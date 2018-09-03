Magic Monday: Sun holidays from €299pp in our Top 5 travel deals!

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€260: Family hols at the Ferrycarrig

Wexford's Ferrycarrig hotel has a two-night family break including one dinner and its kids' club from €260 over the mid-term break, based on a family of four sharing. See more mid-term travel deals here. 053 912-0999; ferrycarrighotel.ie.

€299pp: Self-catering in Salou

Sunway has flights plus seven nights' self-catering at the two-star Pins Platja from €299pp departing September 23. 3-star rates from €399pp. Salou is very close to the PortAventura World theme parks. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie.

€314pp: A five-star week in the Algarve

ClickAndGo.com has flights plus seven nights at the five-star Real Marina Hotel & Spa from €314pp departing December 15. The offer is based on two sharing and transfers are not included. 01 960-9231; clickandgo.com.

€579pp: Flight sale to Japan

Finnair has a sale on flights to Japan (via Helsinki). Prices to Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya start from €579pp return. Helsinki is roughly a three-hour flight from Dublin, and a further nine hours or so from Japan. Book by October 10 on finnair.com.

€905pp: A week's cruise, plus flights

Cassidy Travel has flights plus a seven-night, all-inclusive Western Mediterranean cruise from €905pp departing August 25 of next year (2019). Jewel of the Seas will call at Cartagena, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca among other stops. 01 291-000; cassidytravel.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors