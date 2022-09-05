Mariupol FC in vow to rise from ruins after club destroyed by Russian bombs

Russian soldiers patrol the area of the Azovstal steelworks, in Mariupol, which was destoyed by Russian attacks. Photo: AP Photo, File

For the month before Andriy Sanin escaped the siege of Mariupol, the 48-year-old football club vice-president was reduced to melting snow and scrounging food to keep his family alive.

On the other side of the city, 15km away, the stadium in which his football club played was being destroyed.

“When your life’s work, into which you poured your heart and soul is destroyed before your eyes, it naturally leaves the most oppressive feelings,” he said.

Ukrainian Premier League football resumed last week in a morale boost for the country six months after the Russian invasion halted it. But Mariupol FC, a team with dreams of reaching the Europa League, is not competing.

Mariupol FC and another team from the northern city of Chernigiv have been allowed to skip the season with a right to return next year. While Denas, from Chernigiv, will need to rebuild a stadium that was hit by a Russian rocket, for Mariupol FC the road to a comeback will be longer.

“Our club infrastructure was destroyed completely and we’re facing severe financial difficulties,” said Mr Sanin. “That’s why we have asked the Premier League of Ukraine to give us a break until Mariupol is liberated.”

Mariupol FC was a storied club that had been previously named after the Azovstal steelworks where Ukrainian fighters mounted a heroic two-month resistance against overwhelming Russian attacks earlier this year.

Once home to half a million inhabitants, the city on the Sea of Azov was left in ruins after the siege. About 90pc of Mariupol FC’s 300 employees fled the city in the aftermath.

Mr Sanin describes hiding for almost a month surrounded by Russian forces before being able to flee Mariupol with his wife and two children through a humanitarian corridor.

“My beautiful house near the Sea of Azov was destroyed,” he said, speaking on a Zoom call from a rented home outside the capital, Kyiv.

The players of Mariupol FC had been in Turkey for a winter training camp when war broke out and never returned home. Most have now left the club when their contracts ended, with a few traded or loaned to other clubs.

“Before the war, we had some of the best training infrastructure in Ukraine,” said Mr Sanin, describing the club’s dream to one day compete in the Europa League.

A modern stadium with a new hybrid pitch, as well as three full-sized training pitches and an artificial turf were all damaged by shelling during the siege, with Mr Sanin estimating that financial losses could easily exceed over 100 million hryvnia, or about €2.6m.

While Mariupol FC is still counting its losses, other teams in the league have relocated to safer cities in the west of the country, and matches are being played without fans to protect them from potential Russian airstrikes.

In the first game, last Tuesday, Shakhtar Donetsk drew 0-0 with Metalist 1925 at the Olimpiysky National Sports Complex stadium in Kyiv.

With the country now into its sixth month of a gruelling war that has settled into a bloody stalemate, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky ordered football to restart as a morale boost.

A second-tier team from Mariupol, which has renamed itself FSC Mariupol this season, has relocated to outside Kyiv with a handful of players who made it out of the city.

“Now the most important thing is participation,” Oleksandr Yaroshenko, the club’s president, told AFP.

“Today it is more of an ideological team, which is built on the philosophy that this is Mariupol and that we are alive.”

Other Ukrainian clubs have managed to struggle on after being exiled from their home cities. When pro-Russian separatists seized Donetsk in 2014, football club Shakhtar Donetsk moved from its home city to Lviv in western Ukraine.

But Mr Sanin doubted whether Mariupol FC could do the same. “They had the

financial ability to survive in other parts of Ukraine, we just don’t have the finances. Football is a business for selling emotions but the business needs to be financially stable,” he said. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

