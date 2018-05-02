Travel Deals

Thursday 3 May 2018

Six great hotel deals in Ireland: Your next short break sorted!

Ireland's newest hospitality brand is live 

Kove Restaurant at Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel, Co. Fermanagh
Kove Restaurant at Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel, Co. Fermanagh
The 'Stairway to Heaven' on Cuilcagh Mountain's Legnabrocky trail. Photo: Deposit
Sheedy's Hotel in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare
Gweedore Court Hotel, Co. Donegal
Mount Falcon
The Samphire Bar at Garryvoe
Casey's of Baltimore. Picture: Alan Place.

Online Editors

Original Irish Hotels launches today as the country's newest hospitality brand, and we've picked six of its best hotel deals.

The group features 60 members from all over the island, making it the largest collection of independently-owned hotels in Ireland.

Where will you go next?

1. €135pp: Bliss out in Baltimore

Casey's of Baltimore Exterior (3).jpg
Casey's of Baltimore. Picture: Alan Place.

See the wonders of West Cork with a two-night stay at Casey's of Baltimore, including full Irish breakfasts, one evening meal and a trip to Sherkin Island (weather-permitting) from €270 for two people sharing.

2. £139pp: Stairway to Killyhevlin

Cuilcagh Mountain.jpg
The 'Stairway to Heaven' on Cuilcagh Mountain's Legnabrocky trail. Photo: Deposit

Ever climbed Fermanagh's Stairway to Heaven (above, top)? Tick it off your bucket list, and enjoy a two-night midweek stay with breakfast, a four-course dinner on one evening, and a celebratory cocktail after the hike at Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges from £139/€158pp.

3. €149pp: Baby’s first getaway

Garryvoe_Samphire bar to dining_01.jpg
The Samphire Bar at Garryvoe

East Cork's Garryvoe Hotel has a baby-centric package, including two nights' B&B, one evening meal and a complimentary babysitter for two hours on one evening from €149 per adult sharing. There's a little gift for baby on arrival, too.

4. €200pp: Get walking at Sheedy’s

Sheedy's Hotel & Restaurant Exterior View.jpg
Sheedy's Hotel in Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare

Sheedy's in Lisdoonvarna had a two-night package including B&B, dinner from the a la carte menu on one evening and a half-day guided walk in the Burren from €200pp.... with a tasty packed lunch of soup, sandwiches, fruit and teabrack included.

5. €150pp: Birds of Prey at Mount Falcon

WEE_2014-07-05_LIF_036_32178337_I1.JPG
Mount Falcon

Fancy seeing birds of prey in their natural environment? This deal from Ballina's Mount Falcon Estate includes one night's luxury B&B, a five-course dinner, and a hawk walk and birds of prey experience with its resident falconer from €300 for two.

6. €165pp: Go wild in Donegal

Gweedore Court Hotel (24).jpg
Gweedore Court Hotel, Co. Donegal

There are countless reasons to visit Donegal. Here's another: The Gweedore Court Hotel has two nights' B&B with dinner on one evening, a bottle of bubbly in your room and complimentary entry to Glenveagh Castle from €165pps midweek (or €179pp at weekends).

How to book:

Call 01 295-8900 or see originalirishhotels.com/offers to book. The collection offers a 10pc discount when you sign up for its newsletter.

NB: Rates are lead-in prices subject to availability.

Read more:

The Fab 50: Ireland's 50 best places to stay for 2018

Online Editors

Related Content

Travel Insider Newsletter

Get the best travel tips, deals and insights straight to your inbox.

Editors Choice

Also in Life