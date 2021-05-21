EU Covid cert to open up travel – so when can we take off, and what will our holidays look like?

The EU has struck a deal on its Covid passport, Ireland will reveal its roadmap for reopening international travel next week, and vaccinations are full steam ahead. So, are sun holidays finally on the horizon?

The EU’s Digital Covid Certificate (previously dubbed the Digital Green Certificate) is an app or paper cert that will allow travellers to show if they have been vaccinated, received a PCR test or have coronavirus antibodies. This week, member states agreed to adopt it from June, a move that could reopen travel within the bloc.

Will we get it in Ireland?

Yes. “It is our intention to fully participate from as early as possible,” Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. “When it’s in place, it will mean people who are fully vaccinated essentially have unimpeded travel right across the European Union and then further afield.”

That sounds promising. So when could we take off?

A detailed announcement is expected following next week’s Cabinet meeting. Devastated tourism and aviation industries (not to mention people wanting to come home or see friends and family abroad) have been crying out for a plan. That’s likely to start with a restoration of the Common Travel Area with the UK, followed by the arrival of the EU’s travel passes in late June.

Whoop! Then we can jet off?

Steady on. Ireland still has to link the Digital Covid Certificates to our health system, and issue them. You will be able to get a QR code on your smartphone, or a paper version, but it will take time. A best-case scenario could see all the ducks in a row by mid-to-late July, though Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said it may be August “at the earliest” before holidays abroad can happen.

And then?

Traffic lights. The EU’s travel pass isn’t a golden ticket. Countries will still be rated ‘green’, ‘orange’ or ‘red’, and Ireland will set its own rules for travellers arriving (or returning) from those places. Travelling to a ‘green’ destination like Iceland might not present much hassle, for example. But hotspots like Spain, Greece and Portugal are all rated ‘orange’, and quarantines or tests may apply on your return… even if you are vaccinated.

How can we possibly plan ahead?

You can’t. That’s the issue. Next week’s Government announcement may provide more certainty, but we still don’t know what countries will be ‘green’ or ‘red’ in August, what restrictions travellers will face, and what risk new variants of the virus will pose.

Vaccinations are full steam ahead, and vaccinated travellers may well face fewer hurdles, but that is still to be decided (all travellers returning to the UK, for example, must test or quarantine according to the ‘traffic light’ system, regardless of their vaccination status). Airlines also have to scale back up and decide on routes. Travel can’t switch back on overnight, in other words.

What the Digital Green Certificate could look like. Source: European Commission

Twitter

Email

What the Digital Green Certificate could look like. Source: European Commission

What about travel beyond the EU?

This week, the EU agreed to ease Covid-19 restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of summer, relaxing the strict criteria for determining "safe" countries and allowing fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere (the US, for example) to enter. The new list will be set shortly. Individual countries like Ireland will still be able to set their own rules around quarantines and tests, however.

I’ve seen cheap flights. Should I book now?

Only if you are happy to cancel or reschedule. While airlines are offering a lot of flexibility with bookings, travel agents have been advising people to wait until there is more certainty before booking – nobody wants to repeat the cancellation chaos of last year. If you have itchy feet, start by checking your passport is still in date… and reading up on travel insurance.

What has changed at the airport?

It’s been a while, hasn’t it? Travellers will have to relearn how to travel, in a way, beginning with new arrangements at the airport. You’ll need to wear your face mask throughout the journey, and only passengers are allowed inside the terminals, for starters.

Inside, expect lots of distancing markings, plexiglass screens, and limited seating at boarding gates and transfer shuttles. You’ll also have to bring any documentation required by the country you are travelling to – not just your ID and booking references, but any vaccination certificates, travel pass or negative PCR test result. In many cases, this is checked by the airline.

Dublin Airport has a handy Q&A on the airport experience here.

And the flights?

It’s facemasks all the way, save for when you break to eat or drink. Limited menus are being served, and only contactless payments are allowed. Magazines like Cara have been axed, and passengers are asked to limit movement around the cabin. It remains to be seen whether the ‘mega-sales’ we were promised materialise. In the UK, where people were legally allowed to travel again this week, some passengers paid more for their PCR tests than their flights.

What?

PCR testing can cost from €89 to €180 at Dublin Airport, depending on the type, provider and time it takes to deliver results. If you need to show negative results at both ends of a journey, that could add a lot to the cost of a holiday.

Unsurprisingly, the question of testing affordability, or whether Ireland will accept cheaper, antigen tests, is a hot topic. In the UK, Ryanair has teamed up with healthcare company Randox to offer passengers £60 (€70) tests. TUI has done something similar with Chronomics. But’s its still a considerable extra cost.

A woman pictured in the empty departures area of Dublin Airport as concern grows regarding the impact of foreign travel on the level of Covid 19 in the country. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Twitter

Email

A woman pictured in the empty departures area of Dublin Airport as concern grows regarding the impact of foreign travel on the level of Covid 19 in the country. Picture; Gerry Mooney

What can I expect on holidays?

Early reports from British holidaymakers visiting ‘green list’ destinations like Portugal and Madeira captured the joy of stepping off a plane into warm air, of lounging on beaches and enjoying “that holiday feeling” after months of lockdown. However, they also noted 11pm bar curfews, individual serving tongs at buffets, and widespread mask-wearing.

It’s travel, Jim. But not quite as we know it.