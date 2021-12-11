Ode to Cologne: Spellbinding Christmas markets and a tinge of seasonal sadness

“It’s a kind of soul food,” Dr Till Busse says.

Dressed in warm boots, winter coat — and a face mask, as is now mandatory for visitors to Cologne’s Christmas markets — he’s a tour guide born and bred in the city. As evening draws in, I’m getting his 101 on a smorgasbord of snacks, drinks and gifts served up from a pretty spread of wooden huts clustered under the Kölner Dom.

Next up? Currywurst.

“Soul food” may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you see a thick sausage plucked from the grill, chopped into pieces, slathered with curry sauce, sprinkled with mustard powder and served up in a paper bowl with a brötchen (little bread roll) on the side.

Yet when I chomp down those chunks, I know exactly what he means. It’s the warm, comforting taste of tradition.

The Christmas markets feel similar. Huts fan out under uniform red canopies and the homely glow of Herrnhut stars, and we wander among a cosy carnival of smells — sizzling wursts, smouldering roast chestnuts and sweet candied nuts. Melty cheese is scraped for raclettes; industrial quantities of Nutella buttered on to crêpes. Grünkohl (a kale stew) simmers in a pan the size of a tractor tyre, before being served up with speck and fried potatoes. Visitors can pull down their masks to eat and drink, which I do to bite a crunchy reibekuchen (potato pancake).

A warming mug of glühwein in Cologne. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

These days, any town can cobble together a few chalets and call it a Christmas market, but the polished production and sense of tradition here run deep. Toys, trinkets and decorations are strictly quality-controlled, the place is spotless, and there is a system for everything.

We warm our hands and throats with mugs of glühwein. Mulled with spices like cinnamon and cloves, this can be red, white or rosé in Cologne (a splash of rum — schuss — is optional too). You pay €7 for a mugful, of which €3 is a deposit reclaimed when you return the kitschy mug, or you can keep it as a souvenir. Many collect them.

“The smell creates a kind of home feeling,” Till says, perfectly capturing this combo of close-knit stalls and uncynical sentimentality. Christmas is a beloved time of year in Germany, he says; every family has its traditions — from roast goose recipes to favourite cribs and carol groups. When we hear a song in the air, he pauses. It’s the first time he’s heard Christmas carols being sung like this in two years. We wander over towards a stage, where the choir leader stops between songs to wish us all a merry Christmas and encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

Covid, of course, is the elephant in the room. Like Ireland, Germany is struggling to control a winter surge. Its vaccination rates hover below 70pc, and outgoing health minister Jens Spahn has forecast Christmas as a “sad peak”. Markets run under “2G” rules, meaning visitors must be either “genesen” (vaccinated) or “geimpft” (recovered). Before I step into a cabin to order a drink, I have to show my Covid Cert and ID, and receive a 2G stamp on my wrist.

Till tells me that the crowds are thinner than usual, the stalls more spaced out, that some older folk are staying away. Famous Christmas markets in Munich and Nuremberg have already been cancelled, saddening locals and infuriating traders who depend on them for a living.

Proof of vaccination or recovery is essential for visitors now. When I ask a warden at the city’s gargantuan cathedral how tourists can enter, his reply is brusque: “10am and 2G”. Again I show my cert and ID, before stepping into one of Europe’s most iconic religious buildings.

Begun in 1248, the Kölner Dom didn’t take its distinctive, twin-spired shape until the 1880s, but those spires have been landmarks ever since. When the city was flattened by Allied air strikes in World War II, the spires stayed standing, used as a navigational aid by pilots. Both are 150m tall, though strangely one is seven centimetres taller.

At night, the blackened sandstone spires stand like Batman over the cityscape. When I buy a ticket to the viewing platform, I’m greeted by a sign: “No lift; no joke”. Yes, the attendant confirms, I must climb the old-school spiral staircase, stopping to let people pass on their way down, and there are 533 steps to the top.

I make it roughly halfway, to the bell room. By then, claustrophobia has gotten the better of me, and I make a quick circuit of the enormous bells, peering out over the city and market canopies before descending again.

“How many steps was that, about 300?” I ask the attendant, informing him of my achievement.

“Nein,” he deadpans, “250 or so.”

After Googling black and white photos of Cologne after its 1940 bombing, I can understand its tapestry of boxy, modernist buildings. The city may have been founded by Romans (who called it Colonia), but its appearance today is very much a product of postwar recovery. Lots of buildings that at first seem old — in the Altstadt, for example — turn out to be wholly or partly reconstructed (“something we often call half-houses”, Till says).

A bomb damaged Hohenzollern Bridge and Cologne Cathedral. Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images

But there are real snatches of heritage, too. The candy-coloured stacking houses of the old fish market, overlooked by a striking Romanesque church, are an Instagram moment.

After exploring the old town, I cross the Hohenzollern Bridge, weighed down by tens of thousands of love locks, as long coal barges and river cruise ships pass below on the Rhine. A promenade leads me along the Rheinauhafen, an old harbour transformed by urban regeneration.

