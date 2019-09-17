Mid-term travel tips: 12 top holiday deals at home and overseas

With schools back in session, families look to mid-term as their next window for a holiday, but they face price spikes in doing so.

Mid-term runs from October 28 to November 1 this year, and already there's a squeeze on availability, especially for overseas breaks.

So how can you get away without blowing the bank? Here are 10 mid-term travel tips to get the ball rolling.

Spain and the Canaries

Salou, Costa Daurada, Spain. Photo: Deposit

For sun at this time of year, you need to push further south – to the Canaries,Greece, North Africa or southern Portugal/Spain. Bank on flights of three to four hours.

TUI (tuiholidays.ie) has Spain’s Costa Blanca from €619pp for two sharing, or €1,479 for a family of two adults and one child departing October 26 (3-star self-catering).

It also has a 3-star package to Gran Canaria from €709pp for two sharing, or €1,719 for a family of two plus one departing October 24 (Thursday).

Meanwhile, ClickAndGo.com has 2-star Salou (Spain) for a family of four from €1,667 in total. Salou is where you'll find the PortAventura theme park.

Holiday houses at home

Thinking of a trip to Center Parcs?

The best mid-term value is on the weekend starting Friday, November 1… but it will still cost you €949 for a two-bed woodland lodge. By contrast, prices plummet the following Monday to €399.

Bear in mind that rates do include access to a fantastic (and weatherproof) waterpark. Read our full Center Parcs Ireland review here.

Elsewhere, Trident Holiday Homes (tridentholidayhomes.ie) has weeklong rentals from Saturday October 26 to November 1 from €396 in Lisdoonvarna, €435 in Kilkee, €402 at Spanish Point and €431 in Bundoran.

Let's talk Turkey

Sun in Turkey

Sunway has several packages available in mid-term, including a week for a family of four at the four-star Golden Wings Hotel in Kusadasi from €1,771.

Its packages include flights, accommodation, transfers and 20kg checked bags... not bad for less than €500pp for a week away. sunway.ie

Four-star fun in Wexford and Limerick

Wexford's Ferrycarrig Hotel. Photo by Colin Shanahan / digicolphotography.com

Looking for a short break closer to home?

Wexford's Ferrycarrig Hotel has a two-night mid-week break for two adults and two children from €270. It includes B&B, kids’ club and access to the pool and other facilities (you can add dinner for €70).

The hotel is close to the recently rebooted Johnstown Castle, which will have a new adventure playground by October, as well as the National Heritage Park.

Meanwhile, Fitzgeralds Woodlands House Hotel in Adare, Co Limerick has Halloween family breaks from €100 per night per family with kids' club included (woodlands-hotel.ie). The hotel has pitches, fairy trails, pet farm and a pool, all within a short drive of Limerick City.

Try a city break

Berlin. Photo: Deposit

Holidays don't have to last seven days. What about booking a city break package, getting a travel agent to bundle flights and two or three nights accommodation, so you can travel midweek?

Aer Lingus and Ryanair are both running autumn sales that extend to mid-term dates - though you'll obviously find best fares outside of weekends.

Cassidy Travel has a three-night package to Berlin, for example, including flights and a three-star hotel stay for a family of four from €700 in total departing October 29 (cassidytravel.ie).

GoHop.ie and ClickandGo.com are other good bets for dynamically packaged city breaks... and of course, you can twin your own flights with an Airbnb stay if you so wish.

Kick back in the Kingdom

Muckross Park Hotel

Kerry may have lost the All-Ireland, but it's still a champ where home holidays are concerned... as our readers keep reminding us.

Muckross Resort & Spa has a three-night stay at its two-bed Reserve Apartments with free bike hire and spa access from €570 for up to five people sharing.

Halloween activities include a Killarney Ghost Bus Tour, and cookery classes. Find out more at muckrosspark.com.

Five-star fun

Dromoland Castle has a Halloween package bundling a two-night B&B rate with dinner on one evening at €460 per adult (kids under 12 share at no cost).

Kids’ activities include a treasure hunt, fancy-dress disco, pool games, pumpkin carving, a bonfire with marshmallows and more. dromoland.com

Slightly further afield, on the Greek mainland, Sunway has a five-star, half-board package to Halkidiki from €699pp. sunway.ie.

Rebel City RNR

Cork International Hotel

The four-star Cork International Hotel has a mid-term 'Stay and Save' special offering a 12pc discount on best available B&B packages for those staying a minimum of two nights.

During October mid-term, the hotel has lots of Halloween events taking place including movies in its Cinema Room, Trick or Treat on October 31, mask and pumpkin decorating workshops and a family Halloween treasure hunt. Rates start from €220 per two-night stay. corkinternationalhotel.com.

NB: All prices subject to availability and change.

