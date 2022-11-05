Grand Prix getaways – how can you travel to see Formula 1, and what’s the experience like?

You will hear a Formula 1 car before you see it. You will feel it before you see it. There’s almost a sense of foreshadowing, of air being sucked back down the track. The high-pitched scream rises, eats into your eardrums until suddenly, in a visceral release, it rockets past.

Neeeuuummm!

Instantly, it’s gone again, like a fighter jet on rails. F1 cars are so fast, so low to the ground (the driver’s head is at roughly hip height), it’s breathtaking. If a couple race past together, a driver’s exhaust sparks, or someone locks up the brakes, the whiff of fuel and rubber follows on a trailing wind.

It’s sport Jim, but not as I’ve known it.

I imagined what a Grand Prix might be like. But walking into Italy’s fabled Monza circuit with my 12-year-old son, Sam, the reality blows that away.

We first hear the roars outside the park. As we move closer to our stand, in a sea of Ferrari Red and Red Bull blue, the noise swells. Practice is underway, a helicopter flies overhead, and the cars are milling around the Autodromo Nazionale Monza at up to 347km/h. Stepping through the gigantic steel bleachers, we see the track on the other side of a fence — astonishingly, what feels like a few metres away. A F1 car flies by with such volume and pace, I wince and take a step back.

There’s another. And another. Then an extra energy ripples through the crowd. A bright red car approaches. It’s Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari, and fans go ballistic. He thunders past the tifosi, and they react like football supporters whose team has scored a match-winning goal.

And this is just a practice session.

It’s Monza’s 100th anniversary Grand Prix, and there’s a festival atmosphere around the circuit. The autodromo threads through one of Europe’s largest parks (lots of walking is involved), and it’s surrounded not just by grandstands, but a fanzone, DJs and stalls selling food, drink and wallet-busting merch (an official baseball cap costs €60; a hoodie €180).

The main event is, of course, Sunday’s race, but Grands Prix stretch over three or four days, including free practice sessions, a qualifying hour that decides the grid starting order, and a host of other races, vintage car parades and sideshows in between. It’s a fun, friendly vibe, with far more kids, families and women than you’d find at, say, a Premier League match. And the waves of red around leave little doubt that most are shouting for Ferrari.

Our trip began when we couldn’t travel at all. Like millions of new F1 fans, Sam and I started watching Netflix’s Drive to Survive in early lockdowns. When the 2020 season kicked off under empty stands, we bought a sports TV subscription to watch it. The strategy, the speed, the crashes, the characters, the rivalries — we were hooked, and our interest has only grown over the two seasons since.

We’re not alone. Around us in Monza, I hear a surprising amount of Irish accents (and see a couple of GAA jerseys). The epic 2021 rivalry between Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, which controversially came down to the last lap, amped up the drama. Young fans have found young drivers like Leclerc, Lando Norris, and Mick Schumacher relatable. They’re on TikTok and Insta. F1’s popularity is catching fire in the lucrative US market, with tickets for a new Las Vegas Grand Prix (including The Strip) next year starting from $500. Suddenly, it seems everyone wants a piece of this sport.

Of course, F1 can be boring, too.

“They’re just going around in circles,” Sam’s sister sometimes chides. She’s right... technically. It’s also true that sustainability, sportswashing (there are races in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, for example) and rule confusion threaten its credibility.

But we also see scintillating speed, strategy and skill within those circles. Variables like weather, pit stops, tyres and track differences throw up unknowns. There are only 20 drivers, and they speak their minds in interviews or fits of passion or pique on team radios. It’s all served up with the awesome immersiveness of modern TV. And now we’re in the middle of it, in Monza’s Temple of Speed.

“It’s so loud,” Sam grins, despite wearing ear plugs and over-ear headphones. Through it all, fans mingle with hardly any agro, and punters range from hardcore fans on the embankments (or even climbing trees), to VIP guests paying thousands for pit-lane access and paddock tours.

“It’s a travelling bank,” one fan remarks.

Saturday’s qualifying run is a highlight. Our seats are on the Laterale Parabolica (a famous corner), amidst waves of Ferrari red interspersed with the ‘Orange Army’ of Dutch Verstappen fans. In the dying moments of the session, Leclerc posts a scorching lap time that puts him on provisional pole. The crowd erupts. When Verstappen fails to nail a faster lap, the cheers are even louder. The track is 5.79km long, so we only get to see a sliver of the real-time action, but big screens relay what’s happening elsewhere. It’s a super sporting spectacle.

I’m not surprised to learn sports travel packages are on the rise. Cassidy Travel, with whom we travelled, has already released its F1 packages for 2023 (spokesperson John Spollen says they are popular as Christmas gifts, and “not just for petrol heads anymore”).

But anyone considering a Grand Prix trip needs to think about travel times, the costs of food, drink and transport in different destinations, and factors like how family-friendly different track layouts are, what kind of walking and transfers are involved, and the views your money buys in grandstands or general admission. Street circuits offer different experiences to parkland tracks, for example. Venues range from Singapore to Silverstone, Melbourne to Monaco.

Unfortunately, the experience outside of Monza’s track and stands is disappointing. There are long, frustrating queues for portaloos, water stations and food and drink stalls. A terribly executed token system leaves us queuing for 75 minutes to buy tokens, and then starting again in another line to spend them on overpriced food and water. There’s no cash, cards or contactless payments, no queue management, and uncomfortable scrums of people at entrances, exits and walkways at peak times.

All of this takes place under a hot sun, with the added stress of a chaotic Milan train station and odd autodromo rules — such as only being allowed to bring 500ml water bottles without caps into the festival site, or having to scan tickets to exit as well as enter stands.

