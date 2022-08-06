| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

One young fan’s bucket list trip to see a Liverpool FC game – and why ‘match break’ travel is booming

As the Premier League kicks off, sports travel packages are on the rise once again 

A statue of legendary Liverpool FC manager Bill Shankly in front of Anfield Stadium Expand
Anfield Stadium Expand
A 'Shankly' pie outside Anfield Expand
Liverpool Expand
Pól and Sam enjoying the game Expand
Notre Dame v Navy Expand
Six Nations rugby Expand
Formula 1 Expand

Close

A statue of legendary Liverpool FC manager Bill Shankly in front of Anfield Stadium

A statue of legendary Liverpool FC manager Bill Shankly in front of Anfield Stadium

Anfield Stadium

Anfield Stadium

A 'Shankly' pie outside Anfield

A 'Shankly' pie outside Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool

Pól and Sam enjoying the game

Pól and Sam enjoying the game

Notre Dame v Navy

Notre Dame v Navy

Six Nations rugby

Six Nations rugby

Formula 1

Formula 1

/

A statue of legendary Liverpool FC manager Bill Shankly in front of Anfield Stadium

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

“We desperately need a win,” says the guy selling us a £2 fanzine outside Anfield.

It’s a brisk morning, fans are teeming around the stadium, and a well-worn club scarf is draped over his coat. He says he’s been involved with the ’zine for 20 years. Clearly, the lot of the Liverpool fan hasn’t got any easier in that time.

Most Watched

Privacy