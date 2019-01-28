Magic Monday: Mediterranean magic from €170 in our Top 5 travel deals!

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

You might hate Monday, but you'll love our weekly pick of Ireland's top travel offers...

€7.99: Bus between cities

Bus Éireann's Expressway is promoting its services with a special online offer from €7.99. The fare applies to 20 one-way routes, including Dublin-Belfast and Dublin-Galway, up to February 24. See expressway.ie.

€170pp: Magic in Malta

Travel Republic has flights plus three nights at the 4-star Santana Hotel in Malta from €170pp, departing Dublin on March 9. 01 536-0820; travelrepublic.ie.

€499pp: Italy v Ireland in Rome

Cassidy Travel has a four-night break to Rome to see Ireland take on Italy in the Six Nations. It includes flights to Rome, match tickets and accommodation at the 3-star Milani Hotel. 0818-332500; cassidytravel.ie.

€12.98: Fly away in May

Ryanair has added 20 return flights to Denmark, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the UK for the May bank holiday weekend. It also has 7,500 extra seats between April 29 and May 7 to routes like Alicante, Faro, Malaga and the Canary Islands. One-way fares currently start from €12.98 on ryanair.com.

€950pp: Club Med in Sicily

Sunway has flights plus a week all-inclusive in Sicily from €950pp, departing May 16. Children go from €645pp. The deal includes transfers, 20kg luggage and a standard room based on triple-share. 01 231-1800; sunway.ie.

NB: All travel deals subject to availability/change.

Online Editors