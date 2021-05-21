| 10.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

EU Covid cert to open up travel – so when can we take off, and what will our holidays look like?

It is anticipated that Irish people will be able to travel abroad by late July or August, but that has yet to be confirmed. Expand

Close

It is anticipated that Irish people will be able to travel abroad by late July or August, but that has yet to be confirmed.

It is anticipated that Irish people will be able to travel abroad by late July or August, but that has yet to be confirmed.

It is anticipated that Irish people will be able to travel abroad by late July or August, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

The EU has struck a deal on its Covid passport, Ireland will reveal its roadmap for reopening international travel next week, and vaccinations are full steam ahead. So, are sun holidays finally on the horizon? 

What’s the latest on the EU’s travel pass?

The EU’s Digital Covid Certificate (previously dubbed the Digital Green Certificate) is an app or paper cert that will allow travellers to show if they have been vaccinated, received a PCR test or have coronavirus antibodies. This week, member states agreed to adopt it from June, a move that could reopen travel within the bloc. 

Related topics

Related Content

More On Ryanair

Most Watched

Privacy