busy but never crowded when we visit in April. Madeira – confidently and without apology – manages to find a balance between retaining an old world charm while catering to a younger person’s ponchas palate.

Voted “World’s Leading Island Destination” at the World Travel Awards every year since 2015, Madeirans know they have a good thing under their feet and the “sell” never seems forced. They just don’t need to do it.

OK, let’s eat. We join up with some American tourists on a Discovering Madeira (discoveringmadeira.com) food and wine tour in Funchal. Starting off with a whistlestop visit to the world-famous Blandy’s Wine Lodge (blandyswinelodge.com) for some Madeiran wine for breakfast, our taste buds are tickled for almost three hours through nine stops and a refreshing dose of historical anecdotes from our local tour guide.

We eat black scabbard (espada), pork, lupin beans, sweet potato bread, passion fruit crostini and delicate chocolate treats, although thankfully not all from the same plate. The accompanying wine is sweet, as is the atmosphere created by our guide. This tour comes highly recommended; we just won’t mention that during it we visit a farmer’s market where we see fish with eyes that no man should stare into twice and pay prices for dried fruit that would bring a tear to those eyes.

Let’s head up into the clouds for what was in 2011, and is again in 2022, a personal island highlight. You can’t visit Funchal and not take a trip on the cable car up to Monte, high above the town. There is a heady stillness to a ride in any cable car, but this one offers the full vista of the capital and a true appreciation of where it nestles, down low on this breath-taking island (madeiracablecar.com).

The gardens at Monte (montepalace.com) extend to more than 70,000sqm. They’re manicured in places but allowed to properly blossom in others. I chuckle as I view a chain-smoking gardener snap quickly back to work when he sees someone watching him. There are azaleas and orchids from the Himalayas, heather from Scotland, protea from South Africa and hundreds of other exotic species of plants.

The only bum note is the objectively beautiful yet somewhat cold “Mother Nature’s Secrets” exhibition that is housed within the gardens. It’s a private collection of 700 minerals including diamonds and other precious stones from Brazil, Zambia, Peru and beyond. This island is Portuguese, after all, so the historical swag bag from its conquistadors should not be all that surprising. It’ll just feel a bit too British Museum-y to many visitors.

Anyway, that’s world history, and it’s better to see it and think about it than to hide it, so we roll on.

I’ve never tobogganed down any steep, cobbled hill – with or without any poncha – but there’s a first time for everything. We squeeze into one of the larger three-person wicker baskets (carreirosdomonte.com) and with 100 years of history behind these lads, we know we’re in safe hands. We land 2km downhill and windswept at Livramento, on the way south to Funchal.

Expand Close Wicker’s world – tobogganing from Monte to Livramento in baskets / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wicker’s world – tobogganing from Monte to Livramento in baskets

Every day can bring a very different adventure on Madeira. We hop in a 4x4 with Pedro (bravelanders.com). He’s great fun and throughout the day exudes that endearing “I don’t need to say that much, just look at it” confidence we encounter throughout our visit.

We rise and rise further, up above those clouds again, as we gasp at the upper reaches of Curral das Freiras and Miradouro dos Balcões before lunch at Quinta do Furão – the skewered Espetada Madeirense beef here is salty and growly, as it should be. If you like steak, you’ll adore Espetada.

Pedro is not finished yet. He takes us to one of the remaining centuries-old thatched homes in Santana, a reminder of how long the settlements have been on this island, 700km west of Morocco and 850km southwest of Portugal. Paragliders float above us as we wind our way down the mountain roads below. They look perfectly at peace, and yet I can’t help but wonder if they know there is a perfectly good cable car just a short distance away.

I hear a whisper that evening that Cristiano Ronaldo is in town. His private jet was spotted at the airport and I’m told that often means he is on his home island. The next day I head for the CR7 museum (museucr7.com) near the waterside of Funchal, right next to the footballer’s hotel (pestanacr7.com). However, this being a Saturday in early April, the museum is closed; the hotel receptionist tells me Ronaldo’s mother is at home, but the footballer himself is on international duty with Portugal. A shame. I just wanted to witness the mania – Cristiano’s face is everywhere in Funchal.

So I walk around the old town, reminiscing about our last trip here. With two small children with us that time, we used the Hop On, Hop Off bus tour (yellowbustours.com/en/madeira), tempted by the overhanging bananas on every other branch, and stared right back at the Strelitzia (birds of paradise plants) that seemed to be constantly sizing you up.

That time, as with this, I’ve walked a lot on the island. The old town of Funchal is flat and accessible for almost everyone. Upland, however, for miles and miles alongside the roads on the hills and mountains, there are miniature concrete canals called levadas, which in practical terms are used to transport water to the lowlands, but are now accepted as non-speaking handy route guides that help to showcase the island’s most stunning scenery.

The mild sub-tropical climate – think an average of 22C with peaks of 27C in August and troughs of 17C in January – serves the island well in this regard. If you want a relaxing sun holiday, grab those books; but know that it’ll rarely get so hot as to curb your more adventurous side.

It’s our last night on the “Pearl of the Atlantic” and the drive down through the tunnels and around the sheer sea cliffs to Paúl do Mar on the western part of the island has us gasping yet again. I won’t leave it another decade before I’m back for more.

Expand Close Joe Coyle and Buddha at the Monte Palace botanical gardens in Funchal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Joe Coyle and Buddha at the Monte Palace botanical gardens in Funchal

Getting there