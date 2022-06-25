A family hiking holiday in Italy - ‘We wanted to bring our children to the place that that captivated us as a couple’

Some journeys are all about the heart and what it remembers. I lost mine to the Marche region of Italy many years ago.

My husband, Richard, and I first travelled here back in 2001. Marche is a magical landscape set in the east between Rimini and Pescara, with rolling hills, majestic mountains and medieval towns dotted on the hillsides. We stumbled across a small hilltop town called Sarnano almost by accident. It was late one evening, we needed to eat, and we drove into this pretty place, finding a simple restaurant up a steep and winding street.

Housed in a refurbished cellar, it served the most unforgettable ravioli di noci, a pasta stuffed with a crushed walnut filling with fresh Parmesan.

The menu was simple — there were only a few mains — but each dish was the most perfect offering.

Afterwards we strolled to the main town square in Sarnano, had a gelato and watched as local friends and neighbours greeted one another, stopping for an apéritif on their way home. It was warm and welcoming, with the most unspoiled, lush countryside all around. It felt like the kind of place you’d love to call home.

After that, we returned religiously each year, using Sarnano as our base to explore and hike the mountain trails of the Monti Sibillini national park, stretching across the Umbria-Marche Apennines. This is a vast wilderness where you can hike for hours and not meet another person. Wild boar (their meat or salami is offered in many Italian restaurants) and wolves roam in the woodlands. Hiking trails lead you through gorges, across glacial streams and through acres of native forest.

It felt untouched by mass tourism.

It was also the kind of place where you paid €1.10 for a coffee in the centre of town, sitting and watching the comings and goings of locals in a vibrant rural community. It was the kind of place where you could buy bread for sandwiches in the excellent local bakery and by the end of the week be on a first-name basis with the baker and the lady in the old-fashioned grocery store selling local cheeses.

We last visited Marche when I was four months pregnant with our first child. It was the spring of 2008, and I wrote in my travel journal that the ground was covered in snow and one of the trails we hiked was full of wild-boar prints.

I ended the entry by saying that, some day, we would bring our baby back to this place.

Well, today, that baby is 13 and his brother is 10. For years we’d been telling them about Marche, and now we wondered what it would be like to bring our two sons to this place that so captivated my husband and I.

Could it live up to the stories we’d told them?

As we planned our trip, we wondered if Marche had remained as crowd-free as we’d remembered. Would the trails still hold us in their spell the way they once had? Would our boys, Dallan and Oirghiall, come to love this place the way we had?

The pandemic aside, I’m not sure why it took us all these years to return. But we knew we wanted to wait until our boys were old enough to relish long walks in the mountains. I needn’t have worried. In the end, our children were fitter than we were, and more than ready to explore the mountains and forests — indeed, they wanted to run the trails rather than walk them.

In our memories, this placed lived as somewhere special and wild. Thankfully, the years changed that very little. Compared to the vast tourist numbers visiting neighbouring Tuscany and Umbria, Marche is still very quiet.

For this trip, we brought our well-thumbed OS map of the trails, our hiking boots and wet gear, as well as the sunscreen. Because the region is mountainous, it’s not unusual to have four seasons in one day and, even though the long-range weather forecast was good, we wanted to be prepared.

Our holiday rental, a small two-bedroom wooden chalet overlooking Sarnano with majestic views of the Apennines, gave our children their first glimpse of Marche. They’d heard many tales from us — like how one morning we were out for a run when a wild boar and her six piglets leapt from the ditch in front of us and swiftly disappeared back into the woods. The boys wanted to experience this wilderness for themselves.

In the beginning, we opted for routes that Richard and I had taken in the past. We knew they were ones the boys would enjoy and we wanted to see them again.

On our first day, we drove to the mountain hamlet of Bolognola, which is at 1,000 metres and operates some small ski runs in winter. One of our favourite routes descends sharply into the valley of the Rio Sacro, where you follow a trail along the river valley deep into the woods. The boys were keen to explore and ran ahead of us.

Richard and I have hiked all over the world, from Alaska to Peru’s Inca Trail, but much of our far-flung travel adventures stopped when the boys came along. We always hoped they’d grow to appreciate our love of the open trail, and in Marche they just wanted to keep moving forward, to see what was around the next corner.

“It’s just like the old days but with more company,” Richard said to me. As they disappeared around a corner, he remarked that it was back to just us two again.

While many people travelling to Marche opt for the coast, the mountains in the middle have remained very peaceful and quiet. For the four hours we hiked that first day, we didn’t see a sign of another person — although marks of the fox and wild boar were everywhere.

As spring comes later in this mountainous area of Italy, the buds were just coming out on the trees and the last of the snowdrops were still visible underfoot.

The boys’ favourite hike, which we did two days in a row, was at the Gola dell’Infernaccio, which takes you through a steep-sided canyon of rock before emerging into woodland along the Tenna river. In winter, thousands of cubic tonnes of water come flooding down the river, making it appear like the Gorge of Hell, as the name suggests.

In spring, however, the same river is a gentle travel companion as you marvel at the way the water has carved itself into the curves of the valley. This place feels like Last of the Mohicans territory, full of spiralling waterfalls and high mountain cliffs all around.

And, of course, in the spirit of that meal we enjoyed in Sarnano over 20 years ago, we ate well.

Ristorante Pizzeria Il Colle serves the best pizza in town and was a top choice with our kids; while on the other side of the main Piazza della Libertà, Bar Centrale serves delicious coffee and cake, and is perfect for an apéritif. If you visit nearby Montemonaco, the Forno di Lelle bakery is heaven for fans of Italian baking and sweet treats. The town is 30 minutes from Sarnano and one of the prettiest in Marche — founded by Benedictine monks, it has impressive views of the Vettore and Sibilla mountains.

On our way back from a hike one evening, just as the last of the light was ebbing away, we drove along a backroad with dense woodland on either side, slowing the car down to see if we could spot any wild boar.

We had driven for only a few minutes when we saw them, creatures almost mythical in our family lore, through the trees. They looked at us briefly before disappearing into the thicket. We hadn’t made them up, after all.

I hope it won’t take us as long to go back to Sarnano. Something tells me it won’t. There are two boys who have become enchanted with this place and are making plans and studying maps for their return visit.

Get there:

We flew Aer Lingus (aerlingus.com) to Rome and drove three hours north to the small town of Sarnano.

Ryanair also flies to Ancona (ryanair.com).

In Sarnano, we rented a chalet on the outskirts of the town, using Airbnb (airbnb.ie).

For more info, see turismo.marche.it

Italy has now removed its Covid travel restrictions. See italia.it

3 heavenly hikes

Gola dell’Infernaccio

The Gorge of Hell trail follows the path of the river Tenna through a deep, high-sided gorge. It’s close to the stunning town of Montemonaco (8.5km, out and back).

Rio Sacro

Hiking the valley of the Rio Sacro is like entering a secret world of lush forests. Follow signs for the village of Bolognola and look for signs for the trail here (6km, out and back).

Lake Fiastra

There are miles of trails around this stunning lake. Allow two hours for the Nature Trail, a walk from San Lorenzo al Lago along the right side of the lake (7km, loop).

