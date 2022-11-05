| 9.8°C Dublin

Grand Prix getaways – how can you travel to see Formula 1, and what’s the experience like?

Formula 1’s popularity is booming. Pól Ó Conghaile takes a Grand Prix package to Monza… 

The start of the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale Monza. Picture: Dan Istitene Expand
Sam among the home crowd Expand
Sam at the fabled Monza circuit. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
Charles Leclerc of Ferrari during the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. Picture: Beata Zawrzel/Nur Expand
Entering the festival atmosphere... Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
Merch for sale in Monza. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
Spa, Belgium Expand

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

You will hear a Formula 1 car before you see it. You will feel it before you see it. There’s almost a sense of foreshadowing, of air being sucked back down the track. The high-pitched scream rises, eats into your eardrums until suddenly, in a visceral release, it rockets past.

Neeeuuummm!

