25 great things to do in Krakow - from €3 pints to cracking Christmas markets

“Cheap and cheerful” normally means “avoid like the plague unless you’re a skinflint”.

Krakow is cheap – pints are three quid a pop and a three-course lunch costs a tenner. It’s also cheerful, otherwise it wouldn’t have attracted 10 million visitors a year before Covid struck.

However, Poland’s second city is, above all, a classy act, whose eye-candy architecture was spared the Luftwaffe bombs that reduced most of Warsaw to rubble.

I’ve been to Krakow 31 times over the past 15 years, and the first plane I’ll board after I get my EU Digital Covid Certificate will land at Pope John Paul II airport (he was the city’s archbishop).

It was he who famously said at a papal youth mass in Galway in September 1979: “Young people of Ireland, I love you.” Well, Irish visitors will find they’re especially loved by the people of Krakow, where just about everyone working in a bar, restaurant or hotel has a friend or relative working here.

The massive main square, Rynek Glowny, is the natural starting point for a wander around the city, and the place where, every day on the hour, you’ll see puzzled tourists scratching their heads.

Expand Close Krakow's main square / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Krakow's main square

In a centuries-old tradition, a team of seven trumpeters from the fire brigade take turns at tooting the Hejnal (pronounced Hey-now) bugle call from the top of St Mary’s Basilica in the square, but it stops abruptly after 38 seconds.

Legend has it that in 1241, a trumpeter on lookout duty tried to alert the city guards to a Tatar attack, but was hit mid-tune by an arrow. Although his warning was rudely interrupted, the assault was repelled, and in tribute to the fallen hero the cut-short Hejnal has been played ever since. Puzzle solved.

In the middle of the square, which hosts one of the biggest and best Christmas markets in Europe, is the Cloth Hall, home to cafes and craft stalls from which you can buy hand-crafted souvenirs (none of your mass-produced tacky plastic rubbish here).

Beneath the paving stones is the Rynek Underground museum, telling the story of the city’s ancient beginnings and development. It’s well worth spending an hour or so in this imaginative and engaging attraction.

Expand Close Krakow's Jewish Cemetery / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Krakow's Jewish Cemetery

The Jewish Quarter (Kazimierz) is a 15-minute stroll from the square. Krakow’s Jewish community thrived here for more than 500 years, and by the beginning of World War II had swelled to 68,000 people, a quarter of the city’s population.

Amid diabolical scenes of brutality, that number nosedived almost immediately after the Nazis arrived in September 1939. Fifty-two thousand Jews were deported to the nearby Plaszow labour camp (the setting for Steven Spielberg’s Schindler’s List) and the Auschwitz-Birkenau and Belzec death camps.

After the war, Kazimierz remained a derelict no-go area for years, but since 1989, when democracy returned to Poland, there has been a remarkable turnaround. It’s now home to Oskar Schindler’s Enamel Factory Museum and a jumble of galleries, quirky boutiques, vintage clothing shops and umpteen bars and restaurants to suit every taste and budget.

A half-day trip to Auschwitz-Birkenau isn’t for everyone (during my one and only visit there, I twice had to walk away in tears from my tour group), but it’s an important reminder of man’s inhumanity to man, and tickets can be bought from agencies, street kiosks and hotel reception desks.

The Wieliczka Salt Mine is a fascinating attraction, and I highly recommend the half-day excursion. Built on nine levels, this 700-year-old mine reaches a depth of nearly 300 metres (two-and-a-half Dublin Spires).

The three-hour underground visit includes about 3km of walking, hundreds of steps (going down – there’s a lift back to the surface) and a peek at more than 20 chambers.

Among the highlights are several chapels, a ballroom and dozens of superb statues, including one of John Paul II, all carved out of glistening rock salt.

The magnificent Wawel Royal Castle, overlooking the Vistula River, was the first Unesco World Heritage Site in the world.

This is where Polish monarchs were crowned and buried (not at the same time, of course), and it’s worth a leisurely wander around, especially on a sunny day when you can enjoy views of the city.

Massolit Books is an absolute gem of a second-hand bookshop, with 20,000 English-language titles and a great cafe in a tenement building at Felicjanek 4/2 (massolit.com).

Expand Close Tom in a Trabant / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tom in a Trabant

One last tip. Don’t miss the chance of a tour of the Nowa Huta district in the back seat of a sputtering, backfiring, authentic Trabant car.

The Crazy Guides company, which is well-named, provides the vintage vehicle, the English-speaking driver and the neat vodka for a journey back in time to the Communist era neighbourhood that was built for workers at the steel mill.

It’s a hugely enjoyable experience, even when the car breaks down and you have to get out and push. But sure, that’s just part of the krak.

