South-west Portugal’s walking trail offers dreamy views from mountains to sea

To the beat of a tribal drum, Portugal supporters shout “Ugal!” back and forth across Estádio Algarve. The soccer stadium is at quarter capacity due to Covid restrictions and almost the entire 7,000-strong crowd at this World Cup qualifier is Portuguese. In a sea of red, green and gold flags, there’s a single flash of green, white and orange as a lone Irish supporter sings ‘Come on you boys in green’ next to a tricolour banner.

His voice is heard but, despite the Republic of Ireland’s early lead and Trojan work from Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, Cristiano Ronaldo ruins our World Cup qualifying hopes in the closing moments.

I leave the stadium disappointed but proud of a young Irish team I believe played with style and stamina.

I console myself at restaurant Tertúlia Algarvia, with cataplana – a tasty dish of sweet potato, octopus and cockles – paired with a local Barranco Longo wine. The balmy night air is almost enough to soothe my disappointment, the pedestrianised streets glistening with tiles laid by hand centuries ago. I think about the men who carried out that back-breaking labour and the teams who continue to restore ancient tiled streets today.

Read More

Afterwards, I stroll the short distance to my home for the night. On an unassuming side street, a decorative gate takes me into a courtyard setting and a brand new tourist apartment complex, Cardeal, whose stylish two-bedroom flats, with wrap-around terraces, are the perfect choice for two couples or a family visiting the small but striking capital of the Algarve.

The owners opened the complex during lockdown and, as part of Portugal’s Clean & Safe programme, their spotlessly clean apartments offer a welcome and affordable return to overseas travel.

I’m in south-west Portugal to walk part of the Via Algarviana, a 300km route that crosses east to west through the region’s interior, passing through cork forests and Barrocal, the transition area between sea and mountains.

The route takes in Portugal’s equivalent to America’s Route 66: the national N2 road running the length of the country, and the unforgettable Costa Vicentina natural park.

As we walk, local guide João Ministro talks about the two Algarves; the wealthy tourist coastal areas and the poorer interior where villages were abandoned from the 1970s to the 1990s, when residents either emigrated or migrated to the coast to work in tourism.

De-population is still an issue but slowly the Via Algarviana is bringing rejuvenation. Like Spain’s Camino, this route cleverly takes walkers to villages they would otherwise overlook: in those that are too small to warrant a restaurant, locals cook dinner for hikers, while young entrepreneurs are setting up different businesses all along the route.

It takes on average around 16 days to complete the entire Via Algarviana, with most people spending six days walking and adding on a couple of days to relax in Faro afterwards.

As a post-walk treat I consider checking into the centrally located four-star Eva Senses hotel, watch water sports enthusiasts doing their thing on Faro Island or visit Capela Dos Ossos, a church decorated with the bones of Medieval monks.

My first day’s walking takes me through Barranco do Velho, an area steeped in cork production. An important industry in the Algarve region, harvesting cork is a long-term investment for producers with a 30-year span between planting and the first harvest followed by a gap of at least nine years between subsequent harvests.

The Algarve region is also famous for its production of medronho aguardente – a firewater that enjoyed increased sales during lockdown as people believed it would help in the fight against Covid infection.

I finish a walk along wide trails at Casa dos Presuntos, a restaurant specialising in meat dishes like wild boar stew, pork cheeks and lamb stew. This is the Algarve that most holidaymakers don’t expect or experience.

Day two on the Via Algarviana takes me to Monchique, an appealing artisanal town with an alternative vibe. Ceramicists like Leonel Telo form part of a crafts community here alongside 72 medronho producers.

The Greeks, Romans and Moors all passed through this area, leaving their cultural mark. The name Algarve derives from the Arabic Al Gharb, meaning the west. Right now, an archaeological dig taking place at nearby Alferce Castle is expected to reveal some important relics but the everyday legacy of the Moors is in local dishes made with honey, almonds and oranges.

Both the Romans and Moors called Monchique “the Sacred Hill” due to its plentiful thermal waters and lush vegetation but this is an area that has also known loss: from the earthquake and tsunami of 1755 to the forest fires of 2018 and now the fallout from Covid.

I hike upwards to Marmelete, past cork trees stripped semi-naked, to reach the Algarve’s highest point, Pico da Fóia, at 902 metres above sea level. It’s worth visiting for the views alone but one of the stand-out meals of my trip is cooked at Luar Da Fóia restaurant – cod cheeks with garlic, a delicate dish washed down with a smooth Alentejo white wine.

Walking hundreds of kilometres through any region is about nature and monuments but also about grasping the spirit of a place. On day three, it happens the other way around. The spirit of the place grabs me in the form of tourism official Marta Cabral, who leads the Rota Vicentina association.

The Rota Vicentina is a 750km network of trails including the Historic Way and the Fisherman’s Trail, which takes hikers along hundreds of kilometres of coastal and cliff walks through some of Europe’s most untouched, remote and geologically important terrain. It is one of Europe’s most spectacular walking routes.

Since the Via Algarviana passes through Sagres – my coastal base for the next two nights – and also takes in the Costa Vicentina natural park, I take the opportunity to hike the beautiful Praia do Amado circular route with Marta.

This is a surfer’s paradise and as we climb one or two vertigo-inducing sections, I hear about local world champion bodyboarder Joana Schenker who surfs off nearby Ingrina beach.

We walk with the constant scent of esteva, a hardy indigenous plant with leaves that have evolved to create a sticky layer of protection from the sun.

Marta talks about Cillian Murphy, a sustainable tourism consultant from Loop Head peninsula in Co Clare. The Rota Vicentina is, she says, studying Murphy’s model (which has already been adapted in Norway), which sees engaging with local communities as the way forward in regional tourism.

And it’s not just about hiking – it’s possible to cycle, horse-ride and use audio tours along parts of the route, or take part in cultural experiences with local people through the Touro Azul programme (rotavicentina.com/en/touroazul).

Marta tells me it’s also possible to take part in maintenance walks and I am reminded of meitheal, the Irish practice of people working voluntarily on community projects such as repairing hiking trails.

Spring is a great time to hike these routes as flowers carpet the area and temperatures are cooler. In late August I’m as sticky as an esteva plant from the heat and relish a post-hike dip in the ocean.

Next stop is a visit the slow village of Aldeia da Pedralva for lunch.

Aldeia da Pedralva in the municipality of Vila do Bispo is a village that had just about been abandoned before a group of friends got together to restore it. Today it’s a holiday village comprised of simple traditional houses and a number of restaurants. Lunch – local sausage, hams and salt cod – is excellent.

With my Via Algarviana experience over, I return to the Memmo Baleeira hotel in Sagres, a spacious hotel with gorgeous sea views and a strong Covid safety protocol in place. It’s one of those hotels I’d quite happily hang out in all day with its excellent food menus.

Read More

But it’s worth leaving for a high speed Zodiac boat tour of the Algarve coast, marvelling at rock formations and passing by little seaside villages such as Salema and Burgau.

During my final Algarve dinner, I think of the men who laid Faro’s glistening tiles by hand, of the young entrepreneurs setting up businesses along the Via Algarviana, of the community of people conserving the Rota Vicentina and I realise how walking the Via has given me some understanding of the spirit of the Algarve.

Getting there