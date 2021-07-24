| 14.8°C Dublin

Brave new worlds by the beach - what's it really like to holiday in Italy, France and Greece right now?

Pine trees, heat, beaches, ice-clinking drinks and even the hokey cokey — it’s all finally within reach, but with extra safety measures

The sparkling Aegean Sea laps the beach at the Sani Resort in Greece Expand
A bedroom at Club Med La Rosière, high in the French Alps. Photograph: Maud Delaflotte Expand
Swimming pool at Club Med La Rosière in the French Alps Expand
Yoga class at Club Med La Rosière in the French Alps Expand
The stunning setting of Club Med La Rosière, high in the French Alps Expand
A pool with an Alpine view at Club Med La Rosière, France. Photograph: Maud Delaflotte Expand
A lodge at Camping Marina di Venezia, Italy Expand
A shaded seating and play area at Camping Marina di Venezia Expand
An terrace bar with an Alpine view at Club Med La Rosière, France. Photograph: Maud Delaflotte Expand
A family suite at the Sani Resort in Greece. Photograph: Heinz Troll Expand
The beach and main pool at Sani Resort, Greece Expand
The water park at Camping Marina di Venezia, Italy Expand
The Alpine scenery at Club Med La Rosière in France. Photgraph: Jordan Manoukian Expand
The water park at Camping Marina di Venezia, Italy Expand
The beach at the Sani Resort in Greece Expand
Suite Grand Balcony at the Sani Resort in Greece. Photograph: Heinz Troll Expand
A meal at the Sani Resort, Greece. Photograph: Heinz Troll Expand

Amanda Cassidy

Travel may be returning, but it’s not exactly holidays as usual.

Restrictions remain in place and Covid-19 safety protocols have prompted the tourist industry to come up with innovative safety measures, essential to the peace of mind of sun-seekers.

Travellers have adapted too — breaks away may now mean longer periods out of the country, mini breaks being replaced by bucket-list blowouts, and an unsurprising preference for the great outdoors.

