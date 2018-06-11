Magic Monday: Sun holidays from €369 in this week's Top 5 travel deals!

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€169pp: Christmas Markets calling

Yes, it's insanely early. But with prices from €169pp, it may be worth considering... Cassidy Travel has an early-bird three-night Christmas Market break to Frankfurt, with flights from Dublin on December 12 and accommodation at the 4-star Memphis Hotel in the city centre. 01 873-5000; cassidytravel.ie. From €5: Sizzling tapas in Sligo!

The 2018 Sligo Tapas Food Trail takes place from June 15-16, with the town's best restaurants, pubs, cafes and food producers showcasing Sligo's food. Tapas-sized specialities start from just €5 in 14 different venues (see sligofoodtrail.ie). The Glasshouse Hotel has doubles from €145 B&B. theglasshouse.ie. €349pp: Cool Kusadasi

Looking for a last-minute sun holiday? Sunway has seven-night packages to Kusadasi in Turkey from €349pp departing June 16. Accommodation is at the 3-star Esat Hotel. 01 231-1888; sunway.ie. Tourists are returning to Turkey, so what about a summer holiday? €539: Return flights to Thailand

Emirates has a June seat sale with return flights from Dublin to Dubai from €489, Bangkok from €539 and Bali from €745, among other deals. Book until June 30, for travel between August 8 and December 14, and January 14 and March 31 of 2019. emirates.ie €580: Families at The lodge at Ashford Castle

The Lodge at Ashford Castle has a 'Get Up & Get Out' special, including two nights' B&B, a family dinner, a tree-climbing adventure in the castle woods, and hot chocolate and cookies on arrival from €580 for a family of four. 094 954-5400; thelodgeac.com.

PS. Exclusive holiday discounts

Have you seen Independent Discounts? The new site has a host of special offers and discount codes, with travel brands ranging from Aer Lingus to ClickAndGo.com, Irish Ferries and Expedia.ie. See discountcode.independent.ie/travel-accommodation. NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors