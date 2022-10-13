| 15.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Drag queens, disco and a healthy dose of debauchery: How I fell for iconic gay resort Fire Island

Nostalgic for an idyllic J1 summer of two decades past, Dónal Lynch revisited New York’s Fire Island, the iconic gay resort that captured his heart all those years ago

Invasion Beginnings attends INDEPENDENCE DAY &amp;THE INVASION OF THE PINES at Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines on July 4, 2010 in Brookhaven, New York. (Photo by SCOTT MORGAN /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Expand
The iconic Fire Island Lighthouse. Photo: Sylvana Rega Expand
The Kristine W concert in 'Pines 99' at Fire Island, New York, 1999. Photo: Hiroyuki Ito Expand
Dónal Lynch (right) and his boyfriend Expand
High Line Park in NYC is a must-see Expand
Take a spin across the Manhattan Bridge Expand
The Statue of Liberty is seen on New York Bay. Photo: Andrew Kelly Expand
Times Square is bustling again. Deposit Photos Expand

Close

Invasion Beginnings attends INDEPENDENCE DAY &amp;THE INVASION OF THE PINES at Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines on July 4, 2010 in Brookhaven, New York. (Photo by SCOTT MORGAN /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Invasion Beginnings attends INDEPENDENCE DAY &THE INVASION OF THE PINES at Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines on July 4, 2010 in Brookhaven, New York. (Photo by SCOTT MORGAN /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The iconic Fire Island Lighthouse. Photo: Sylvana Rega

The iconic Fire Island Lighthouse. Photo: Sylvana Rega

The Kristine W concert in 'Pines 99' at Fire Island, New York, 1999. Photo: Hiroyuki Ito

The Kristine W concert in 'Pines 99' at Fire Island, New York, 1999. Photo: Hiroyuki Ito

Dónal Lynch (right) and his boyfriend

Dónal Lynch (right) and his boyfriend

High Line Park in NYC is a must-see

High Line Park in NYC is a must-see

Take a spin across the Manhattan Bridge

Take a spin across the Manhattan Bridge

The Statue of Liberty is seen on New York Bay. Photo: Andrew Kelly

The Statue of Liberty is seen on New York Bay. Photo: Andrew Kelly

Times Square is bustling again. Deposit Photos

Times Square is bustling again. Deposit Photos

/

Invasion Beginnings attends INDEPENDENCE DAY &THE INVASION OF THE PINES at Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines on July 4, 2010 in Brookhaven, New York. (Photo by SCOTT MORGAN /Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Donal Lynch Twitter

In the year 2000, during my J1 summer in New York, I took a late evening bus from the Avenue of the Americas in the heart of Manhattan to Riverdale, in the Bronx, where my granduncle lived.

Beside me on the journey sat a middle-aged woman with a pile of legal papers on her lap. As the skyscrapers shuttled by the window, she asked me about my summer and I told her that I had been working as a waiter on Fire Island, a famous resort, kind of like a gay Hamptons, off the coast of Long Island. She sighed enviously, told me she was a lawyer and added that for every day of the office grind she missed her “carefree” days as a student waitress.

Most Watched

Privacy