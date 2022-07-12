‘Drool-worthy food scene’ and ‘one of a kind’ – Dublin’s ranking among world’s best cities revealed

Dublin’s pub culture and sea swimming scene are among the reasons it is featured among the world’s best cities.

While the Irish capital was number 36 out of 53 cities, Edinburgh has been crowned the best city in the world right now, according to Time Out.

The guide 2022 World's Best Cities Index placed the Scottish city in the coveted first position while its sister city, Glasgow, was in fourth place thanks to its friendliness and affordability.

Chicago was in second place while the Colombian city of Medellin was in third and Amsterdam was No. 5 in the index.

Dublin was placed at No. 36 – in between Athens and Sao Paulo – but it scored a higher ranking than Los Angeles, Rome, and Sydney.

The ranking, which is now in its fifth year, is compiled from a survey of 20,000 city dwellers around the world which are combined with insights from Time Out’s global network of experts.

According to Time Out, Dublin is a vibrant and compact city with a pub culture that “bars across the world could only dream of replicating”.

The bible continued that Dublin was "one of a kind".

“Whether it’s Brogan’s, Hogan’s or Grogan’s (believe us, there’s a BIG difference), you’re guaranteed to finish the night with some new friends who will make you feel as though the Irish capital is your home”, said Time Out.

Time Out says that their index points travellers to places that “locals are raving about”.

It’s no surprise it highlighted Dublin’s sea swimming scene which has managed to tempt superstars from Matt Damon to Harry Styles into dipping into the Irish Sea.

“There are few cities where you’ll find beach crowds running into the sea come rain or shine”, noted Time Out.

It also noted the “buzzing streets with buskers” and a “drool-worthy food scene”.

But the Scottish city of Edinburgh was winning most of the plaudits with Time Out describing it as “the most beautiful city in the world”.

The guide notes that the Scottish city’s dining and drinking scene is “ever-evolving, with heaps of new things to do”.

It added: “Self-expression is encouraged, with 88 per cent of locals saying it is easy to express who you are in the city. It's something that’s celebrated every summer with the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, which this year will be marking its 75th anniversary.”

Chicago, which was No. 2 in the index, was voted the “funnest city in the world”.

“Whether you want to try world-class dining, party until 4am at historic clubs, spend a day soaking up the sun along Lake Michigan, see iconic artworks or just wander among different neighbourhoods, there’s never a dull moment to be had”, said Time Out.

With Columbia shaking off the stain of cocaine baron, Pablo Escobar, Medellín, known as the City of Eternal Spring, is now ranked No. 3 in the world by Time Out.

“Fervently proud of their city (this being the only one in Colombia to have a metro system), the Paisa people are brimming with energy, entrepreneurship and curiosity”, noted the index.

In this year’s survey, Time Out revealed Medellín’s nightlife was voted the world’s best.

The full ranking is here.

1. Edinburgh

2. Chicago

3. Medellin

4. Glasgow

5. Amsterdam

6. Prague

7. Marrakech

8. Berlin

9. Montreal

10. Copenhagen

11. Cape Town

12. Madrid

13. Manchester

14. Mumbai

15. Melbourne

16. Taipei

17. London

18. Porto

19. Lyon

20. New York

21. Buenos Aires

22. Birmingham

23. Stockholm

24. Tokyo

25. San Francisco

26. Delhi

27. Toronto

28. Lisbon

29. Boston

30. Mexico City

31. Tel Aviv

32. Paris

33. Kuala Lumpur

34. Manila

35. Athens

36. Dublin

37. Sao Paulo

38. Miami

39. Barcelona

40. Dubai

41. Rome

42. Los Angeles

43. Accra, Ghana

44. Singapore

45. Abu Dhabi

46. Sydney

47. Auckland

48. Rio de Janeiro

49. Johannesburg

50. Istanbul

51. Bangkok

52. Hong Kong

53. Doha