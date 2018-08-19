Awesome Algarve: Meet the new hotel making Quinto do Lago affordable

The Algarve is one of my favourite regions in Europe.

Set the mood

I'm not alone. Thanks to its golden beaches and wallet-friendly prices, this stretch of southern Portugal is the perfect fly-and-flop destination for Irish holidaymakers.

During various trips, however, there's always been one particular resort that appeared out of reach - one that contrasted greatly with the high-rise apartment blocks peppered along the coastline: Quinta do Lago. A mere glance at the army of lakeside villas and world-class golf courses here told me all I needed to know about its prices.

Much to my surprise (and delight), though, I recently discovered that it isn't just professional athletes and the super-elite who can enjoy this lavish lifestyle. A new arrival - The Magnolia Hotel - means I can, too.

Hotel intel

The Magnolia Hotel

The four-star Magnolia Hotel opened at Quinta do Lago last November, and its objective is singular - to make the opulent resort accessible to all, even mere mortals like yours truly. Rooms start from €98 B&B, but it's not short on frills.

Drawing inspiration from the American motels of the 1950s, the property incorporates many Instagram-friendly flourishes such as neon signs, a retro pool and statement furniture. It's located centrally in Almancil, just 600 metres from the Quinta Shopping Centre, and the Magnolia's guests also benefit from free transfers and preferential rates at the resort's facilities, allowing you to share a golf course with world champions and billionaires.

Food & Drink

Magnolia's Mag Burger

Bovino excels in all things bovine, and it's armed with top-notch cocktail mixologists. The Bacardi-based Equilibrium, €11, is the perfect way to cleanse the palate before devouring their Signature Cuts (€78 for two). Fish lovers should try the Trufle Fish Pie of the Day (€29.50) at Caso do Lago, overseen by Irish chef John Nolan. Elsewhere, The Magnolia's Mag Burger, complete with melted cheese and a 'secret ingredient', is the perfect indulgence (€14). The Supergrain Tabbouleh in Pure balances things out (at €7).

Top tip

A bicycle is a good way to overcome a lack of public transport

The Campus is a state-of-the-art sporting facility where highlights include padel - a new craze combining tennis and squash (€30 per hour; racket, €5). The Bike Shed runs cycling tours along the woodlands, freshwater lakes and salt marshes (€55pp). Here, flamingos, kingfishers and blue magpies take the place of Lamborghinis and Porsches.

Insider info

Avoid arm-and-a-leg prices in Quinta do Lago's designer boutiques and, instead, grab bargains in Loulé's bustling Saturday markets some 10 kilometres away. Those looking to top up their tan should cross Europe's second-largest wooden bridge to the two-mile-long Quinta do Lago beach, which perfectly illustrates why the Algarve is famed for its coastline.

Glitches

Owing to its sprawling nature, Quinta do Lago can, at times, feel characterless. Furthermore, public transport is disappointingly limited here, so unless you rent a car or bicycle - or avail of hotel transfers - getting around can be expensive. Uber is your only man.

Get me there

Aer Lingus (aerlingus.com) and Ryanair (ryanair.com) fly directly to Faro Airport. From there, the resort is a 15-minute drive.

Rooms at The Magnolia Hotel start from €98 B&B. Golf packages - three nights' B&B and two rounds of golf - start from €376 per person.

For additional information on the resort, sporting facilities, restaurants and hotel, visit quintadolago.com and themagnoliahotelqdl.com.

For more to see and do in the Algarve region, check visitportugal.com

