Russian flagship ‘abandoned too soon’ as new footage sinks Kremlin fire theory

The captain of Russia’s sunk flagship may have abandoned it too early, experts have suggested, as new images of the stricken vessel emerged yesterday.

Hundreds of sailors are believed to remain unaccounted for after the Moskva was reportedly hit by Ukrainian missiles before sinking in the Black Sea last Thursday.

Russia has insisted the damage to the ship was instead caused by an explosion of ammunition in an unexplained fire, which led it to sink while being towed in choppy seas.

New online images and footage, which have not been officially verified, appear to show the Moskva on fire and apparently abandoned, with analysts saying the damage visible to the hull contradicts Russia’s version of events.

The damage appears to have mostly been done to the middle part of the cruiser, far away from some of the boat’s main ordinances. The smoke billowing from portholes and the open helicopter hanger suggest there was significant internal fire damage, perhaps explaining the possible loss of life.

It is not clear whether the helicopter had a chance to be deployed before the crew were either killed or evacuated.

A thick column of black smoke appears rising from a charred and burning section of the Moskva, which is listing to port and has had its lifeboats deployed.

Water hoses can be seen spraying in the air, potentially from a nearby salvage vessel.

The continued buoyancy of the ship, coupled with the absence of any of the 510 crew members on the upper decks, potentially indicate the captain may have left the Moskva too early.

Tom Sharpe, a retired commander in the British navy who once helped save the UK’s ice patrol vessel during a flood, said the ship appeared to have been abandoned too soon.

He said: “You will always see a team, normally on the flight deck – in this case, the flight deck would be a good place to gather your equipment and firefighting teams.

“You want to set up safe zones and that’s where you put all your firefighting equipment and all your people, they’re in fresh air.

“But there’s nobody, literally nobody there and if there is no one, there is almost no chance of anyone being alive below deck. It also suggests that everyone is off that ship.”

John Konrad, an author who has captained civilian ships, wrote an analysis of the images which concluded his “best guess is the captain of the Moskva abandoned his ship too early”. He pointed out that the flagship was crucial to the Russian war effort and the captain would normally be expected to stay on board to try to save the ship.

In this case, the ship appeared to have been abandoned despite the “calm weather, reserve buoyancy” and “the fact the helideck was smoke-free”, Mr Konrad wrote.

But Mr Sharpe said there was too much uncertainty about the images to make this assertion with any certainty.

“You could just be unlucky,” he said. “You could take a massive detonation on another munition by the incoming missile and that rips out all your command and control, all your comms, all your systems and then you’re done.

“At that point, you might as well get off, because there is nothing any of you can do.”

He added, however, that the images appeared to undermine Russia’s own account about how the Moskva met its fate. ( © Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

