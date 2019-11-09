Sorrento and the Amalfi Coast: 10 things to do on Italy's iconic peninsula 

"You could say this was the first holiday resort in the world," our rep says, tracing tourism in Sorrento back to vacationing Romans.

"They fell in love with two things. One was the Bay of Naples, the beauty of it; the other was the laid-back Greek way of life."

Travellers have been falling for both town and peninsula ever since - from grand tourists inspired by the poet Lord Byron to the crowds milling around our walking tour today. Sorrento's secret is out. As in Dubrovnik or Santorini, smart visitors should avoid peak season (and even weekends, when daytrippers flock from Napoli).

Swing by when Sorrento has space to breathe, however, and it's another story. A veil is drawn back. Hotel balconies and restaurant terraces become elegant nests from which to soak up views of plunging cliffs, mega-yachts and Mount Vesuvius.

You'll have room to browse leather goods and lemony souvenirs in the old town, to get a feel for the peninsula's personality - both its sunny side, and a tough, 'live-in-the-moment' character born of endless invasions, wars, economic woes and mafia influence.

Time your strolls to avoid cruise-ship excursions, drop into Gelateria David (Via Marziale, 19) for ice cream, Mary's for leather goods (Via San Cesareo, 56) and start your passeggiata on Corso Italia.

You'll be living like a local in no time.

2. Buon Appetito!

Pasta in the pan at La Cantinaccia del Popolo, Sorrento

"Do you make the limoncello here?" a waiter is asked at La Cantinaccia del Popolo (Vico Terzo Rota, 3), a mom-and-pop trattoria in Sorrento. "Yes," she replies. "Well, no. Not here. My nonna makes it."

It's that kind of place - taking no bookings, serving simple stuff like homemade pasta with aubergines, basil and tomato sauce in the pan (€9), warm crusty bread in brown paper bags, fried seafood (€16) and monster balls of mozzarella with the most tomatoey tomatoes you'll ever taste (€15, enough for two to share). Prepare to queue, though.

Elsewhere, L'Antica Trattoria (lanticatrattoria.com) dates from the 1930s and is one of Catherine Fulvio's favourite Italian restaurants - it's pricey, but there's value in a €19.50 set lunch menu.

Bagni Delfino (Via Marina Grande, 216) is good for seafood and sea views, and Zi'Ntonio Mare (zintoniomare.it) offers a free courtesy car to and from hotels - a handy hack among Sorrento's steep streets and eye-wateringly expensive taxis. Pizzas are cheap, the house frutti di mare pasta is a winner (€15), and waiters will fillet fish at your table. La Fenice, O'Parucchiano and Ristorante Sorrento are other solid local recommendations.

3. Drive the Amalfi Coast

Before departing on the 38km trip from Sorrento to Maiori, a local suggests taking seasickness tablets. The "road of a thousand bends" lives up to its name - and that's not even starting on the sheer drops, spaghetti-thin routes through old towns, and traffic.

Oh, the traffic! Count on sharing this dramatic drive with local SITA buses, nervous tourists, impatient locals, coaches, pedestrians, cyclists and vespas swarming like mosquitoes. I've driven technically more challenging routes (and in far worse weather), but the laser-like focus required will leave you frazzled... plus, we had a couple of near-misses with locals veering into the middle of the road while browsing their phones.

Tips? Lean in. If you drive defensively in Italy, you'll be eaten alive. Think of it as Slea Head on steroids (our drive took almost two hours) and rent a small car for squeaky-thin streets and pinpoint parking (this is not the time to try a SUV). Lay-bys are rare and easy to miss, and wing-mirrors should be pulled in at pinch points. Plan stops and parking before you set off, and avoid weekends, when daytripping Italians add to the chaos. If you'd prefer a more leisurely exploration, hire a driver, take SITA buses, or, best of all, use the ferries running along the coast.

All of that said, the Amalfi Coast is one of the most beautiful roads I've ever driven, and the sparkling seas, limestone bluffs, tufty overhangs and stunning reveals of towns like Positano and Amalfi will stay with you forever. Well, it will certainly stay with your passengers forever.

4. Postcards from Positano

Positano - arrive by boat for the wow-factor.

"Positano bites deep," John Steinbeck wrote in 1953. "It is a dream place that isn't quite real when you are there and becomes beckoningly real after you are gone."

For sure, this is the Amalfi Coast's cover star - a dazzling hillside town whose trickle of buttery, peach and terracotta buildings has launched a gazillion (heavily filtered) Instagrams. But it's also one of the most expensive places on the peninsula, with hotels, restaurants, bars and boutique prices all reflecting its glamour.

My advice? Take a day trip, arriving by boat to soak up the wow-factor (travelmar.it; €16 return from Amalfi), before ambling the tight-knit, wisteria-strewn laneways for a couple of hours. Buy your sandals at Safari (safaripositano.com) and nose around the Franco Senesi gallery (facebook.com/FrancoSenesiFineArt), an airy set of rooms featuring not-too-cheesy contemporary work (and lots of oils of Positano), before making your escape.

It's sad reading Steinbeck's love letter today; visit off-peak for even a whiff of a vanished Positano (positano.com).

5. Ravishing Ravello

Walking in Ravello, Italy

The number one Sorrento tip I got was to go to Ravello (ravello.com). Number two was to go early. Drive the tangle of roads from Amalfi, and the reward is a mountain town ringed by some of the most breathtaking terrace gardens in Europe.

Picking your way through thin streets, it's easy to shake off the crowds, passing little villas and vegetable gardens, pausing at gaps that reveal heart-tugging views of gorges and terraces tumbling down the hills. You might hear a church bell ring, see a priest cross the piazza, or a cat waiting outside a butcher shop... reassuring signs of real life, in other words.

Wagner, Jackie Kennedy and Gore Vidal were just a few of its fans through the ages, and a plaque in the town square recalls Humphrey Bogart, John Huston and Truman Capote shooting Beat the Devil (1953) here.

Villa Rufolo (villarufolo.it; €7) is home to gorgeous gardens with coastal views, but Villa Cimbrone (hotelvillacimbrone.com; €7) is the must-see. A series of landscaped gardens that date back to Roman times and culminate in the Terrace of Infinity (it doesn't disappoint). We got there when it opened at 9am, and had the place virtually to ourselves for a half hour. Hotel Villa Cimbrone is a five-star set in gardens, but there are lots of little casa vacanzas in the town.

6. The Path of the Gods

The Path of the Gods, Amalfi Coast. Photo: Deposit

You need to escape the traffic to get a true feel for the Sorrento peninsula, and Il Sentiero degli Dei (the Path of the Gods) is the place to do it. The 7.8km path links the town of Agerola on a downhill trail to Nocelle, and onwards to Positano, should you wish. Beat the crowds by starting early (take the bus to Bomerano, where signs lead to the trailhead) and walking midweek. Allow around three hours for the trail, with photo and rest stops, and bring hiking boots, sun hat, shades and water. Guided tours are also available, with hotel transfers included (e.g. cartotrekking.com; from €180 for a group of one to five people).

More: Amalfi Highs: Skip the crowds on Italy's Path of the Gods

7. To Capri, or not Capri?

Ischia, Italy

Capri is a beautiful island. That beauty has many admirers (it was around here that the sirens sang to Ulysses), but I'm not sure a rushed daytrip is as worthwhile as, say, a day in Ravello or walking the Path of the Gods (above).

If you go, plan ahead. You'll find ancient sites to explore; its blue grotto (Grotto Azurra) and the chair lift from Anacapri up Monte Solaro (€12 return) are highlights. But Capri (capri.com) is also crowded, pricey, upscale and doesn't have many public beaches (consider hiring a boat to take you to the prettiest coves).

An alternative? Consider Ischia (above); it's larger, less visited, not as flashy, and has more public beaches. But don't settle for my over-simplifications... perhaps it's best to visit both and see for yourself.

8. Pompeii & Herculaneum

It's not actually on the Sorrentine Peninsula, but you can't come to this corner of the world without engaging with Mount Vesuvius... even if it's a little sigh from your balcony. The volcano dominates this part of Campania, and a devastating eruption on August 24, 79AD, famously swamped the city of Pompeii. While a visit is engrossing (€15; pompeiisites.org), it can also be hot, crowded and, due to the scale of the site, overwhelming.

As an alternative, consider Herculaneum (above), a more manageable site in the Neapolitan suburb of Ercolano.

"The eruption stopped the time," our guide explains, peering into a townscape whose streets you can walk and whose houses and baths you can step into, examining scarily intimate details like bedframes, mosaics and the reconstructed skeletons of 300 or so unfortunates found huddling in grottos near the shoreline. "The fontanelles were broken because super-heat explodes the brain," we are told of pyroclastic flows that hit the town at a speed of 100kph.

Tickets cost €13 (herculaneum.org), but it's worth clubbing together with a few other punters to retain a guide (€60-70 for an hour or more) who can whisk you to the best bits. We passed several workers restoring features on our tour - it's amazing to think what else could be excavated beneath the modern buildings nearby.

9. A moment in Amalfi

Amalfi, on Italy's Sorrento Peninsula. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

The achingly beautiful town of Amalfi is a notorious traffic bottleneck, which also makes for next-to-impossible parking (try Piazzale dei Protontini at €3 per hour, but get there by 9am at busy times, or prepare to wait on a one-out-one-in basis).

It is, however, a good spot to catch boats up and down the coast (it's about 25-minutes to Positano). Stick around to scale the tight, steep streets - and 62 steps - to the medieval Cattedrale di Sant'Andrea, a reminder of the deep Catholic roots in the area; visitors should cover their shoulders and knees.

For a bite, Il Tari (amalfiristorantetari.it) is a classy little respite from crowds and heat; it does good gluten-free pasta, a set menu for €22 and several tasty specials, including anchovies marinated in local lemon. Similar to Positano, the town is best approached from the water... the views are exquisite.

More: The Italian Bucket List: 25 things to do in Italy before you die!

10. ...And Finally

I've returned with some firm notes on Sorrento. Travel in April or October, with nice weather and fewer visitors. Consider basing yourself a little outside the action - in Maiori, for example (which has an unusually long beach for the peninsula, and great gluten-free menu options at Osteria dell'Olma at Corso Reginna, 63). If time is tight, skip big Insta hits like Positano for places like Ravello, Priano or Atrani. Oh, and leave room for Neapolitan pizza (above) - smaller, slightly thicker and fluffier than Roman style, it's cooked for 60-90 seconds with no oil in the base. Buon viaggio.

