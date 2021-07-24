Travel may be returning, but it’s not exactly holidays as usual.

Restrictions remain in place and Covid-19 safety protocols have prompted the tourist industry to come up with innovative safety measures, essential to the peace of mind of sun-seekers.

Travellers have adapted too — breaks away may now mean longer periods out of the country, mini breaks being replaced by bucket-list blowouts, and an unsurprising preference for the great outdoors.

So what does it look and feel like to holiday in Europe now? I’ve been exploring some of the continent’s top holiday spots...

La Dolce Vita in Italy

Expand Close The water park at Camping Marina di Venezia, Italy / Facebook

Whatsapp The water park at Camping Marina di Venezia, Italy



Camping Marina di Venezia

This pretty camping village sits on a sandy stretch of land between the Adriatic Sea and the Lagoon of Venice. It has welcomed guests since the 1960s, but an impressive upgrade saw its popularity explode among Irish tourists pre-pandemic. While EU Digital Covid Certs (DCC) trickle in, we’ve provided negative antigen tests (taken within 48 hours, for everyone over the age of six) on arrival to Italy. The busy Ryanair flight is a shock to our social-distance reflexes. I haven’t sat this close to a stranger in months.

Pine trees shade the campsite, which is laid out in grids, where mobile homes, tents and bungalows share manicured grounds. At the centre is a square that overlooks its main attraction: a water park brimming with slides. Managing virus protocols for guests (the resort’s maximum capacity is 12,000) isn’t straightforward, admits Massimo Battaglio, Marina di Venezia’s client manager. “We consider ourselves lucky in that camp life is 99pc outdoors. Guests are in self-contained units; we have an enormous beach and reduced capacity at the pool area. People understand that in order to enjoy this level of freedom, they must follow safety measures.”

And on our visit, everybody seems to.

Expand Close A lodge at Camping Marina di Venezia, Italy / Facebook

Whatsapp A lodge at Camping Marina di Venezia, Italy

The site has already welcomed over 70,000 guests without a single case of the virus, it says. Disinfectant dispensers are positioned around the village and pools are spotless, though they feel a little too busy. This is the real outdoor summer — on the deck of our bungalow, we munch slabs of garlicky pizza and listen joyfully to foreign voices. We appreciate every second of our time away. Even the bugs are a novelty now. There’s a refreshing sense of getting on with things, alongside Covid-19, too.

“This is our second life now,” a Danish woman tells me as I queue for coffee in masks alongside mostly German and Italian guests. “We have to enjoy life again.”

Expand Close A shaded seating and play area at Camping Marina di Venezia / Facebook

Whatsapp A shaded seating and play area at Camping Marina di Venezia

Italy became Europe’s first coronavirus hotspot early in the pandemic. The frightening headlines have been hard to shake. In Venice, a 40-minute boat ride away, the usually chaotic streets are quiet. La dolce vita just isn’t as sweet without the thrum of camera-clutching tourists and overflowing cafés. At the campsite, I do my own risk assessment. Avoiding the kids’ club, we stick mainly to the beach. Those choices, along with the campsite’s stringent protocols, allow me to relax. Returning to Ireland, however, we need PCR tests and they’re the opposite of relaxing — costing €95 each from a local clinic. I leave Italy half-human, half-gelato, frizzy-haired and freckle-speckled: proof that, pandemic or not, some things definitely never change.

Details: High-season prices start from €78 for pitches; more info available at marinadivenezia.it

Freedom in France

Expand Close A pool with an Alpine view at Club Med La Rosière, France. Photograph: Maud Delaflotte / Facebook

Whatsapp A pool with an Alpine view at Club Med La Rosière, France. Photograph: Maud Delaflotte

Club Med La Rosière

Forks clatter on plates bubbling with melted cheese, as a melody of French voices grace the terrace of La Rosière, a brand-new Club Med ski resort set high in the French Alps. The snow-sprinkled views make up for the white-knuckle bends we navigate on the drive from bustling Geneva airport.

Although the EU’s Digital Covid Certificates are being rolled out, a phase-in period exists until the August 12 as systems are readied. I haven’t yet received mine, so need to show a negative antigen test (children under 12 are exempt) after I step off the full but spotless KLM flight from Dublin via Amsterdam.

Expand Close A bedroom at Club Med La Rosière, high in the French Alps. Photograph: Maud Delaflotte / Facebook

Whatsapp A bedroom at Club Med La Rosière, high in the French Alps. Photograph: Maud Delaflotte

Once the grande dame of cheesy holidays, Club Med has undergone an evolution of sorts. The vibe is considerably more sophisticated — think cowhide rugs and herringbone couches perfect for slouching with a book. Its Covid Safe Together programme impresses us, too. Clément Falieres, chief safety co-ordinator at La Rosière, tells me it was developed with French health authorities and viral experts. “We’ve had to adapt: we test all our staff regularly; there are two doctors and a nurse in the resort. Everything is disinfected,” he says. “We’ve changed the way we do things while also trying to maintain the sanctuary of the holiday.”

