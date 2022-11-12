10 magical Christmas markets in Europe to visit in 2022

When you want to get into the Christmas spirit, nothing does the trick like a wander around a festive market. And after two years of Covid-related closures, the 2022 season will be the first time some of the European favourites return.

That means those beloved Christmas market breaks are an option once again, so you can escape to potter around pretty medieval cities, filling your luggage with ornaments and your belly with mulled wine.

Prices can be surprisingly reasonable if you travel midweek and outside of school holidays, and there are plenty of options to choose from. As well as old stalwarts like Prague, Budapest and Kraków, there are cool new underdogs like Leipzig and options a little closer to home. Here are some ideas to get your festive juices flowing…

1. Best for a bargain: Prague

With a main square that looks like it’s leapt straight out of a fairytale, hearty market snacks (hello, trdelník) and a climate that just feels Christmassy, Prague is a winner. According to research from Irish travel agent clickandgo.com, it’s the number one Christmas market in Europe, as well as the city that offers the best value for money, if you book early. They still have some bargain prices this year, with some three night breaks starting from €269pps, and packages in five-star hotels from €349pps.

Details: Three nights in a five-star hotel start from €269pps, including flights; clickandgo.com

2. Best guided trip: Bruges

You know those beautiful old-fashioned biscuit tins? The ones your granny used to get before everything came wrapped in plastic? That’s exactly what Bruges looks like. The canals are lined with spired buildings of various shapes and sizes, and pleasingly symmetrical neo-Gothic architecture surrounds the town squares. If you want a bit more structure to your trip, the guided Bruges Christmas Market City Break from Travel Department is perfect. It combines a half-day tour (including a trip to the Brewery de Halve Maan and various chocolate shops) with plenty of free time to explore the markets on your own steam.

Details: Three-night guided trip from €499pps, including flights and hotel; traveldepartment.com

3. Best on a budget: Kraków

Home to the oldest Christmas market in Poland, Kraków is a great spot for a festive break. Taking place in the old town square of Rynek Glówny, you’ll find Polish food like pierogi and grilled kielbasa cooking up alongside vats of grzane wino (mulled wine). The stalls are stocked up with bits like handmade dolls, wooden toys, local pottery and ornaments, as well as gingerbread and colourful sweets. There’s carol singing and live music from local bands, too. When you need to warm up, duck into a local bar for some beer and a bowl of goulash.

Details: Two nights from €210pps, including flights and hotel, departing December 5; sunway.ie

4. Best for foodies: Geneva

Held in the Jardin Anglais in the heart of the city, the Christmas Market in Geneva (Nöel Au Jardin) has a charming location. But among the historic carousel and market stalls, you’ll find the biggest draw — Le Chalet à Fondue, where you can eat your body weight in raclette and fondue, along with plenty of local wines. For a bit of variety, take the train to nearby Montreux — the journey only takes an hour and is incredibly scenic, hugging the shoreline of Lake Geneva. With the snowy Alps and Chillon Castle in the background, and 150 stalls in the artisan market, it’s a Christmas dream brought to life.

Details: Flights to Geneva from €135 return with Swiss; swiss.com

5. Best for history: Waterford

This year marks the 10th Winterval festival in Waterford, and it’s set to be a doozy. Running from November 18 to December 23, the festivities will include an ice rink on the city’s quayside and a vintage Ferris wheel at Arundel Square. There are loads of activities for kids, like free workshops and shadow puppet shows, as well as an elf post collection show each weekend (and Santa, of course). But the Christmas market is the real star of the show, with more than 100 wooden chalets weaving through the city centre, selling food, drink and gifts. There’s also a nod to the city’s history, with Déise Medieval hosting a Viking settlement so you can see what Christmas was like in centuries past.

Details: Dooley’s Hotel has rooms in December from €119 B&B; dooleys-hotel.ie. See winterval.ie

6. Best for artisans: Bath

The Georgian city of Bath is pretty at any time of year. But at Christmas, it really comes into its own, the golden stone buildings and trees strung with delicate lights. The market is packed with top-quality artisan producers, from people selling craft gin and alpaca knitwear to artisan cheese and chocolatiers. More than 150 stalls are spread throughout the streets of the city, but you’ll want to be quick — unlike a lot of Christmas markets, this one wraps up early on December 11, after kicking off on November 24. The Francis Hotel is a listed building right in the heart of it all, with rooms from €159 in December.

Details: Fly to Bristol with Ryanair from €20 return; ryanair.com. See bathchristmasmarket.co.uk and francishotel.com

7. Best for scenery: Vienna

Ah, Vienna. This pretty city is a dream at Christmas, with loads of markets to choose from. The biggest (and busiest) is the Viennese Christmas Market on Rathausplatz, with 125 stalls selling traditional bits like decorations, sweets, ornaments and mulled wine. The neighbouring park and tree-lined boulevard is prettily lit for the season, too. The Freyung is usually home to a farmers’ market, but turns its hand to tradition in the run-up to Christmas, with artisan crafts for sale and live music in the evenings. Families love the Christmas Village at Maria-Theresien-Platz, and the Belvedere Christmas market is more intimate, with gorgeous views of the palace.

Details: Abbey Travel has two-night packages from €264pps departing December 14; abbeytravel.ie

8. Best for variety: Rhine River Cruise

Can’t decide on just one city? Then why not tick off six? This Uniworld river cruise takes place on a five-star ship, starting off in Cologne and winding down the Rhine until you reach Basel. The itinerary takes in Switzerland, France and Germany and loads of different Christmas markets along the way. You can explore them yourself or take part in the guided walking tours. But either way, you’ll have plenty of time to make the most of the festivities, from the stalls around the Cologne Cathedral to the bûche de Noël stalls in Strasbourg. This package with Platinum Travel includes all meals and beverages on board, as well as flights, transfers, excursions and gratuities.

Details: Seven-night cruise from €3,199pps, departing December 12; platinumtravel.ie

9. Best for atmosphere: Budapest

There are two main Christmas markets in Budapest, set in Vörösmarty Square and Basilica. The former is the oldest, the traditional stalls packed into the historic square stocked high with local treats and delicacies. The latter, Advent Basilica, has often been voted the best Christmas market in Europe, with a light show projected onto the front of the Basilica and an ice-skating rink to boot. There’s plenty of live music, too.

Details: Two nights in a four-star hotel from €347pps, departing Dublin on December 16; cassidytravel.ie

10. Best for quirkiness: Leipzig

Though it’s one of Germany’s oldest Christmas markets, the city of Leipzig isn’t as well-known on our shores. That’s all set to change though, thanks in part to a new Ryanair route that kicked off this October. Dating back to 1458, the market is right in the middle of the old town, with more than 250 stalls, a medieval market and a fairytale forest. There’s also a Finnish Village set up in front of the Opera House, with cosy huts where you can eat smoked salmon, reindeer meat (sorry, Rudolph) and Glögi mulled wine. There are plenty of other little markets that pop up around the city, too.

Details: Three nights in a four-star hotel from €332pps, departing December 15; lastminute.ie

NB: Prices subject to change/availability.