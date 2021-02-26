| 8.1°C Dublin

France's best-kept secret - after selling Harvey's Point, what did Deirdre McGlone do next?

After selling their beloved hotel on the shores of Lough Eske, Deirdre McGlone and Marc Gysling talk about a whole new adventure that will take them to the Midi-Pyrénées

An aerial view of Le Moulin sur Célé in France Expand

Aoife Carrigy

‘It was a little bit of destiny,” says Deirdre McGlone, speaking over the phone from her home by Lough Eske in Co Donegal, where she and her family are in lockdown.

She and husband Marc Gysling celebrate their wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day and on that day in 2020, the couple were indulging in a little online window shopping, dreaming about buying a second family home in rural France.

“We had seen Le Moulin and were glancing around at others too, but the video kept cropping up on screen and we were laughing, saying, ‘What’s at play here?’”

