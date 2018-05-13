Magic Monday: This week's Top 5 travel deals, with sales and short breaks from €139pp

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€139pp: Midweek madness in Co. Clare

The Armada Hotel overlooking Spanish Point has two nights' B&B with one evening meal and a welcome drink on arrival from €139pp midweek. The deal can be booked through the new Original Irish Hotels collection, which launched this month. 01 295-8900; originalirishhotels.com. €182pp: Surf holidays in Ericeira

SurfHolidays.com has a seven-night stay in Ericeira, Portugal from €182pp in September/October. You can add seven days of surf lessons from around €145pp, and flights are extra. surfholidays.com. €299pp: Sunway's summer sale

Sunway has a five-day sale expiring today (May 14), with seven-day packages from €299pp, based on a self-catering trip to the Algarve or Turkey in May. Canary Island holidays in June start from €499pp. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie. €492pp: Emirates summer sale

Emirates has a sale running from May 14 to 28, for travel from May 24 to March 31. Deals include return flights to Dubai from €492, Bangkok from €548 or Jo'burg from €529 - checked bags and meals included. emirates.ie. €899pp: Cruise the Greek Islands

Cassidy Travel has an 8-night Eastern Med cruise of the Dalmatian Coast and Greece on Rhapsody of the Seas from €899pps, with flights from Dublin. The trip starts with an overnight in Venice. 01 291-0000; cassidytravel.ie.

PS. Exclusive holiday discounts

Have you seen Independent Discounts? The new site has a host of special offers and discount codes, with travel brands ranging from Aer Lingus to ClickAndGo.com, Irish Ferries and Expedia.ie. See discountcode.independent.ie/travel-accommodation. NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors