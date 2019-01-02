Six sizzling January travel sales: Fly to North America from €99

The January sales are coming in thick and fast. We've done the digging on this week's best offers to get you started...

€99 flights to North America

Norwegian's New Year sale is hot off the press, with transatlantic flights from Ireland starting at €99 each-way. The sale is based on departures from January 14 to May 31, and must be booked before midnight on Monday, January 14. Norwegian flies from Cork, Dublin and Shannon to the US and Canada. Book here.

Save €200pp on Italy

Topflight has a summer sun holiday sale underway, with discounts including €200pp off a seven-night, four-star stay on Lake Garda departing May 11 (reduced from €999pp to €799pp). A January ski sale also sees savings of up to €250pp per holiday (ski hire and lift passes not included). See topflight.ie or book here.

20pc off Intrepid trips

Holiday with a difference in 2019? Intrepid Travel says it has 20pc off over 1,000 travel experiences to book up to January 11. Examples include a 10-day tour of Vietnam from €888pp (ex. flights) and an eight-day trip in Cuba from €1,334pp (ex. flights). The offer is valid for travel before August 31. Book on intrepid.com/ie here.

Fly to Toronto from €297 return

Air Transat has just released spring fares, including Dublin to Toronto from €297 return, and to Montreal from €307 return. The fares are on offer from January 3-14, for selected dates in May and June (book here). Aer Lingus is also offering up to 50pc off European fares to January 15 (aerlingus.com).

Save €900pp on 5-star Mauritius

Tropical Sky has a luxury worldwide travel sale, with savings of €900pp on a seven-night, five-star holiday in Mauritius. The package, including flights, transfers and accommodation at the LUX* Grand Gaube starts from €1,309pp. Book before January 31 for travel in May/June. 01 664-9999; tropicalsky.ie or see its sale here.

PS. €1 holiday deposits

Need to book a holiday? Have absolutely no cash? Click&Go allows you to secure holidays with a €1 deposit. It says 100,000 customers have taken up the offer to date, with a second deposit of €150 due four weeks after booking, and the balance due 10 weeks before departure. clickandgo.com.

NB: All prices subject to change/availability.

Online Editors