You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

Magic Monday: See New York for less than €500 in our Top 5 travel deals

€245pp: On the piste in France

Crystal Ski has 2020 ski offers from just €245pp - based on a March 28 departure with flights and seven nights at the 3-star Borsat Iv Aparments in Tignes, on a self-catering basis. Offers to Andorra start from €379pp in January. Remember, prices don't include lift passes or equipment hire. 01 653-03501; crystalski.ie.

€369pp: Relax in Rhodes

Aer Lingus is launching new direct flights from Dublin to Rhodes next year, and ClickAndGo.com has a 3-star package from €349pp based on a May departure. Accommodation is room-only at the Heleni Beach Hotel. 01 539-7777; clickandgo.com.

€489pp: Three nights in New York

Tour America has flights with United and three nights at the 4-star Kixby Hotel in New York from €489pp, based on two sharing a February 27 departure. No checked bags are included (Ref: 663489). 01 817-3500; touramerica.ie.

Up to 60pc off cruise fares

Royal Caribbean is offering holidaymakers 60pc off their next holiday when they buy one cruise between December 17 and March 31, 2020. The offer applies to selected sailings in 2020 and 2021. Guests can also save up to €140 on their stateroom and enjoy children's fares priced from only €99, it says. royalcaribbean.ie.

Meanwhile, Celebrity Cruises has $700 onboard credit for bookings on select sailings made between December 19 and March 3 of next year. The third, fourth and fifth guests in any stateroom will receive an additional 50pc cruise fare discount on select sailings until April 2021, it adds. celebritycruises.ie

€1,249: Mid-term family fun in Lanzarote

TUI is out early with its January sale deals, including flights plus a week in Lanzarote for a family of two adults and one child from €1,249 (total). Departing February 17, the deal includes self-catering accommodation at the 3-star Cinco Plazas in Puerto del Carmen. Call 1850 45 35 45 or see tuiholidays.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors