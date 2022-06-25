| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A family hiking holiday in Italy - ‘We wanted to bring our children to the place that that captivated us as a couple’

Kathy Donaghy and her husband returned to the scene of magical hiking holidays, this time with children in tow. It was better than they could ever have imagined...

Kathy's husband, Richard, and sons, Dallan and Oirghiall, hiking in Marche, Italy Expand
The Gola dell&rsquo;Infernaccio or Gorge of Hell Expand
Entering the Gorge Expand
Kathy hike Expand
Bolognola Expand
Gola dell&rsquo;Infernaccio Expand
Lake Fiastra in the Sibillini mountains Expand
Kathy Donaghy in the mountains of Marche Expand

Close

Kathy's husband, Richard, and sons, Dallan and Oirghiall, hiking in Marche, Italy

Kathy's husband, Richard, and sons, Dallan and Oirghiall, hiking in Marche, Italy

The Gola dell&rsquo;Infernaccio or Gorge of Hell

The Gola dell’Infernaccio or Gorge of Hell

Entering the Gorge

Entering the Gorge

Kathy hike

Kathy hike

Bolognola

Bolognola

Gola dell&rsquo;Infernaccio

Gola dell’Infernaccio

Lake Fiastra in the Sibillini mountains

Lake Fiastra in the Sibillini mountains

Kathy Donaghy in the mountains of Marche

Kathy Donaghy in the mountains of Marche

/

Kathy's husband, Richard, and sons, Dallan and Oirghiall, hiking in Marche, Italy

Kathy Donaghy

Some journeys are all about the heart and what it remembers. I lost mine to the Marche region of Italy many years ago.

My husband, Richard, and I first travelled here back in 2001. Marche is a magical landscape set in the east between Rimini and Pescara, with rolling hills, majestic mountains and medieval towns dotted on the hillsides. We stumbled across a small hilltop town called Sarnano almost by accident. It was late one evening, we needed to eat, and we drove into this pretty place, finding a simple restaurant up a steep and winding street.

Most Watched

Privacy