Expand Close The Alpine scenery at Club Med La Rosière in France. Photgraph: Jordan Manoukian / Facebook

Whatsapp The Alpine scenery at Club Med La Rosière in France. Photgraph: Jordan Manoukian

The signage is subtle in blue, rather than the panic-inducing yellow and black. In what was previously a self-service buffet, jolly chefs now serve guests instead. During the nightly entertainment, entertainers encourage us to tuck our elbows out, chicken-wing style, to ensure we have enough room to dance the Crazy Signs — ridiculous dance routines that makes glorious fools of us all. The joy of being on a heaving dance floor (although masked and one metre apart) leaves us giddy.

To everyone’s horror, I attempt the hokey cokey.



Throughout the resort, tables are wiped down frequently and contactless technology is prioritised. The bar encourages table service rather than counter-leaning. Up here, the Alpine air feels wholesome and crisp. The French and Swiss guests I speak to, mostly here to hike, are overjoyed to holiday again. We compare prison notes. The resort nurse organises my €75 PCR test, which is necessary for the return home to Ireland, in under 24 hours. No temperature checks are required here either.

Expand Close The stunning setting of Club Med La Rosière, high in the French Alps / Facebook

Whatsapp The stunning setting of Club Med La Rosière, high in the French Alps

Mostly, I lie by the outdoor infinity pool, transfixed by the snow-capped, cloud-blurred peaks. Only the French have a word for this: l’appel du vide — the irresistible call of the void. Later, I’ll take the bike up in the ski lifts and hurtle myself down the rocky mountain paths. For now, I breathe in and slowly start to exhale a little of the last few months. I’ll need something a little stronger than the hokey cokey but, for now, this is really what it’s all about.

Details: From £1,560 per adults for a 7-night all-inclusive stay from the August 14. Kids under 6 stay for free; clubmed.co.uk

Greece’s ‘mini Monaco’

Expand Close A family suite at the Sani Resort in Greece. Photograph: Heinz Troll / Facebook

Whatsapp A family suite at the Sani Resort in Greece. Photograph: Heinz Troll

Sani Resort

The balmy Mediterranean heat curls around passengers as we step off the Ryanair flight in Thessaloniki, Greece. The flight feels averagely clean and 80pc full. “It’s my first time abroad in three years,” a young man explains excitedly through his mask as we adjust to the dazzling sun.

We clutch our negative antigen tests tightly — the new currency when it comes to the privilege of travelling abroad as the EU travel certs get up and running. Here, tests must have been carried out within 48 hours of arrival, and children under 12 are exempt. Ryanair staff inspect them on one end, and the Greek authorities on the other.

Expand Close Suite Grand Balcony at the Sani Resort in Greece. Photograph: Heinz Troll / Facebook

Whatsapp Suite Grand Balcony at the Sani Resort in Greece. Photograph: Heinz Troll

A 50-minute drive away, the family resort of Sani welcomes us with lush forests and pinch-yourself views of the sparkling Aegean. Increasingly popular with luxury-seeking Irish families before the pandemic, you can see why it’s known as Greece’s mini Monaco. Fabled throne of Zeus, Mount Olympus hovers majestically on the horizon. Instead of thunderbolts, the gods throw us 28-degree heat and a gentle breeze. Four individually designed hotels sit along the smile-shaped bay at Sani, where everyone is Covid-tested on arrival (unless you already have a negative test). This means we don’t wear a mask for the duration of the trip, except on the shuttle bus between resorts and at the self-service buffet, where gloves are also supplied.

Resort manager Lia Papaoikonomou says the five-star Sani service must include five-star safety protocols: “We worry about the safety of our guests so they don’t have to. We’ve kept our high standards of hospitality, but adjusted so our guests get a holiday experience with peace of mind.”

Expand Close The beach and main pool at Sani Resort, Greece / Facebook

Whatsapp The beach and main pool at Sani Resort, Greece

Sanitiser is everywhere, staff wear masks, the 40 restaurants and bars have reduced capacity, and print materials like brochures are now available on the Sani App. It’s all very discreet and I feel very safe. Sani Club, the quieter of the resorts, has pretty bungalows nestled into the hillside.

Expand Close The beach at the Sani Resort in Greece / Facebook

Whatsapp The beach at the Sani Resort in Greece

The opulent Sani Beach Hotel sits at the opposite end of the beach. Its palm tree-framed pool is a great choice for families who prefer to be close to the action, which includes a Rafa Nadal tennis school, Bear Grylls survival adventure and Chelsea Football academy. The Sani Marina, with its clinking masts and high-end boutiques, is people-watching paradise. There, I feast on warm feta with grilled octopus. We drift through our days feeling cocooned, away-from-it-all. That’s what holidays are — a welcome break from the grind, a disconnect.



Expand Close A meal at the Sani Resort, Greece. Photograph: Heinz Troll / Facebook

Whatsapp A meal at the Sani Resort, Greece. Photograph: Heinz Troll

We all know the safety drill now, and to me it feels like the resorts, airlines and hotels we experienced know theirs — their livelihoods depend on it. For many, that slice of escapism, in tandem with controlled safety measures, is more important now than ever. For me, that sandy-toed, eucalyptus-scented, blue-sky joy is more than reward enough for the long journey we’ve endured.

Details: Doubles from €129; sani-resort.com

NB: Prices per night; availability subject to change. Check T&Cs before booking, and find the latest restrictions at your destination on reopen.europa.eu and gov.ie