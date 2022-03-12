Dublin is over 2,500km from Kyiv, but what impact will war have on travel?

It’s more than 2,500km from Kyiv to Dublin.

For some international tourists considering European trips this year, however, that won’t matter. They’re weighing up a region.

As a recent Washington Post headline put it: “Is it safe to travel to Europe?”

It may sound crazy that Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine could lead people to put off travel to Ireland, but previous conflicts in places like the Gulf, Iraq and Kosovo have shown us that wars can impact traveller confidence far away.

For some, memories of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, shot down by a Russian missile over Ukraine in 2014, may also come to mind.

Of course, in this moment, our thoughts are first and foremost with the people of Ukraine. But just as we need to talk about ripple effects in areas like energy and security, we should also explore the impact of Russia’s war on travel.

St Patrick’s Day is Tourism Ireland’s biggest shop window — this week, a ‘ Global Greening’ will light up landmarks around the world as potential visitors are encouraged to “push the green button” and get Ireland’s post-Covid tourism recovery under way.

But even it concedes the war in Ukraine may cause “a deferral on decision-making”.

The good news is that flights have been coming back on stream, and Tourism Ireland’s research also shows our reputation “as a safe, friendly and welcoming destination will continue to be a valuable asset in the short, medium and long term”.

That’s important, because if Irish tourism is to kick-start its comeback, big-spending American visitors are vital.

US tour operators selling Europe have also sought to reassure.

Guidebook author and tour operator Rick Steves, for example, reminded his customers “to keep geographic realities in mind and remember that a war in Ukraine is as far from our European vacation dreams as a war in Guatemala would be from Texas or Florida”.

But that war is already taking a massive toll. Think of the loss of business as airlines, cruises and travel companies axe Russian itineraries. Russian and Ukrainian tourists are also gone.

Closer to home, holidaymakers or parents of children on school tours may already be worrying about trips to places like Poland or the Baltic States. After Russia invaded Ukraine, Ryanair said bookings fell 20pc across the board — though that decline has since slowed.

Airspace closures also leave airlines taking longer routes (with greater carbon footprints) between Europe and Asia.

Re-routings of 11- to 13-hour flights could add two hours and 20pc fuel burn to trips, according to a report by Axios. With oil prices at $100 (€92) a barrel, it calculated that this could add almost $25,000 (€23,000) per return flight, or $120 (€110) per ticket.

Airlines can plan alternative routes, and will have hedged fuel at lower rates for the coming months. But inflation is soaring. Could we see the return of fuel surcharges, like those airlines tacked on as oil prices surged in 2007/2008?

"Aer Lingus has no current plan to introduce a fuel surcharge, but we are continually monitoring the market,” the airline told me this week.

Most of all, the problem is uncertainty. We don’t know what will happen next. Coming on top of Covid-19, and the rising cost of living, you can see why it might cause fingers to pause over ‘book’ buttons, wherever they are.