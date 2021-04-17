Death of Dublin: Six ways to help revitalise Ireland’s ghost city

It won’t be hard convincing Dubs to holiday in Kerry or Wexford this year. But what about people from Kerry or Wexford travelling to Dublin?

Actually, what about convincing Dubliners to go to Dublin?

The capital is a ghost town now, as you can see from the photos I took this week, and though this isn't a problem specific to the Irish capital - urban recovery will be a global challenge (we’re loving the outdoors, but crowds and public transport worry us) - Dublin needs its own solutions.

Without concerts, matches or festivals, and drained of overseas visitors, remote workers and holidaymakers, a vacant summer looms.

But this is also a once-in-a-lifetime chance to reboot, to move on from cars, archaic regulations and Grafton Street-style monoculture, and towards a more diverse, exciting and liveable city for residents, day trippers and domestic tourists alike. Here are six ways that could start.

Expand Close Temple Bar has been eerily quiet during the pandemic. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile / Facebook

1. Stay late

Now is the time to rethink Ireland’s opening hours. This isn’t just about a Spanish-style liberation of pubs, clubs and restaurants. Culture Night has been a huge success — can we make it monthly? New York’s MoMA pioneered Free Friday Nights; Sydney’s ‘Culture Up Late’ programme aims to increase access to cultural venues, spread out visitors and coax people into the city centre. By contrast, Dublin’s big museums and galleries close by 5.30pm.

Expand Close Stephen’s Green, Dublin. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile / Facebook

2. Town days

Remote-working culture will see commuters rethink their two or three ‘town days’ a week. We might use them to meet friends; maybe stay late for a drink, dinner or... what? Creative after-work offers from shops, culture and arts spaces will catch the eye. ‘Bring a friend for free’ wheezes will inspire us to reconnect in the city.

3. Dublin deals

Restaurant or theatre weeks were popular pre-pandemic. As Dublin reopens, let’s see a new wave of amazing lunch offers, off-peak dining deals, ‘Dub-cations’ and stimulus schemes like the UK’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’. They’ll make the city feel more compelling.

Expand Close A window display at Brown Thomas, Dublin. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile / Facebook

4. Dublin Live

After a year of virtual events, I crave real-life experiences. Clearly, indoor crowds are months away. But what about building on brainwaves like Other Voices’ ‘Courage’ at the National Gallery with a series of all-ages, outdoor events in public and private spaces? Capacity could be limited, cinema-style schedules spread over the day, bookings required and antigen testing deployed. Artists would get pay days; families could feel human again.

5. Join the dots

I joined a Dublin Town round table this week to discuss recovery ideas and the city's night-time economy. A key point agreed was that food, culture and retail do not exist in different worlds. City visitors dip into everything. Helping one helps all, but joined-up thinking is best.

Expand Close Davy Byrne’s pub in Dublin, which has been closed during the 2021 pandemic. / Facebook

6. Represent

Dublin City Council’s Recovery Taskforce is dominated by its staff. Rather than ‘engage’ business, culture and youth stakeholders, why not include them?

Oh, and we need loos. Lots of loos.