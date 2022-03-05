Eat, drink, Lyon: exploring the foodie capital of France

In Lyon, it’s hard not to think pink.

Behind the windows of the city’s many cafés, pâtisseries and confiseries, vibrant pink confections wink to catch your eye. Varying in shades from gaudy coral and fuchsia to deep red, the traditional almond and sugar praline is a local delicacy. Favoured as a coating for almonds, tumbled through fluffy brioches, and used as a rich, sticky filling for tart aux pralines roses, it’s the city’s signature dessert.

The colour variations are significant, explains Anne-Claire Rigaud, from within Violette & Berlingo, her charming old-world sweet shop, where she’s been selling traditional French confectionery for more than 15 years. “The brighter praline you see everywhere uses artificial colouring and isn’t as good. Always choose the paler, more natural-looking colour,” she insists with a smile.

Lined with jars of handmade sweets, liquorice, chocolate and sugared almonds, her celebrated shop in Passage de l’Argue, a historic arcade in the heart of Lyon, is a magnet for locals and tourists. In a city with more than 4,000 restaurants and the moniker of France’s culinary capital, food is on everyone’s mind in Lyon.

In an unexpected twist, the local handmade sweets Rigaud has chosen for us to sample reveal something of the colourful history of France’s third-largest city. There are Cocons de Lyon, marzipan-wrapped hazelnut praline and candied orange peel that reference the silkworm cocoons from the city’s once illustrious silk industry. The famous Pralines Rouges, pink candied almonds created in the 18th century by a Lyonnais chef, of course, and les Petits Pavés de Lyon, crunchy hazelnut pralines shaped like the old city’s cobbled streets.

It was the Romans who first spotted the region’s potential, settling on the slopes of Fourvière, high above the confluence of the Rhône and Saône rivers where Lyon now sits. Founding Lugdunum in 43BC, the large city became an important outpost for the Roman Empire for centuries.

Read More

Visitors who walk up Fourvière from Vieux-Lyon today, or take the swift funicular ride, are rewarded with an unexpected slice of ancient Roman civilisation atop Lyon’s oldest hill. Tucked into its crest sits an impressive amphitheatre and smaller odeon, long hidden from view. Excavated in the 20 century, visitors are free to explore these Roman ruins. The larger theatre was dedicated to drama performances, holding up to 10,000 spectators, and the Lugdunum Museum, cleverly hidden beneath it, houses a collection of locally found Roman artefacts.

One of the best places to view the city, Fourvière draws as many believers as it does history lovers. Here, the monumental Basilique Notre-Dame de Fourvière shines like a beacon over the city. Its 19th-century architecture and interior are an eclectic blend of Byzantine, Gothic and Romanesque styles that somehow works.

A path leads down from Fourvière, through leafy Le Jardin du Rosaire, allowing glimpses of the city’s heart, its rows of neat roofs and pastel façades neatly divided by the Rhône and Saône. Emerging in historic Vieux-Lyon, on the Saône’s west bank, you’ll find yourself in a vibrant maze of narrow cobbled streets and historic buildings interspersed with buzzing cafés, bars and restaurants.

Expand Close The famous Hotel Dieu Lyon. Photo: Eric Cuvillier / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The famous Hotel Dieu Lyon. Photo: Eric Cuvillier

The Unesco World Heritage site of Vieux-Lyon overlooks Presqu’ile, sitting on a small peninsula between the two rivers. Home to Place Bellecour, one of the largest public squares in France, it’s also the setting of the monumental Hôtel-Dieu, which operated as the city’s main hospital for 800 years. One of the most commanding buildings in the city, its 375m-long façade now houses Lyon’s newest shopping complex and a rather beautiful hotel.

With one in three Lyonnais born at this historic monument, Hôtel-Dieu’s restoration needed to win over the hearts of the locals as well as the international visitor. The crowds at the InterContinental Lyon — Hotel Dieu’s bar on a Saturday night suggest it has hit the mark, with the staggering interior and 32m-high dome one of the reasons Le Dôme cocktail bar was voted Best Hotel Bar in the world in 2021. Come for the drinks and stay for the setting.

It would be churlish to pretend we came to Lyon for its history, however. We were here to gorge ourselves on the many riches that draw the world’s greatest chefs on culinary pilgrimages. A guided food tour kick-started our visit, before taking off the stabilisers and launching ourselves into an unashamed food frenzy.

We feasted in bouchons — rustic, casual bistros that dot every street corner plying their moreish menus of hearty traditional fare. Originating as hostelries to cater for silk workers in the 17th and 18th centuries, bouchons mark the start of Lyon’s rise to gastronomic glory. Serving the same time-honoured classics — pâté en croute, quenelles of pike soufflé, saucisson brioche and cervelle de canut (a soft cheese flavoured with garlic and herbs, that translates somewhat unappetisingly as silk weaver’s brain), tripe, liver and sausages — they are cheap, fun and the lifeblood of Lyon’s food scene.

Expand Close Mural of Paul Bocuse opposite Les Halles de Lyon - Paul Bocuse / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mural of Paul Bocuse opposite Les Halles de Lyon - Paul Bocuse

The city is dotted with fine-dining temples too, with many from Lyon’s most famous son, Paul Bocuse, its gastronomic godfather and the ambassador of modern French cuisine. You’ll find colourful food markets throughout the city too, but don’t leave without a visit to Les Halles de Lyon — Paul Bocuse. Don’t just come here to buy, counsels chef Michel Roux Jr, come here to eat.

We made the mistake of arriving after a filling breakfast. So, while we didn’t eat at Les Halles, we shared something even better there: a conspiratorial promise to return soon and an apology that we waited so long to discover this fabulous, underrated city. Please accept our apologies, Lyon.

When you know, you know.

Don’t miss

Leave time to get lost in the traboules, Lyon’s secret covered passageways. Dating back centuries, some were used by canut silk workers as shortcuts between workshops and textile merchants. Many are open to the public and signposted for self-navigation.

Do it

Aer Lingus flies daily to Lyon from Dublin. One-way fares start from around €40; aerlingus.com

Jillian was a guest of InterContinental Lyon — Hotel Dieu, where rates start from €235 per night. She rates the breakfast here as the finest she has ever enjoyed in any hotel in the world). lyon.intercontinental.com

More info

For more to see, do (and eat) in Lyon, see en.lyon-france.com