Beyond the city centre, Ehrenfeld is a hip, emerging district with its own Christmas markets, and the Belgian Quarter is a leafy, more gentrified cultural grid — with many streets named for Belgian cities and provinces. I spend a morning moseying around as it comes to life, queuing with locals for a Fairtrade cortado and exploring galleries, bookshops and local hubs like Groove Attack, a record store selling hip-hop since 1992, and Cleanicum, a laundrette that doubles as a lounge, where you can read, sip coffee or enjoy a beer while waiting for your whites.

Both districts are splashed with street art, stickers and graffiti tags. Outside one bar, a mural depicts a chef and nurse kissing with masks on, echoing Alfred Eisenstaedt’s famous photo celebrating war’s end. Next to them is a poster advertising a rapid Covid testing centre nearby. There’s a big QR code you can scan to make an appointment; results are emailed within 20 minutes.

Graffiti and a Covid-19 clinic advertised in Cologne's Belgian Quarter. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Cologne is also famous for its rustic brauhauses — traditional brewery restaurants serving up local beer alongside stonking great plates of schnitzel, sausage, black pudding, pickled herring, pork knuckles and sauerkraut. Malzmühle and Bei Oma Kleinmann were just two visited by Anthony Bourdain in Parts Unknown — perfect pit-stops in what I’m increasingly seeing as a liberal, blue-collar city whose people pride themselves on liking the simple things.

At Peter’s Brauhaus, a waiter slings a thin, 20cl glass of Kölsch from a metal tray and ticks my beer mat with a pencil. It’s a cool, hoppy brew fermented with ale yeast but finished like a lager in cold temperatures — within the EU, Kölsch enjoys a protected geographical indication (PGI). Refills come thick and fast; ticking the “bierdeckel” allows waiters to keep tabs on how many you’ve drunk.

At Früh, another famous brauhaus, Till calls it the “Cologne credit card”, as a waiter plonks down a pair of glasses. “It’s part of the local culture,” he says of the staff’s gruffness. In these basic, communal spaces, everybody feels equal (and equally at home). “They don’t mean it. They’re some of the best-informed people in town.”

Fruh brauhaus in Cologne. Photo: Visit Köln

When I share a photo of my Kölsch culture fix on Twitter, Cologne’s Irish pub, The Corkonian, replies: “True story, Irish international Noel Campbell, who played in the Bundesliga for Fortuna Köln, signed his first contract on a beer deckel.” Truth or rumour, it’s a perfect story.

This is a strange time to be travelling. Later that night, laughter is spilling from the ice rink at Heumarkt, salmon smoking over an open fire and hundreds of sausages sizzle on huge, suspended circular grills. Trees are festooned with lights and, aside from the face masks, entry requirements and 2G stamp on my wrist, it feels almost normal.

Lots of people tell me Cologne is friendlier than many German cities. Bourdain called it “charming in the least patronising sense of the word”. As another local says on Twitter: “Köln ist ein Gefühl” — Cologne is a feeling. I agree.

For a traveller in a time of Covid, it’s soul food.

Three to see

Love locks on Cologne's Hohenzollern Bridge. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Love lock bridge

You’ve seen padlocks on bridges before, but not like this. Tens of thousands line the Hohenzollern Bridge — after locking them, couples throw the key into the Rhine.

Flagship 4711 store, Cologne

4711

Remember Eau de Cologne? Visit the 4711 flagship store, or take a tour of the Farina Fragrance Museum, to learn more about the city’s perfume and scent industry. farina.org

Cologne's Wallraf-Richartz Museum. Photo: Visit Koln

Myriad museums

Cologne’s cultural heritage ranges from a jolting Gestapo Museum to the Wallraf-Richartz and Ludwig museums’ fine spread of European art. wallraf.museum; museum-ludwig.de

Get there

Ryanair (ryanair.com) flies from Dublin to Cologne. Travellers arriving in Germany from its list of high-risk countries, which currently includes Ireland, must fill out a locator form (einreiseanmeldung.de) that involves uploading your Covid Cert. Check the latest Covid-related travel restrictions for your destination on dfa.ie/travel and reopen.europa.eu.

Cologne Bonn Airport is a 30-minute taxi ride from the city (€35-€40). S-Bahn and express trains connect to Köln-Hauptbahnhof — buy tickets at the airport vending machines, or pick up a Köln Card, which includes free public transport and discounted entry to attractions (from €9).

Stay

Hotel Ruby Ella in Cologne. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

I stayed at Ruby Ella Hotel, on the edge of the Belgian Quarter. Expect a smart “lean luxury” vibe, with self-check-in, neon signs, cool cocktails, Marshall amps in your room (you can request a guitar to plug in) and a free drink voucher for each day you opt out of room cleaning. Rooms range from ‘Nests’ (13-15 sq m) to ‘Wows’ (21-28sq m), priced from around €80 per night, room only. Hotel guests in Germany must show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test result. ruby-hotels.com

Pól was a guest of koelntourismus.de and germany.travel; find more travel information on both websites.