10 cool Christmas markets to visit in Europe – with lashings of gluhwein, hot chocolate and chimney cake

Despite our best efforts, last Christmas was a bit of a washout.

But, if we keep all our fingers and toes crossed, the Christmas markets of Europe will be back in action this year, and ready to welcome us with roasted chestnuts and gallons of glühwein.

There are some exceptions, of course — while most are set to reopen toward the end of November, some of the larger markets have been cancelled, like the popular market in the city of Bath, for example.

But while local mask mandates and Covid restrictions may apply, for the most part, the markets are back to their former glory. And if you’re a little nervous around crowds, opt for a midweek break instead — most of the larger markets are open every day and not just at weekends.

Otherwise, wrap up warm, bring an empty suitcase, and get ready to see in the festive season in style…

1. Best for foodies: Rome

Rome's Piazza Venezia at Christmas.

Rome's Piazza Venezia at Christmas.

Romans don’t go as all-out for the festive season as some other European cities, but you’ll find some great markets for gifts — particularly if you’re buying for foodies. The city’s most famous market is at Piazza Navona, where you’ll find all the usual decorations and nativity scenes. If you want to dip into the Christmas markets but not make them the entire focus of your break, Rome is the perfect shout. Plus, you get to stock up on as much panettone as you can carry. Score! Treat yourself to a stay in a swish apartment like Via della Vetrina, just two minutes from the Piazza Navona, which sleeps up to six.

How: A three-night stay starts from €1,064; theluxurytravelbook.com. Fly to Rome with Ryanair from €10 one-way in December; ryanair.com

2. Best for Christmas fiends: Germany and Austria

A traditional Christmas market in Vienna, Austria.

A traditional Christmas market in Vienna, Austria.

If you’re obsessed with all things Christmas, this trip from G Adventures is made for you. After all, why choose just one city for its Christmas markets when you can visit multiple options in one trip? This guided tour ticks off five festive cities and their markets — you’ll see Berlin, Nuremberg, Munich, Salzburg and Vienna, strolling around the greatest Christmas markets in all of the cities. But it’s not just the markets you’ll be seeing. There are also guided walks and tastings thrown into the mix. There’s one tour scheduled for the end of the month, with another slated for departure on December 12.

How: Seven-day Christmas in Central Europe tour from €1,349pp on November 28; gadventures.com

3. Best for chocoholics

Christmas in Bruges

Christmas in Bruges

We all know what the spirit of Christmas is really about — chocolate. So where better to ring in the festive season than a city that looks as pretty as a box of chocolates, with a wealth of chocolatiers to lure you through their doors? This fully guided trip from Travel Department includes a tour of the city, a beer tasting at Brewery de Halve Maan and plenty of free time to explore the markets at Simon Stevin Square and Marketplace, where there’s also an ice skating rink.

How: The three-night break starts from €539pp, including breakfast, city tour, flights and transfers, departing Dublin on December 7; traveldepartment.com

4. Best for t raditionalists: Krak ó w

Kraków

Kraków

If you want a perfect festive experience that feels like it leapt right off a Christmas card, Kraków is the place to find it. The main market is held in the square of Rynek Glówny, filled with countless wooden huts, where you’ll find local crafts, toys and decorations. Plus, Polish food is the dream accompaniment to a chilly (possibly even snowy) day, so fill up on sausage and sauerkraut along with mulled wine and you’ll be glowing with the festive spirit in no time.

How: Abbey Travel has three nights in the Hotel Ester, departing Dublin on December 13, from €225pp; abbeytravel.ie

5. Best for f amilies: Edinburgh

Edinburgh is barely an hour’s flight away, which makes it the ideal choice if you fancy a quick and easy getaway. And the city is an absolute dream come Christmas time, with its cobbled streets and medieval spires creating the perfect festive backdrop. The city goes wild for Christmas. There’s a huge ice rink and a lavish market with a Ferris wheel at East Princes Street Gardens, with the gorgeous Edinburgh Castle twinkling in the background. There’s also the family friendly Santa Land, with a Christmas tree maze and the big man himself, of course.

How: Click & Go has a three-night break in Leonardo Edinburgh City, departing Dublin on December 12, from €195pp; clickandgo.com

Basel

Basel

Voted the best Christmas market in Europe in the annual European Best Destinations poll, Basel is a little winter wonderland of festivity. Imagine streets lined with pine trees, wooden huts filled with baubles, copper cauldrons of rum punch, and historic squares dotted with twinkling lights. As if it couldn’t get any better, you can wrap the whole thing up with a bubbling pot of fondue.

How: Fly to Basel with Ryanair from €26.49 one-way in December; ryanair.com

7. Best for b argains: Budapest

Budapest

Budapest

If you like to have a snack in each hand as you wander through the markets, the offering in Budapest will be a dream come true. There are loads of food stalls in among the market huts in Vörösmarty Square, selling the kind of treats that we all crave on a cold winter’s day — think chimney cake, strudel and skewers of thick sausages. As well as shopping in the market, the streets around the city are packed with great shops, where you can pick up quirky Christmas gifts, particularly in the excellent vintage stores.

How: Cassidy Travel has three nights in Triple M, departing Dublin on December 6, from €156pp; cassidytravel.ie

8. Best for r omantics: Lincoln

The pretty city of Lincoln in England has a wonderful Christmas market, but the real draw here is the dramatic entrance you get with Steam Dreams. On their Christmas day trip, you’ll hurtle through the wintry countryside on an honest-to-goodness steam train, just like Harry Potter. Coincidentally, you’ll depart from London’s Kings Cross in the morning, with the option of getting brunch on the train as it chugs through the pretty English countryside. There will be a few hours to explore the market before your return trip to London (with the option of a two-course dinner on board).

How: Lincoln day trip from €130 on December 5; steamdreams.co.uk. Fly to London with Aer Lingus from €29.99 one-way in December; aerlingus.com

9. Best for festive spirit: Salzburg

Christmas in Salzburg

Christmas in Salzburg

The oldest Christmas market in Austria, Christkindlmarkt actually dates all the way back to 1491. And the city is a dream at this time of year, with the streets glistening with Christmas spirit and the scent of glühwein in the air. There are 95 stalls in the main market at Cathedral Square, where you can pick up local cheeses, decorations, and even dirndls and lederhosen (you know you want to…) If you go on a Saturday, you’ll get to see (and hear) the hornblowers bless the Advent crown.

How: Fly to Salzburg with Ryanair from €71.99 one-way, but only on December 18, with return flights on December 26; ryanair.com. Otherwise, fly to Munich and get the train.

10. Best for history: Vienna

There’s a huge array of Christmassy draws in Vienna, from ice skating rinks to Ferris wheels and cosy, classy cafés. But the real appeal is the Viennese Dream market in the City Hall Square, illuminated to within an inch of its life and filled with stalls selling baked treats and local crafts. Wander into one of the local coffee houses for a caffeine jolt and wedge of cake and you’ll have the energy to potter around for hours.

How: Cassidy Travel has two nights in the Hotel Hoffinger, departing Dublin on December 11, from €200pp including flights; cassidytravel.ie

NB: All prices subject to change/availability. Check Covid-related restrictions at your destination at reopen-europa.eu and dfa.ie/travel before booking