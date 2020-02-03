Magic Monday: Try a cruise from €399 in this week's Top 5 travel deals

€74.50pp: Cupid at the Clarence

Dublin's Clarence Hotel has a romantic getaway from Thursday, February 13th to Saturday the 15th, with one night's B&B from €149 per room at the heart of Temple Bar. A three-course dinner in nearby Roberta's Restaurant, with complimentary prosecco, can be added on from €49.50pp, and guests also get Baileys Strawberries & Cream chocolates in their room. 01 407-0800; theclarence.ie

€250: Family fun at Kilkea Castle

Looking for mid-term ideas? Kildare’s Kilkea Castle (pictured above) has an overnight package in a two-bedroom Lodge, breakfast in Hermione’s Restaurant and access to the 180-acre estate and its tennis courts from €250 (based on a family of four sharing). The deal includes free admission to the nearby Irish National Stud and Japanese Gardens, and a 10pc discount at Kildare Village Outlet, both just a 30 minute drive away. 056 910-3647; kilkeacastle.ie

€279pp: All-inclusive on the Costa Brava

Alpharooms has a week's escape to Spain in May, with flights plus an all-inclusive stay at the 3-star Santa Susanna Resort from €279pp on select dates. Transfers and baggage are not included, but can be added on. 016 950 989; alpharooms.com

€399pp: A taster cruise from Barcelona

Cruises don't come much cheaper than this. ClickAndGo.com has a two-night taster sailing with MSC Splendida from Barcelona next November 10, with stops in Marseille and Girona, from €399pp. The price includes return flights from Dublin, transfers and a free premium drinks package. Book here by February 12. 01 699-5189; clickandgo.com

€599pp: Five-star fun in Malta

Concorde Travel has a seven-night getaway to the five-star Intercontinental Malta, including return flights, transfers and a deluxe balcony room on a B&B basis from €599pp. The trip departs February 8. 01 775-9300; concordetravel.ie

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors