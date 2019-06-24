Magic Monday: Sneak away from €95pp with this week's Top 5 travel deals!
Every week, #MagicMonday brings you our Travel Editor's pick of the week's best travel deals
You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...
€95pp: Overnight in Dublin
The Devlin Hotel in Ranelagh (above) has its own cinema, and a 'Stella & Stay' special sees an overnight stay bundled with a voucher for two cinema tickets from €95pps (available to August 31). 01 406-6550; thedevlin.ie.
€283pp: City break in Seville
Travel Republic has a city break in Seville, bundling flights and three nights at the four-star Silken Al Andalus Palace Hotel (room only) from €283pp, based on a July 27 departure. 01 536-0820; travelrepublic.ie.
€489pp: See Liverpool at Anfield
The Premier League 2019/20 fixtures are out, and Cassidy Travel has a family package to see Liverpool play Leicester on October 5 from €489pp. It includes flights, match tickets, half-time drinks, an LFC Legend in attendance, and accommodation in the 4-star Crowne Plaza Liverpool City Centre (based on a family of three sharing). 01 878-6888; cassidytravel.ie.
€549: All-inclusive in Turkey
ClickAndGo.com has flights, transfers and seven nights all-inclusive at the four-star Poseidon Hotel in Marmais from €549pp, based on two sharing in September. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com.
€1,695pp: The Holy Land
MAP Travel has a direct charter flight to Tel Aviv departing September 13, with pilgrimage options for a Holy Land tour including flights, eight nights' half-board hotel stay and guided sight seeing from €1,695pp. A city break in Tel Aviv, without the guided tour, costs €1,195pp. 01 878-3111; maptravel.ie.
NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Top 10 things to do in Lanzarote: How well do you really know this Canary Island?
- The Fab 50: Ireland's 50 best places to stay in 2019
- 12 most unusual places to stay in Ireland - from bubble domes to a self-catering pub
- Five-star Savers: Seven luxury Irish short breaks that won't cost the earth