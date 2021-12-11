| 5.5°C Dublin

Ode to Cologne: Spellbinding Christmas markets and a tinge of seasonal sadness

Covid threatens to cancel Christmas in Germany, but the festive markets in Cologne still feel magical

Cologne Cathedral and Christmas market. Photo: Visit Koln Expand
A warming mug of glühwein in Cologne. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
Street art in Cologne's Belgian Quarter Expand
A bomb damaged Hohenzollern Bridge and Cologne Cathedral. Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images Expand
Fruh brauhaus in Cologne. Photo: Visit Köln Expand
Love locks on Cologne's Hohenzollern Bridge. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
Graffiti and a Covid-19 clinic advertised in Cologne's Belgian Quarter. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
Flagship 4711 store, Cologne Expand
Cologne's Wallraf-Richartz Museum. Photo: Visit Koln Expand
Hotel Ruby Ella in Cologne. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand

Cologne Cathedral and Christmas market. Photo: Visit Koln

Pól Ó Conghaile

“It’s a kind of soul food,” Dr Till Busse says.

Dressed in warm boots, winter coat — and a face mask, as is now mandatory for visitors to Cologne’s Christmas markets — he’s a tour guide born and bred in the city. As evening draws in, I’m getting his 101 on a smorgasbord of snacks, drinks and gifts served up from a pretty spread of wooden huts clustered under the Kölner Dom.

