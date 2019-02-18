Magic Monday: Nights away from €70 in our Top 5 travel deals!
€70pp: Laze by Lough Ree
The four-star Hodson Bay Hotel has a 'Medieval Triangle' package including B&B, a Viking Boat trip to Athlone, a visit to Athlone Castle and a visit to Seán's - said to be one of the world's oldest bars - from just €70pp. Add dinner and a short spa treatment from €124pp. 090 644-2005; hodsonbayhotel.com.
More: Top 10 things to do in Ireland's Hidden Heartlands
€171pp: City breaks in Budapest
GoHop.ie has several city break deals at the moment, including three nights in Budapest from €171pp. The price includes flights and accommodation at the 3-star Korono Pension departing March 26. 01 241-2389; gohop.ie.
€113pp: Summer wonders in Wicklow
The BrookLodge Hotel at Macreddin Village has a one-night summer special including B&B and an hour's spa treatment from €113pp midweek. It's available May to August. A three-night summer special also includes two dinners, from €350pp midweek. 0402 36444; brooklodge.com.
€399pp: Kick back in Bodrum
ITAA member Navan Travel has a seven-night, all-inclusive Turkey package from €399pp. It departs May 4, including flights from Dublin, seven nights at the 3-star Sami Beach Hotel and transfers. 046 906-8600; travelaue.ie; itaa.ie/offers.
€1,769pp: All-inclusive Maldives magic
Tropical Sky is offering savings of up to €1,050pp on an all-inclusive, seven-night holiday at the five-star Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu in the Maldives. Book before February 28 for travel in 2019. Flights and transfers are included. 01 664-9999; tropicalsky.ie.
NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.
