You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

Magic Monday: The cheapest time to visit New York, in our Top 5 travel deals!

€289pp: Shelbourne Hotel Special

Dublin's Shelbourne Hotel is completing a multi-million euro refurb from January 1 to April 5, and it has a ‘Pardon Our Appearance’ offer including B&B, overnight parking, a bottle of wine from €289 per room. 01 663-4500; theshelbourne.ie.

€339pp: Let's talk Turkey...

Sunway has Bodrum Peninsula 2019 holidays on sale now from €339pp. The prices include direct flights from Dublin, accommodation at Bodrum Town, Gumbet, Bitez or Turgutreis, transfers and 20kg luggage allowance. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie.

€360pp: New York's cheapest weeks

The period from January 21 to February 10 offers best value of 2019 in New York. Why? Well, Broadway Week (with 2-for-1 tickets), Restaurant Week (with special, fixed price menus) and Must-See Week (with 2-for-1 discounts on selected museums, attractions and tours) are all running simultaneously.

In addition, this is the cheapest time for hotel stays. American Holidays (americanholidays.com) has a four-night city break for two sharing from €485pp in January, while Tour America (touramerica.ie) has a three-night break for four sharing from €360pp. Just remember to wrap up warm!

See also nycgo.com/nyc-winter-outing for details.

Topflight's 12 Days of Christmas

Topflight is offering a different special offer on its ski and snowboard holidays every day from December 12-24 (today, it's half-price lift passes in Austria). Check out its Facebook page (facebook.com/topflight) or call 01 240-1700 for more.

€1,695pp: 12-night South Africa Road trip

ITAA member Navan Travel has a 12-night road trip for travel next May/June, including Cape Town and its winelands, the Garden Route, nine days' car hire and a two-night, all inclusive safari from €1,695pp. 046 906-8600; travalue.ie; itaa.ie/offers.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors