Monday 30 September 2019

Magic Monday: Winter sun from €169 in this week's Top 5 travel deals

#MagicMonday: Isola Bella,Taormina, Sicily. Photo: Deposit
Pól Ó Conghaile

€169pp: Rock up in Rome

Cassidy Travel has a two-night break to Rome in December from €169pp, including flights from Dublin and accommodation at the 3-star Hotel Amalfi - a converted historical palace overlooking the cathedral of Santa Maria Maggiore. It departs 13 December. 01 878-6888; cassidytravel.ie.

€399pp: Kick back in the Canaries

Departing Dublin October 10, TUI has flights to Gran Canaria plus seven nights' self-catering at the three-star Jardin Del Sol Apartments in Playa del Ingles from €399pp. On October 20, a 3-star package to Lanzarote is priced from €499pp. 1850 453545; tuiholidays.ie.

€160pp: Mid-term in Limerick

Fancy a mid-term escape? Limerick's Strand Hotel has a two-night Halloween special including B&B, a family pass to King John's Castle and a 15pc discount off food purchases at the bar from €160 per adult sharing. Kids under 12 stay free with the deal. 061 421800; strandlimerick.ie.

€399pp: Winter sun in Sicily

Sunway has October trips to Sicily from just €399pp. They include flights plus seven nights at the 2-star Miosotis Apartments in Letojanni, departing October 12 or 19. Higher star-rated properties are available at higher prices - the 4-star Hellenia Yacting Hotel in Giardini Naxos costs €575pp, for instance. 01 231-1888; sunway.ie.

€649pp: Hotel Transylvania

Here's a spooky sojourn for Halloween... ITAA member Kane's Travel has a six-day tour to Romania, including flights, five nights and several dinners at a 4-star hotel in Sinaia and excurions including a day tour to Dracula's Castle from €649pp based on two sharing. 043 333-4500; kanestravel.ie; itaa.ie/offers.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors

