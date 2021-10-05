| 13.3°C Dublin

South-west Portugal’s walking trail offers dreamy views from mountains to sea

Head a little inland to enjoy the Algarve’s Via Algarviana route which offers superb scenery, historic sites, and regional food and drink

Cliffs at the Dona Ana beach on the Algarve coast in Portugal Expand
Harvesting cork is an important industry in the Algarve region Expand
Monchique is an appealing artisanal town with an alternative vibe Expand

Catherine Murphy

To the beat of a tribal drum, Portugal supporters shout “Ugal!” back and forth across Estádio Algarve. The soccer stadium is at quarter capacity due to Covid restrictions and almost the entire 7,000-strong crowd at this World Cup qualifier is Portuguese. In a sea of red, green and gold flags, there’s a single flash of green, white and orange as a lone Irish supporter sings ‘Come on you boys in green’ next to a tricolour banner.

His voice is heard but, despite the Republic of Ireland’s early lead and Trojan work from Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, Cristiano Ronaldo ruins our World Cup qualifying hopes in the closing moments.

I leave the stadium disappointed but proud of a young Irish team I believe played with style and stamina.

