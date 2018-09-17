Six alternatives to the Camino: Beat the crowds on the world's greatest walk

For Walkaholics: Santiago to Finisterre

So you’ve reached Santiago. You’ve gone to mass. You’ve swapped war stories with your fellow pilgrims. But what if you’re not ready for it all to be over? Well, then get those hiking boots back on and head out to Finisterre (pictured above). The only Camino de Santiago route that actually starts in the city, this walk takes you to Cape Finisterre, a wild and windswept spot that was once believed to be the most western point of the world. When you get there, tradition dictates that you burn your boots and your clothes… but good luck getting a lift back to Santiago in the nip.

How: Fly into Santiago.

For waterbunnies: Ruta Maritima

Ruta Maritima with Camino by the Way

Don’t fancy doing the whole thing on foot? The Ruta Maritima incorporates both walking and kayaking, with 35km of the route taking place on the water, and 23km on dry land. You’ll weave past gorgeous white sand beaches and heavenly waters, and stroll through forests and farmlands. It commemorates the arrival of the body of the Apostle Saint James to the Galician coast.

How: The eight-day trip costs €1,195pp with caminobytheway.com (ex. flights).

For underdogs: Via de la Plata

The cathedral at Santiago

Probably the least known and toughest of all the routes, Via de la Plata stretches 1,000km. If you want to take on the whole thing, you’ll be starting in Andalucia and, realistically, you’ll be looking at a good seven weeks on the road. But the final 100km is a doozy, and considered by most to be the most beautiful final stretch of them all. How: Fly to Santiago for the final stretch.

For Seasoned Hikers: Camino del Norte

The Camino del Norte from San Sebastian

If you really want to impress your fellow pilgrims in Santiago, tell them that you arrived via the infamous Camino del Norte. Known as one of the stronger routes you can tackle, the full stretch winds 827km along the coast from San Sebastián, or you can tackle the final 100km from Vilalba. Wherever you start, you’ll be challenged — this is a route for seasoned hikers.

How: Fly into Bilbao for the full route, or Santiago for the final stretch.

For Mountain Goats: Camino Primitivo

Lugo on the Camino Primitivo. Photo: Caminoways.com

This was the first ever route of the Camino de Santiago, and one which was followed by King Alfonso II the Chaste in the 9th century. The final 100km shares some of its route with the French Way, but the initial stretch, which takes in harsh mountain terrain, is some of the hardest (and most rewarding) you could ask for. At 311km in total, it’s also one of the shortest full routes you can do — you could knock it out in just over two weeks.

How: Fly into Santander for the full walk.

For Cyclists: English Camino

Cycling the Camino. Photo: Caminoways.com

If you want to fly through the kilometres, then get on your bike. Cycling the Camino may be frowned upon by purists, but you’ll get a unique perspective on the route (and tone some killer thigh muscles to boot). Traditionally the favoured route for pilgrims coming from the UK and Ireland, the English Way generally starts in the coastal town of Ferrol. The trail includes a bit of rugged coastline before hitting the green fields of rural Galicia.

How: Try a four-night, self-guided cycling trip from €380pp with caminoways.com (ex. flights).

