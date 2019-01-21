Travel Deals

Monday 21 January 2019

Magic Monday: Valentine's Day in Rome from €340 in our Top 5 travel deals!

The eternal city of Rome
Pól Ó Conghaile

€105.50pp: Flash Friday at Lough Erne

Co Fermanagh's five-star Lough Erne Resort has a Friday night stay with three-course dinner in The Loughside Bar and Grill, breakfast and complimentary use of the pool, jacuzzi and sauna at its Thai Spa from £95/€105.50pp sharing. +44(0)28 6632 3230 or visit lougherneresort.com.

€340pp: Valentine's Day in Rome

ITAA member ClickAndGo.com has a three-night break to Rome, including flights and accommodation at the 4-star Gambrinus Hotel, from €340pp. The deal is based on two sharing a February 14 departure date. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com; itaa.ie/offers.

€439pp: Romance in Paris

Another Valentine's Day special, this time from Dawson Travel - which has a three-night break including flights and accommodation at the 4-star Mercure Paris Center Tour Eiffel from €439pp. Call 021 472-4397 to book. 

€1,269pp: Together in Tobago

Tropical Sky has savings of up to €500pp on seven-night stays at the 4-star Magdalena Grand Beach & Golf Resort in Tobago. Book before February 28 for flights and accommodation from €1,269pp. 01 664-9999; tropicalsky.ie.

€1,730: Family holiday in Tenerife

GoHop.ie is reporting a rise in all-inclusive family holiday bookings this year, and it has a seven-day package to the 4-star Blue Sea Puerto Resort in Tenerife from €1,730 for a family of four, departing August 20. 01 241-2389; gohop.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

