| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Slow travel through scenic Switzerland on the Glacier Express

The 7.5-hour train journey from St Moritz to Zermatt is the perfect opportunity to watch the world go by...

The Glacier Express in Andermatt, Switzerland. Picture: Glacier Express/Stefan Schlumpf Expand
Animals along the Glacier Express route. Picture: Glacier Express/Stefan Schlumpf Expand
The Glacier Express passing the breathtaking Matterhorn. Picture: Glacier Express/Stefan Schlumpf Expand
The Bernina Express Expand
Grand Train Tour Expand
GoldenPass. Picture: Valentin Flauraud Expand
The Oberalppass in winter. Picture: Glacier Express/Stefan Schlumpf Expand

Close

The Glacier Express in Andermatt, Switzerland. Picture: Glacier Express/Stefan Schlumpf

The Glacier Express in Andermatt, Switzerland. Picture: Glacier Express/Stefan Schlumpf

Animals along the Glacier Express route. Picture: Glacier Express/Stefan Schlumpf

Animals along the Glacier Express route. Picture: Glacier Express/Stefan Schlumpf

The Glacier Express passing the breathtaking Matterhorn. Picture: Glacier Express/Stefan Schlumpf

The Glacier Express passing the breathtaking Matterhorn. Picture: Glacier Express/Stefan Schlumpf

The Bernina Express

The Bernina Express

Grand Train Tour

Grand Train Tour

GoldenPass. Picture: Valentin Flauraud

GoldenPass. Picture: Valentin Flauraud

The Oberalppass in winter. Picture: Glacier Express/Stefan Schlumpf

The Oberalppass in winter. Picture: Glacier Express/Stefan Schlumpf

/

The Glacier Express in Andermatt, Switzerland. Picture: Glacier Express/Stefan Schlumpf

Yvonne Gordon

As the train curves around the tracks, the mountains grow higher and closer. The valley narrows, with steep limestone rocks on both sides, clusters of pine trees and a rushing river below, which the train runs alongside.

We’ve just left the historic town of Chur and are entering the Rhine Gorge. I’ve only been on the train for 10 minutes, but am already glued to the window.

Most Watched

Privacy