*See visitkrakow.com, poland.travel/en and crazyguides.com

Where to drink in Krakow

Expand Close Autumn night in Kazimierz, former jewish quarter of Krakow, Poland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Autumn night in Kazimierz, former jewish quarter of Krakow, Poland

Singer

I love this place. It’s the first Krakow bar I ever set foot in, and invariably the last place I leave – sometimes at 3am – before heading for bed. The furniture is all mismatched sofas, chairs and tables (many with sewing machines on them, hence the name), the decor is red velvet curtains and frosty mirrors and the taped music offers everything from jazz to Piaf and Sinatra to Presley. As the night goes on, inhibitions are shed, and by 1am everyone’s up dancing – including on the tables. Izaaka 1, Jewish Quarter

Stary Port

Krakow is 600km from the coast, but here’s a sea shanty bar, of all things, and it’s great craic. If you know the words to Red Rose Cafe and give it a go, you probably won’t have to buy a drink for the rest of the night. It’s a mad place in the nicest sense. Straszewskiego 27, Old Town

Movida

The best cocktail bar in town and remarkably cheap – fancy drinks costing a tenner and more in Dublin are only a fiver or €6 here (better still, from 6pm to 10pm on Thursday it’s two for the price of one) and the spirit measures are generous to a fault. Very friendly staff and a great vibe. Mikolajska 9, Old Town

Alchemia

This sprawling, gritty nightspot is the place that, more than any other, helped regenerate the formerly grotty Jewish Quarter into a tourist magnet and should be top of your list of things to do in Krakow. The wardrobe in the main space appears to be part of the furniture, but it’s actually a Narnia-like door into another room, all of which are candlelit and look like an antique shop that could do with a lick of paint. The music selection is weird and wonderful – last time I was in, it included the Bay City Rollers, Eros Ramazzotti, Julio Iglesias and lounge lizard Richard Cheese (do yourself a favour and have a listen on YouTube to him singing Coldplay’s Yellow, it’s a scream). Estery 5, Jewish Quarter

Propaganda

This dive is absolutely nuts, but well worth a visit if you’re feeling brave – depending on who’s behind the bar, you’ll be welcomed with open arms and engaged in friendly chat or rudely ignored. The place is small, dark and dingy and decked out in Communist era posters, flags and other memorabilia, and you get the feeling that some of the older, half-cut comrades knocking back the cheap vodka yearn for the ‘good’ old days. Come mid-evening, they stagger off and leave the place to tourists and students. Miodowa 20, Jewish Quarter

Where to eat in Krakow

Pod Wawelem

My favourite place to eat – well, gorge myself. It’s big, with a buzzing beer hall atmosphere, but bigger still are the portions of just about every animal that boarded Noah’s Ark, so make sure you’re hungry. Not only is the food filling and fab, the live and lively traditional music makes it a fun experience. Great place for large and small groups and those who like their beer served in steins. Gertrudy 26-29, Old Town, podwawelem.eu

Kuchnia u Doroty

A bowl of borscht (beetroot) soup followed by a pile of pierogi dumplings and a mini Mount Everest of potato pancakes smothered in goulash (which is what I always have in here) leave no room for dessert in this cheery neighbourhood restaurant. The go-to place for have lunch while exploring Kazimierz by day. Augustianska 4, Jewish Quarter

Miod i Wino

There’s a dish described on the menu as “meats skewered on a flaming sword and served by a monk to the sound of a trumpet”, and that’s exactly what arrives at your table. The monk is a waiter in a habit, but the traditional Polish food is the real deal. Slawkowska 32, Old Town, miodiwino.pl

Smakolyki

Students who miss their mammies’ cooking and other budget-conscious diners love this very popular place. I’ve been here umpteen times for breakfast (it opens at 8am), lunch and dinner, and while I’ve sometimes had to wait 10 minutes for a table in the afternoon, it has always been worth it. If you need to charge your phone, there are wall plugs galore and super-fast wifi, and the friendly young staff jump at the chance to practise their English. Straszewskiego 28, Old Town, smakolyki.eu

Miod Malina

Noted for its Polish and Italian cuisine and considered the best-value ‘fancy’ restaurant in town, it serves the finest zurek, a Polish soup made from fermented rye with white pudding, boiled egg and fresh marjoram as a garnish and served in a scooped-out crusty loaf. Grodzka 40, Old Town, miodmalina.pl

Ariel

The top-seller in this Jewish restaurant full of art and antiques is Berdytchov soup, a concoction of beef, vegetables, beans, honey, cinnamon and paprika. Steven Spielberg and Liam Neeson were regulars here while filming Schindler’s List in 1992. Szeroka 17/18, Jewish Quarter, ariel-krakow.pl

Krowarzywa Vegan Burger

When I first visited Krakow 15 years ago, vegetarians were pitied and sniggered at. Now they’re having the last laugh, with loads of diners and restaurants to choose from. Krowarzywa’s two locations always have queues out the door. Slawkowska 8, Old Town and Plaz Wolnica 4, Jewish Quarter, krowarzywa.pl

Where to stay in Krakow

Expand Close View of the ancient Krakow's castle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp View of the ancient Krakow's castle

PURO Stare Miasto

There are two PURO hotels in Krakow, one in the Jewish Quarter and this, opposite the railway station (soundproofed windows mean you won’t hear a peep from the trains). Each ultra-modern room is uniquely decorated, and you get an awful lot of bang for your buck – free international calls, free bike hire in summer, free coffee around the clock and free English language walking tours on Saturday. Ogrodova 10, purohotel.pl

Hotel Indigo

I’ve stayed here several times and will again. Breakfasts are the best in town, and rooms have an iron and board for those who, like me, stuff rather than pack. Filipa 18, Old Town, ihg.com

Hotel Pod Wawelem

Good value comfortable rooms aren’t the biggest, but sure, you’ll only be sleeping and showering there. I recommend the top floor restaurant, with its river and castle views. Na Groblach 22, Old Town, hotelpodwawelem.pl

Metropolitan Boutique Hotel

Lovely rooms, great location and the staff are dotes. A smart choice. Berka Joselewucza 19, Jewish Quarter, hotelmetropolitan.pl