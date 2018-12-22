Just as 'Christmas' kicked off some time last August, so 'January' is a loosely applied term in travel. The sales are already starting. Here's our pick of the bunch...

Six of the best January travel sales, including 50pc off Aer Lingus flights

€1 holiday deposits

Need to book a holiday? Have absolutely no cash? Click&Go allows you to secure holidays with a €1 deposit. It says 100,000 customers have taken up the offer to date, with a second deposit of €150 due four weeks after booking, and the balance due 10 weeks before departure. clickandgo.com.

50pc off Aer Lingus flights

Aer Lingus has up to 50pc off three million European seats and North American flights from €189 each-way. Fares are valid for travel from May 1 to September 30, and the sale expires on January 15. aerlingus.com.

25pc off ferry travel

Stena Line is offering 25pc off travel to Britain and France on bookings made before January 8 for travel from January 7 to December 18 of next year. Book on stenaline.ie/newyear.

10pc off your 2018 Camino

Thinking of a Camino next year? CaminoWays.com has 10pc off all bookings made before December 31. Use the code earlybird10.

€9.99: Flights with Ryanair

Does Ryanair ever not have a sale? Oh well, who's complaining. Low fares include the UK from €9.99, Faro from €14.69 and Ibiza from €21.55 (all from Dublin, all one-way) as we publish. ryanair.com.

€289: Shelbourne Hotel Special

Dublin's Shelbourne Hotel is completing a multi-million euro refurb from January 1 to April 5, and it has a ‘Pardon Our Appearance’ offer including B&B, overnight parking, a bottle of wine from €289 per room. 01 663-4500; theshelbourne.ie.

PS. Exclusive holiday discounts

Have you seen Independent Discounts? The site has a host of special offers and discount codes, with travel brands ranging from Aer Lingus to ClickAndGo.com, Irish Ferries and Expedia.ie. This week, offers include 50pc off bookings with newsletter sign-ups on Booking.com. See discountcode.independent.ie/travel-accommodation.

