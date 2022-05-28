A secret slice of Spain – my drive to three cities in Castilla y León

“If someone says to you ¡Que te den morcilla!, it’s not a good thing,” says my guide Rosalía, animatedly. I don’t understand. How could someone wishing that you are given a morcilla (Spanish black pudding) be a bad thing?

We’re standing in the spring sunshine in Burgos’ main square — the Plaza Mayor — where I am getting a crash course in local idiomatic expressions. The morcilla de Burgos is a simple but very delicious tapa with black pudding, a piece of Iberico ham and some other magical ingredient, depending on which tapas bar you frequent. But back in the mists of time, Rosalía explains, outbreaks of rabies in Burgos were quelled by poisoning pieces of the morcilla beloved of man and dog alike, and feeding them to rabid hounds.

All of which makes me feel a world away from the ferry port at Bilbao, a lovely 90-minute drive away. En route, the Basque Country’s verdant hills gave way to the open plains of Castilla y León, Spain’s largest region. Despite its size, this is a place relatively few Irish tourists visit, intent as we often are on getting as far south as quickly as possible.

But it is in this north-west corner that Spain began; where Christian kingdoms began to fight off Muslim ones (with the help of local hero El Cid) and drive them southwards. In doing so, Castilla y León became a central point. It joined forces with the kingdom of Aragon to become what we now know as Spain. The country’s first capital was Valladolid — right in the middle of my three-city tour of Burgos, Valladolid and Salamanca.

Burgos, where I begin, has a vaguely seaside ambience. Maybe it’s because the massive ornate city gate (the Arco de Santa Maria) looks like a giant sandcastle, and the tree-lined Paseo de Algón has the atmosphere of a coastal promenade. Or perhaps it has to do with the fact that Burgos has been receiving tourists since the Middle Ages — local businessmen began setting up hostelries for pilgrims on the Camino de Santiago five centuries ago, and today, walkers with scallop shells hanging from their rucksacks can still be found tramping through Burgos’ streets, or walking open-mouthed through its glorious cathedral – a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Valladolid is another hour-and-a-half drive further southwest, and was the capital of a nascent Spain, where the second half of an Anglo-Iberian peace accord was signed in 1602. Legend has it that the reigning Spanish monarch, Felipe III, took passive-aggressiveness to entertaining heights when he drowned the English delegation in over-the-top hospitality while making a point of snubbing them at every event. It’s also said that William Shakespeare and Miguel Cervantes, author of Don Quixote, met here — the former travelling as part of the English entourage, the latter reporting on the historic event as a journalist.

A stroll northwards through the city streets from the massive Parque Campo Grande (a family-friendly green park) makes you realise just how quickly you can move from 19th-century grandiosity to 21st-century high street shopping. When you step through onto the Plaza Mayor, it takes your breath away to suddenly find yourself in something resembling medieval Spain.

Every major town in Spain has a Plaza Mayor. These public squares were set up initially as central venues for markets and bullfights, but the unique thing about Valladolid’s is that it was the first. All other Plaza Mayors in Spain, and Latin America, were based on it.

Just around the corner from here, a plaque with an inscription in Spanish, Irish and English commemorates the fact that Red Hugh O’Donnell fled Ireland after the Battle of Kinsale (apparently losing his two big toes to frostbite in the process) and was buried somewhere in the city’s (now destroyed) Chapel of Wonders, alongside Christopher Columbus.

Valladolid attracts plenty of visitors for its wine. A wide range of temperatures (hot days and cold nights) makes the ideal climate for white wine production, with no fewer than five major appellations of vino blanco in Valladolid province. As research requires, I sample a few of these at the Vinoteca Señorita Malauva Maridaje Boutique (vinotecamalauva.com). It’s a mouthful of a name for a place where sweet mouthfuls abound — owner Gustavo reminds me that this is “not a restaurant”, yet after an evening spent amidst its funky décor (involving bold colours, with cutlery and ware imaginatively attached to walls and ceilings), you’ll have had a fine crash-course in wine and food from Valladolid and will go to bed with a full tummy and a slightly spinning head.

Of the three cities, Salamanca is the prettiest — which is really saying something. It has a large student population, infusing the city centre with oodles of youthful enthusiasm, and its Plaza Mayor is a very grand affair, made from the same ochre-coloured sandstone used in most of Salamanca’s ornate buildings.

Here, I begin my tapas tour with local guide Carmen. She brings me first to Café Novelty (cafenovelty.com), where I have my first mosto – a non-alcoholic drink derived from wine. The interior looks as if it hasn’t changed since it opened in 1905, and it’s a famous literary haunt. You can still get your photo taken with one of Spain’s most famous writers — Miguel Gonzalo Torrente Ballester, whose life-size bronze form is seated on the right as you come in.

Nearby on Rúa Mayor, Cuatro Gatos (cuatrogatos.es) does a great line in astounding scrambled eggs with crushed potatoes and something deliciously cinnamon-esque. At Los Escudos (mesonlosescudos.com) on the Plaza Mayor, I plump for a paloma. Luckily it’s not an actual dove, but a puffed-up pastry filled with delicious potato salad. Then it’s over to Las Torres (Pl Mayor 26) for the final dessert tapa of raqueta, a light and sweet custard-dominated delight.

Salamanca’s is the second-oldest university in the EU, and wandering the streets here gives you a multiple frisson of architectural grandeur, medieval intrigue and youthful energy. Highlights are many, but as a game, try to find (a) the frog on the skull on the façade of the University of Salamanca and (b) the astronaut (added in 1992 during restoration works on the portico) on the northern façade of the 500-year-old New Cathedral.

Castilla y León may be little-visited by Irish holidaymakers, but it feels like a sin to miss out on. I would have been happy to spend much longer in any three of the cities. This is Spain at its best — people living their own rhythms in beautiful and fascinating places, complete with wonderful places to eat at extremely reasonable prices.

The layers of history just keep coming, too. One highlight I have barely an hour to visit is the Museum of Human Evolution in Burgos (museoevolucionhumana.com) a huge, bright museum whose grandiose title stems from the fact that remains of the oldest known human community in Western Europe (going back some 800,000 years) were found just down the road at Atapuerca.

So you could say that Castilla y León not only has a strong claim to being the cradle of Spain, but also being the cradle of Europe.

Take three

Magical morcillas

En Tiempos de Maricastaña is a friendly tapas bar with award-winning croquetas and mouth-watering morcilla de Burgos. tiemposdemaricastaña.com

Irish ties

Read Tim Fanning’s The Salamanca Diaries for an enhanced appreciation of the city. Based on the diaries of an Irish rector, it offers fascinating snapshots of the Spanish Civil War.

Magnificent mess

Valladolid’s half-finished Cathedral on Calle Arribas is a sight to behold. Only one of two towers were built, and mixed materials look irrational. Yet somehow, it is magnificent.

Get there

Brittany Ferries offers a twice-weekly service from Rosslare to Bilbao. The 29-hour trip will be served by a newer cruise-ferry ‘Galicia’ from November. Prices start from €737 return (including cabin) for a car and up to four passengers: brittanyferries.ie

Aer Lingus flies direct from Dublin to Bilbao: aerlingus.com

Conor was a guest of Turismo Castilla y León and the Spanish Tourist Office in Dublin. For more, see turismocastillayleon.com and spain.info.