Derry Girls stars team up for 'Dear Ireland' tourism project

‘Derry Girls’ stars Siobhán McSweeney and Nicola Coughlan have taken up new roles showcasing the country in a new Tourism Ireland film.

The tourism body have teamed up with the Abbey Theatre to showcase its new digital theatre experience ‘Dear Ireland’ - which brings together the voices of 50 writers and actors in a collection of ‘theatrical postcards.’

To launch this, Tourism Ireland has created a series of three short clips featuring some of those involved in the project, including the two ‘Derry Girls’ actresses who play Claire Devlin and Sister Michael respectively. Author and teacher Sinéad Burke has also filmed a clip.

The clip in the series shows Cork native Siobhán McSweeney sharing insights into a piece she performed called Katty Barry, written by Karen Cogan.

She also speaks about her love for Ireland, particularly Cork’s beauty spot of the Beara Peninsula. The short film features spectacular scenery of some of the top tourist attractions including Blarney Castle, the Ha’Penny Bridge, St Anne’s Church in Cork city and the Cliffs of Moher.

“I think when people visit Ireland, they're surprised at how different it can be to the Ireland of their imagination,” she said. “You may have one idea of Ireland but Ireland is so diverse and has so many different kinds of landscapes from rural to urban, mountains, beautiful lush green fields, forests and cliffs.

“People come with one idea and they realise that we have the whole world on the island of Ireland. The Peninsula Beara in West Cork is the most beautiful place on earth. The copper mines down there, the beaches, the surfing, the landscape, the food; my God, the food. It is a very special, magical place. Ireland inspires me because there's no place in the world like it.”

Siobhán McSweeney's #DearIreland clip can be viewed here.

Online Editors