Staff are patient, but I’m amazed more fans don’t freak out. It definitely mars the Monza magic for us, and makes the overall experience a bit... well, chequered.

“You are not the first person to report these inconveniences to us, and we regret it,” Federico Martegani of Monza’s communications office tells me when I email afterwards. The token system was designed to reduce queues, he says, “but we did not calculate the huge number of people on the weekend (330,000 people between Friday and Sunday... an absolute record for us). We apologise for the inconvenience and this problem will certainly serve as a lesson for us to change our approach for next year.”

I hope so. At any rate, none of this reflects on our travel agent or the on-track action — it’s on the event organisers. Sam and I end the days dusty, sweaty and exhausted, with more than 18,000 steps on my phone’s counter.

But we are also elated. And when Sunday’s Grand Prix starts, the frustration quickly fades away. We bring ice cream and sweets. There are DJs and jet fly-bys leaving smoke trails in green, red and white. Shortly before the race, drivers are paraded around in vintage, open-backed cars — so close we can see their faces. The Rolex clock ticks down, and the crowds cheer everything — even the guy sweeping the track, who starts to move his brush in time with their roars. The anticipation is electric.

When the red lights go out, the grid roars into action. The first time the field passes us, bunched up and competing for track position at insane speeds, it comes with an exhilarating storm of noise, stink of rubber and slipstream of wind (think of that feeling when a train passes at full pelt on a platform).

Beforehand, I wondered if the real-life race could match the TV coverage. But we can see screens showing pit stops, overtakes and replays, hear commentary bouncing between Italian and English, and relate the cars flying by to the bigger picture, giving us what amounts to the best of both worlds.

In that moment, being trackside is thrilling. It feels like Sam and I have traced a full circle, from our days watching crowdless, Covid-era sport in isolation to being part of the great Grand Prix circus. We are inside a sport that gave us a new bond when the world shut its engines off.

In the end, Ferrari’s drivers are beaten, with Verstappen taking the chequered flag on his way to a second World Championship. The tifosi are not impressed. But soon, champagne will spray and fans of all hues will spill onto this historic track. After that, the travelling bank will pack up, and move to the next race in Singapore.

I bet they can already feel the F1 cars coming.

Formula 1 travel - need to know

How to get there

Pól was a guest of Cassidy Travel, flying to Milan from Dublin with Aer Lingus and staying at the four-star Hotel Da Vinci. For more information on its F1 travel packages for 2023, see below or visit cassidytravel.ie/sports-breaks.

Spa, Belgium

Four-night packages with Grandstand Speed Corner tickets and a three-star hotel stay from €499pp (flights extra). The Belgian Grand Prix runs from July 27-30.

Monza, Italy

The 2023 Italian Grand Prix runs from August 31 to September 3 next year. Four-night packages, including flights, a four-star hotel stay and seated tickets, from €675pp.

Barcelona, Spain

A five-night package with general admission tickets, hotel accommodation and return flights starts from €999pp. The Spanish Grand Prix runs from June 1-4.

Should I get general admission or grandstand tickets?

General admission is usually the cheapest ticket, but it’s all relative – F1 is a pricey sport, and tickets are typically for three days. These will allow access to general areas, often at track height or raised ground around it (with no fixed seats).

You will need to arrive early for the best spots (especially for qualifying and the Grand Prix itself), and remember that the spots are not guaranteed – if you need to go to the loo, for example.

Grandstands are priced according to the views they offer, and the chance of seeing some action – overtakes, braking zones, chicanes and so on. The priciest are usually opposite the pit lanes and starting grid, where you will see the start of the race and the chequered flag.

Hospitality tickets offering VIP access can cost many multiples of the price – running to thousands of euro.

Seated tickets mean you can come and go from your spot. It’s a good idea to try for an elevated view, too – this can allow you to see the cars coming earlier, and track them for longer. But it will depend on particular circuits, the surrounding trees or buildings and so on.

What to Pack for a Grand Prix

Tracks differ widely in terms of layout, locations, facilities and weather. Research yours (and its prohibited items) carefully before compiling your packing list.

Inevitably, a lot of walking will be involved (tracks can be several kilometres long). Wear comfy shoes and loose clothes. You may also need a hat, shades, sunscreen and a small umbrella for the sun/rain, as well as a few energy bars and water. A poncho or light rainjacket is handy too.

Remember you will have to carry what you bring for the day, so check the track rules as to what size bags are allowed, and for any specific restrictions – such as the size of water bottles or sunscreen containers, and whether phone battery packs or items like tripods are allowed.

Ear defenders and ear plugs are a good idea, especially for young fans. These can be bought around the track, but will cost considerably less outside of it. It’s better to have them, and find you don’t always need them, than to regret not having them.

A small pair of binoculars can be handy, but the cars move so fast it can be hard to track them.

A lanyard and pouch is useful to keep tickets and QR codes visible, as they need to be scanned regularly to access stands – also to keep them safe.

At the track

Get a programme and figure out what action you want to see – the Formula 1 highlights of course, but it will also include F2 races, vintage parades and a surprising number of undercard races.

Generally speaking, concession stalls for food, drink and merch are less busy during the popular track action, or outside of peak times like lunch. You may also find cheaper food, drink and souvenirs (though not official merch) outside of the festival boundaries.

Be mindful of things like your phone battery, and have a safety plan for kids in case you get separated.

After the chequered flag, some circuits allow fans onto the track for the champagne celebrations – research where this access will be, and have a think about your exit, and whether the crowds will be safe for families, before committing.

But most of all… have fun!

More information

For more on F1, see formula1.com. See also f1destinations.com and f1experiences.com.