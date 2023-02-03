Dublin Airport warns some car parks already sold out as 300,000 passengers due to travel this bank holiday weekend

Dublin Airport has warned of high demand for parking as more than 300,000 passengers are set to travel through the airport over the St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend.

It has issued advice to passengers jetting off over the first bank holiday of the year to prepare for security in advance and arrive at the airport early.

Passengers departing from Dublin Airport over the coming days are reminded to arrive at their terminal two hours before a short-haul flight and three hours prior to a long-haul flight.

Additional time of up to one hour is recommended for passengers checking in a bag at the airport.

Over the five days between Friday and Monday, around 160,000 people will fly out of Dublin Airport, with around 150,000 due to arrive.

The airport has also advised passengers to consider public transport or a taxi to get to and from the airport as parking has already sold out in the Red car park.

“Demand for car parking is very high for this coming bank holiday weekend, with spaces sold out in the short-term car parks at both terminals and also in the long-term Red car park,” said Dublin Airport.

“Spaces remain in the long-term Express Green and Holiday Blue car parks. Passengers without a pre-booked car parking space are also advised to consider using an alternate mode such as bus or taxi to get to the airport this weekend.”

Graeme McQueen, Media Relations Manager at daa said: “We’re expecting an average of more than 77,000 passengers per day over the four days between Friday and Monday.

“To ensure a smooth journey through the airport, we would strongly advise passengers to prepare for security in advance and go directly to the security screening area once they have checked-in.

“The Dublin Airport team is currently working hard to enhance the passenger experience with a number of changes and improvements being introduced over recent weeks, including a de-cluttering of passenger areas within both terminals, the introduction of additional seating and the addition of a new Baby Feeding facility in Terminal 1.

“Passengers can look forward to many improvements being made over the coming weeks and months too as we focus on providing passengers with a better experience at Dublin Airport.”

The airport added that the strong figures suggest the thirst for travel in Ireland remains strong, with many seeking to avail of the long weekend to get away for some winter sun or a city break.