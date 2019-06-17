Magic Monday: Sun breaks from €319pp in this week's Top 5 travel deals!

€78: Fly to Iceland

WOW air may be no more, but Icelandair still offers daily direct flights from Dublin to Reykjavík. Flights are currently selling from €78 each-way from August 26 to March 24, with the special offer price available on select dates only. icelandair.com.

€319pp: Last minute sun holidays

Poor weather in June may tempt you towards a late deal overseas. Checking the 'late deals' section of tour operator web sites is a good tip, with Budget Travel for example offering a week's self-catering in Tenerife from €319pp departing June 23. Deals are priced dynamically based on availability of flights and accommodation, and change rapidly, but it's always worth a look. budgettravel.ie.

€515: Blasket Basket Picnic

Dingle's Castlewood House, winner of Best Irish Welcome at our 2019 Reader Travel Awards and recently-named AA Guest Accommodation of the Year, has a new package bundling two nights B&B, champagne on arrival and a day trip to the Great Blasket Island with a special picnic basket from the Little Cheese Shop in Dingle from €595 per couple. 087 769-4286; castlewooddingle.com.

€669pp: Magic in Majorca

ITAA member King Travel has seven nights with flights at the 4-star Elba Sunset Thalasso Spa Hotel in Palma Nova from €669pp. The package includes transfers and a free upgrade to half-board. 01 845-3600; sunsearchholidays.ie; itaa.ie/offers.

€719pp: 5-star Dubai

Tropical Sky has savings of up to €480pp on half-board, five-night breaks at the 5-star Habtoor Grand Beach Resort & Spa in Dubai. Book before July 31 for travel before December 27. Flights are included with prices from €719pp. 01 664-9999; tropicalsky.ie.

