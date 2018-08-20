You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

Magic Monday: Three days in New York from €465pp in our Top 5 travel deals!

€199pp: A family break for Halloween

The Headfort Arms Hotel in Kells, Co. Meath has a two-night midweek break for a family of four from just €199pp during the Spirits of Meath Halloween Festival (Oct. 6 to Nov. 4). It's one of several Halloween specials available from members of Original Irish Hotels. 01 295-8900; originalirishhotels.com.

€269pp: See FC Barcelona

Fancy seeing Messi & Co. on their home turf? Barcelona play Sevilla on October 20, and ITAA member Dawson Travel has two nights hotel accommodation and match tickets from €269pp. Flights are not included. See itaa.ie/offers, call 021 427-4397 or email stephanie@dawsontravel.ie.

€465pp: November in New York

Cassidy Travel has three nights in the Big Apple from €465pp. The deal includes flights and accommodation in the 4-star Four Points by Sheraton in lower Manhattan, departing November 23 based on four sharing. 01 4629100; cassidytravel.ie.

€399pp: Let's talk Turkey

Sunway has a week's holiday in the 3-star Esat Hotel in Kusadasi (including flights) from €399pp departing September 1. Turkey's recent currency issues means the euro goes much further on the ground, too. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie.

€999pp: Fly to Sydney with Singapore

Trailfinders has a host of airline sales this week, including Singapore Airlines return to Australia (Perth from €985; Sydney from €999), and Cathay Pacific to Beijing from €625 or Tokyo from €729. 01 677-7888; trailfinders.ie.

PS. Exclusive holiday discounts

Have you seen Independent Discounts? The site has a host of special offers and discount codes, with travel brands ranging from Aer Lingus to ClickAndGo.com, Irish Ferries and Expedia.ie. This week, offers include 40pc off secret hotel deals at lastminute.com. See discountcode.independent.ie/travel-accommodation.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors